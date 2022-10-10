Read full article on original website
KFYR-TV
Magic City Discovery Center lights up on Minot’s north hill
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Families in Minot celebrated the completion of the construction of the Magic City Discovery Center with a special lighting ceremony earlier this week. The center will feature a series of interactive science exhibits for kids of all ages. Kid ambassadors joined in on the fun...
Hotel Revel hosts grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony
Hotel Revel previously went through a soft opening, but now has completely opened its unique hotel, hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday.
KFYR-TV
Trinity Health Foundation receives donation towards new medical campus
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Enerbase Cooperative resources donated $25,000 to Trinity Health Foundation Capital Campaign Wednesday. Trinity Health Foundation is in the process of a campaign to raise money to support its approximately $520 million project for the new medical campus being built in southwest Minot, which will care for patients in a 20-county region.
KFYR-TV
Minot Chamber Chorale kicking off 50th season with “Somewhere Only We Know”
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Minot Chamber Chorale is kicking off its historic 50th season Friday night with its fall pops concert. The show is at 7:30 p.m. at the Grand Hotel on Minot’s North Hill. The concert will feature songs from David Bowie, Keane, Coldplay and more.
What The Fun…Stairway To Hell In North Dakota? (WTF!)
Don't just believe me...believe this newsy-sounding lady in this post. Thanks to the good folks at The Stairway To Hell of Tagus North Dakota: Urban Legends You Tube Channel we have a baseline for this story. "Hell hounds roaming, glowing gravestones, ghost trains, and various other ghostly activities." They said...
KFYR-TV
‘Team B’ dock diving dogs from Burlington, ND back in Iowa for world championships
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KMOT) – Some high-flying dogs from the Minot area have returned to Iowa this week for the world dock-diving championships. Boston, Bentley, and Bailey, a trio of golden retrievers who are part of “Team B,” are in Dubuque, Iowa, for this year’s competition. The...
KFYR-TV
Minot State alum’s photography on display at Northwest Arts Center
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A Minot State alum is having her art on display, and you can meet the artist Tuesday night. Award-winning photographer and author Rosanne Olson will meet with guests at a special opening reception for her artwork at the Northwest Arts Center. The event is Tuesday...
KFYR-TV
Minot boy rolls a 300 game
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -A bowling prodigy is rolling up an impressive resume in Minot, North Dakota. Eleven-year-old Tatum Lee is the youngest person to bowl a sanctioned 300-game in the state. After bowling a perfect game, Tatum’s family couldn’t have been prouder. “I threw the ball, and my...
KFYR-TV
Remains of man found south of Minot still unidentified
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Investigators are still working to identify the man whose remains were found just south of Minot earlier this month, according to the Ward County Sheriff. Sheriff Bob Roed said the first round of testing at the state crime lab was inconclusive, so they are trying...
KFYR-TV
In plain sight: agents discuss finding illicit drugs concealed in ‘everyday’ items
PRCA Badlands Circuit Finals Rodeo to be held in Minot this weekend. Bismarck mom uses her loss to educate others about dangers of RSV. Local news, weather, and sports. Start your day with the latest news and weather information.
KFYR-TV
Minot Public Schools faces busing issues
MINOT, N.D. (KFYR) - Minot Public Schools is facing a number of issues when it comes to getting kids from home to school and back again. Buses stand ready to carry students, but those in charge say Minot Public Schools barely has enough drivers to make ends meet. “It gets...
UPDATE: Body found on Highway 83 south of Minot still yields no clues
UPDATE: OCT. 12, 9:40 A.M. MINOT, ND (KXNET) — Initial tests of tissue samples done by the North Dakota State Crime Lab from the man found dead near Highway 83 south of Minot have come back negative. According to the Ward County Sheriff’s Department, tissue samples from the man found dead near Minot, who had […]
KFYR-TV
Minot Bomb Squad responding to possible explosives in Williston
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - UPDATE (10/11 at 1:45 p.m.): Bismarck, Minot Bomb Squads to dispose of explosives in Williston. ORIGINAL STORY (10/10 at 9:45 p.m.): Minot Bomb Squad is on its way to Williston after Williston police discovered explosive materials in an apartment Monday afternoon. Williston police responded to a...
This North Dakota City Named One Of The “Coziest” Small Towns
A website named My Dating Advisory recently came up with a list of the 170 "coziest" small towns in America. We actually had not one, but TWO North Dakota towns make the list!. One of them was even in the top 10 in the country. More on these two cities in a moment.
KFYR-TV
UPDATE: Name released in deadly Rolette County crash
ROLETTE COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) - Minot Police have released the name of the man who died from injuries sustained in a vehicle accident: Ernest Counts, a 57-year-old man from Minot. ROLETTE COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) - Charges are pending against a Rolette man involved in a deadly crash Wednesday night just...
Kenmare man arrested for relationship with female juvenile
KENMARE, ND (KXNET) — 21-year-old Andrew Gast from Kenmare was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 11, for corruption of a minor after being involved in a relationship with a female juvenile. According to the Ward County Sheriff’s Department, the arrest was the result of an investigation that began in late September after a report that Gast […]
KNOX News Radio
NDHP identifies victims of accidents in Pembina, Rolette Counties
Authorities have identified a Drayton (ND) man who died in a Wednesday morning crash in Pembina County. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says 35-year-old Kyle Watts was driving a pickup that collided with a sugar beet truck on County Road 3 shortly before 4:30 AM. Watts was ejected from the...
Minot man killed, three hurt in two-vehicle crash near Belcourt
BELCOURT, ND (KXNET) -- A Minot man was killed and three other people injured in a two-vehicle crash about five miles southwest of Belcourt Wednesday.
Two ND towns rank among the “coziest” in the US. One might surprise you.
When the data was crunched and ranked, North Dakota had two communities in the top 170 towns across America, including one town in the top 10.
KFYR-TV
Anamoose man seriously hurt in train, semi collision
WELLS COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) - An Anamoose man was seriously injured when his semi was struck by a train Wednesday morning, five miles southeast of Harvey. North Dakota Highway Patrol reported that 65-year-old Rodney Lund failed to come to a complete stop at a railroad intersection marked with stop signs and his semi was struck by a train on the driver’s side.
