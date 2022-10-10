ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minot, ND

KFYR-TV

Magic City Discovery Center lights up on Minot’s north hill

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Families in Minot celebrated the completion of the construction of the Magic City Discovery Center with a special lighting ceremony earlier this week. The center will feature a series of interactive science exhibits for kids of all ages. Kid ambassadors joined in on the fun...
KFYR-TV

Trinity Health Foundation receives donation towards new medical campus

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Enerbase Cooperative resources donated $25,000 to Trinity Health Foundation Capital Campaign Wednesday. Trinity Health Foundation is in the process of a campaign to raise money to support its approximately $520 million project for the new medical campus being built in southwest Minot, which will care for patients in a 20-county region.
96.5 The Walleye

What The Fun…Stairway To Hell In North Dakota? (WTF!)

Don't just believe me...believe this newsy-sounding lady in this post. Thanks to the good folks at The Stairway To Hell of Tagus North Dakota: Urban Legends You Tube Channel we have a baseline for this story. "Hell hounds roaming, glowing gravestones, ghost trains, and various other ghostly activities." They said...
KFYR-TV

Minot State alum’s photography on display at Northwest Arts Center

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A Minot State alum is having her art on display, and you can meet the artist Tuesday night. Award-winning photographer and author Rosanne Olson will meet with guests at a special opening reception for her artwork at the Northwest Arts Center. The event is Tuesday...
KFYR-TV

Minot boy rolls a 300 game

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -A bowling prodigy is rolling up an impressive resume in Minot, North Dakota. Eleven-year-old Tatum Lee is the youngest person to bowl a sanctioned 300-game in the state. After bowling a perfect game, Tatum’s family couldn’t have been prouder. “I threw the ball, and my...
KFYR-TV

Remains of man found south of Minot still unidentified

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Investigators are still working to identify the man whose remains were found just south of Minot earlier this month, according to the Ward County Sheriff. Sheriff Bob Roed said the first round of testing at the state crime lab was inconclusive, so they are trying...
KFYR-TV

Minot Public Schools faces busing issues

MINOT, N.D. (KFYR) - Minot Public Schools is facing a number of issues when it comes to getting kids from home to school and back again. Buses stand ready to carry students, but those in charge say Minot Public Schools barely has enough drivers to make ends meet. “It gets...
KFYR-TV

Minot Bomb Squad responding to possible explosives in Williston

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - UPDATE (10/11 at 1:45 p.m.): Bismarck, Minot Bomb Squads to dispose of explosives in Williston. ORIGINAL STORY (10/10 at 9:45 p.m.): Minot Bomb Squad is on its way to Williston after Williston police discovered explosive materials in an apartment Monday afternoon. Williston police responded to a...
KFYR-TV

UPDATE: Name released in deadly Rolette County crash

ROLETTE COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) - Minot Police have released the name of the man who died from injuries sustained in a vehicle accident: Ernest Counts, a 57-year-old man from Minot. ROLETTE COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) - Charges are pending against a Rolette man involved in a deadly crash Wednesday night just...
KX News

Kenmare man arrested for relationship with female juvenile

KENMARE, ND (KXNET) — 21-year-old Andrew Gast from Kenmare was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 11, for corruption of a minor after being involved in a relationship with a female juvenile. According to the Ward County Sheriff’s Department, the arrest was the result of an investigation that began in late September after a report that Gast […]
KNOX News Radio

NDHP identifies victims of accidents in Pembina, Rolette Counties

Authorities have identified a Drayton (ND) man who died in a Wednesday morning crash in Pembina County. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says 35-year-old Kyle Watts was driving a pickup that collided with a sugar beet truck on County Road 3 shortly before 4:30 AM. Watts was ejected from the...
KFYR-TV

Anamoose man seriously hurt in train, semi collision

WELLS COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) - An Anamoose man was seriously injured when his semi was struck by a train Wednesday morning, five miles southeast of Harvey. North Dakota Highway Patrol reported that 65-year-old Rodney Lund failed to come to a complete stop at a railroad intersection marked with stop signs and his semi was struck by a train on the driver’s side.
HARVEY, ND

