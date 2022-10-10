Read full article on original website
WIBW
Manhattan man arrested after woman’s door kicked in, property damaged
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man has been arrested after two alleged instances of domestic violence in just as many days. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that on Monday, Oct. 10, officers arrested Tobias Becker, 21, of Manhattan, after a domestic battery report. Officials said they...
WIBW
RCPD investigates after thousands in tools, guns stolen
OGDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police are investigating after thousands of dollars in tools and guns were stolen. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, officers were called to the 200 block of S Elm St. in Ogden with a burglary report.
WIBW
Man killed in Kwik Shop officer-involved shooting identified
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man killed in an officer-involved shooting in Topeka has been identified and new details about the incident have been released. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has identified the man killed in an officer-involved shooting with the Topeka Police Department on Thursday morning, Oct. 13, as Taylor L. Lowery, 33, of Topeka.
KBI identifies man shot by police in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) -The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) has identified the man shot by Topeka police Thursday morning. According to a KBI preliminary investigation, a 911 call came from 4842 S. Topeka Blvd. stating the caller’s family member was inside the home, armed with a knife and behaving erratically. Authorities said the woman was able […]
WIBW
TPD attempts to identify woman connected to burglary investigation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police are attempting to identify a woman in connection with a Topeka vehicle burglary investigation. The Topeka Police Department took to Facebook on Wednesday, Oct. 12, to attempt to identify a woman in connection with an ongoing vehicle burglary investigation. TPD noted that the crime happened...
WIBW
14-year-old arrested after Ogden vehicle theft
OGDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - A 14-year-old was arrested in Junction City after a vehicle was stolen out of Ogden. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, officials were called to the 400 block of Clydesdale Dr. in Ogden with a theft report.
Kansas bank robbery suspect in custody
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – Law enforcement has captured a man who allegedly robbed a bank in White City, Kansas on Oct. 12. Suspect Christopher J. Callaham, 35, of Junction City, was located and captured at 10 p.m. on Wednesday at a hotel in the Junction City area. Members of the Morris County Sheriff’s Office, Junction […]
UPDATE: Man dead after south Topeka police shooting
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Five Topeka Police Department officers are on administrative leave following a shooting early Thursday morning. According to police, one man is dead following a police officer involved shooting early Thursday morning in south Topeka. The Topeka Police Department said around 12:40 a.m., Thursday morning officers responded to a home in the 4800 […]
WIBW
Two arrested in East Topeka after drugs found inside stolen vehicle
SHAWNEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two people are in custody and facing felony drug charges after a traffic stop Wednesday night in East Topeka. According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, October 12, just after 11:00 p.m., a Sheriff K9 unit pulled over a green 2003 Ford 150 pickup truck in the 2200 block of SE Market Street after the vehicle was reported stolen from Lawrence. During the course of the stop, deputies located narcotics in the vehicle.
WIBW
Multiple officer involved shootings leave Topeka Police short staffed
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three officer-involved shootings in the past few months have raised concerns about the stress on police officers and their ability to keep you safe, as it’s taken officers off the streets. We spoke with Chief of Police, Bryan Wheeles who says the situation is unfortunate...
Sheriff: Kansas bank robbery suspect captured at motel
MORRIS COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities including the FBI conducted an intensive investigation Wednesday a man accused in the robbery at Bank of the Flint Hills, 101 E MacKenzie Street in White City, according to the Morris County Sheriff. Just after 10p.m. Wednesday, police captured 35-year-old Christopher J. Callaham of Junction...
Riley County Arrest Report October 13
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. GREGORY RUSSEL MCCOY, 24, Herington, Failure to appear; Bond $1,000. ANTHONY RAY MOSS, 55, Salina, Failure to appear x2; Bond $1,108. FRANCIS HEKEKIA...
WIBW
Officials arrest White City armed bank robbery suspect
WHITE CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials have arrested one person in connection to the robbery of a bank in White City with a gun on Wednesday morning. The Morris Co. Sheriff’s Office says that officials are stiill actively investigating an armed robbery that happened on Wednesday morning, Oct. 12, at the Bank of the Flint Hills in White City.
WIBW
White City bank robbery suspect captured at Junction City motel
The Bored Teachers Comedy Tour is coming to TPAC Oct. 14. Topeka native KC Mack is among the performers.
Bank robbery, Morris Co. sheriff looking for suspect
WHITE CITY (KSNT) – Deputies responded to an armed robbery at a bank in White City Wednesday morning. White City is located 24 miles northwest of Council Grove. The Morris County Sheriff’s Office reports a suspect is a slim man with a medium build, wearing a blue hoodie with a mask and he’s carrying a […]
WIBW
GoFundMe created for second 9-year-old victim of fatal Turnpike crash
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A GoFundMe has been created for a second victim of the fatal crash on the Kansas Turnpike in which three children perished. Amie Sweet, a close friend of Kylie Lunn’s mother, says in a GoFundMe that she started the fundraiser for Kylie, a 9-year-old and an only child who was killed in a fatal crash on the Kansas Turnpike on Saturday, Oct. 8.
WIBW
Manhattan teen arrested after ditching bag allegedly containing marijuana, gun
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan teen has been sent to a juvenile facility after a bag he threw as running from police allegedly contained marijuana and a firearm. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that Marc Oliver, 17, of Manhattan, was arrested around 1:45 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, on a criminal warrant for use of a firearm and possession of marijuana.
Police investigating after gun fired during dismissal at Central Kansas high school
SALINA (KSNT) – The Salina Police Department is investigating the an incident at a Salina school during which a gun was fired on school grounds on Tuesday. According to the SPD, a firearm was discharged in the parking lot of Salina South High School during afternoon dismissal on Oct. 11. No injuries resulted from this […]
WIBW
Two arrested in Aggieville after officers witness attempted brawl
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men in Aggieville, neither of legal age, were arrested after officers witnessed them attempt to fight and found they had been consuming alcohol. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, officers witnessed a fight break out between two men in the 1100 block of Moro St. in Aggieville.
Topeka teen sentenced to life in prison for role in death of friend’s mom
A Topeka teenager has been sentenced for his role in the death of his friend's mother, who was killed in 2021.
