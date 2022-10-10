ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gary’s Tea: Kanye West Treated Virgil Abloh Wrong Before His Death & Wasn’t Invited To His Funeral

By India Monee', Justin Thomas
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JKEwH_0iTdjzR700

Kanye West was recently exposed for being rude to his late friend Virgil Abloh after not being invited to his funeral. It started with Kanye West recently speaking in an interview Virgil Abloh got the artistic director role of Louis Vuitton men’s branch. Tremaine Emory, Supreme’s creative director, spoke up about the interview and says that Kanye was allegedly rude to Virgil around his passing. He says the rapper is going on a “victim campaign” and says he “rode on [Abloh] in group chats” and elsewhere.

Gary speaks out this feud and Eddie Murphy’s recent $ 35,000-a-month child support case.

