With less than three months until the 117th Congress comes to a close, the House January 6 committee voted on Thursday to issue a subpoena commanding former president Donald Trump to appear and give evidence before the panel that has spent the last year and a half investigating the attack he fomented.The select committee’s chairman, Representative Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, said he and his colleagues had decided to seek Mr Trump’s testimony as a way of bringing about “accountability to the American people”.“This committee will demand a full accounting to every American person of the event of January 6. So...

POTUS ・ 50 MINUTES AGO