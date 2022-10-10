Read full article on original website
Top Speed
Emelia Hartford Just Proved How Fast the 2023 Corvette Z06 Really Is
Who is Emelia Hartford? If you are a Corvette fan, then you probably already know by now. She is a YouTube sensation who became even more sensational courtesy of her record-setting C8 Corvette. Her C8 has received a lot of mods and rebuilds to the point that it delivers a total of 1,200 horsepower. Her car is not only street-legal, but it is also the fastest Corvette C8 in the world. During a first attempt it scored 9.41 seconds with a trap speed of 144.84 mph, and on a second attempt things got even better: it completed the quarter mile in 9.36 seconds at 147 mph. You would think that having a fast car is a good thing, but apparently, because it is a sub-10-second car, it was not allowed to participate in the LS Fest and was booted after one run. Now Emelia Hartford is back, and she wants to prove Chevrolet wrong. When the company released the Corvette Z06 it announced a 0 to 60 mph sprint time of 2.6 seconds and an official quarter-mile time of 10.6 seconds. But is it really this fast? Or is it faster?
Car Flipper Turns Rust Buckets Into Gold Mines
From rusty clunkers to ultra valuable restomods, here's one enthusiast’s incredible story. Josh Daugherty was no newcomer to the car flipping world before he found his niche in a specific set of automobiles that would push him toward a massive fortune. In fact, he had a team which sent across the nation the scout resume of America's most highly sought-after classic cars. In particular the earlier generations of the Ford Bronco really got him going with their boxy styling and great engine options. These cars were absolute icons in America from the time that they began production all the way up until today. Likely to remain a folk hero of legendary proportions forever, Josh figured out a way to capitalize upon his own love for these cars and hopefully give some neglected models a chance at a new life.
Houston Chronicle
Cadillac XT4 for 2023 has more standard technology, new colors
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Cadillac’s XT4 small crossover utility returns for 2003 with just minor changes, and a starting price of $36,295 (plus $1,195 freight) for the base front-wheel-drive Luxury model. In the middle of the lineup is the Premium Luxury front-wheel-drive...
BMW M Decides Against Making Three- Or Four-Cylinder Performance Cars
The switch to EVs is already happening, and emissions regulations are tightening for combustion-powered cars. Some automakers have downsized engines to three- and four-cylinder units in their performance vehicles. However, not every automaker is taking this path, and one holdout will be BMW M. During a media preview for the...
Autoblog
Buick V8-powered 1956 VW Beetle is a Hot Wheels Legends Tour finalist
Hot Wheels has selected a 1956 Volkswagen Beetle as a finalist in the 2022 Legends Tour. While this is the second Beetle chosen for the semifinal round, it's a one-of-a-kind, heavily-modified car that's nicknamed "Berlin Buick" and powered by a mid-mounted V8 engine. Owner Rob Freeman drove from Syracuse, New...
moneytalksnews.com
The 15 Cars Most Likely to Last 200,000 Miles
Bigger seems to be better when it comes to vehicle longevity, at least according to a study from automotive research firm and car search engine iSeeCars.com. The website lists the vehicles with the greatest chance of lasting at least 200,000 miles, and only two of them are not SUVs, trucks or vans. The Toyota name also is another common denominator on the list, with the Japanese automaker boasting more than half of the top 15 vehicles.
Why Ford Used The Same Engine For Over 30 Years
One automotive pillar isn't a car itself, but an engine: the Ford 300 cubic-inch inline six-cylinder. The model is well-regarded and for good reasons.
hypebeast.com
Keep Dry With the Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour 2 Shield
Recent trends in golf footwear have witnessed brands exploring silhouettes traditionally associated with skateboarding, basketball, running and tennis, but one path less traveled is hiking and outdoor wear. This is where the Air Zoom Infinity Tour 2 Shield comes in, which has been updated for 2022 in shades of black, gunmetal, neon orange and electric blue.
Buy This Massive 11.9L V8 With 1,357 HP and Harness the Might of the Sun
Bring a TrailerDouble-digit displacement is the perfect way to make huge power on pump gas.
The Most Expensive Car In Joey Logano's Collection
Joey Logano is one of the most well-known and successful drivers in NASCAR. He has many cars in his collection, but which is the most expensive car he owns?
Best Truck Engines Ever Made
We've picked seven of what we consider the most legendary engines ever found in America pickup trucks. The post Best Truck Engines Ever Made appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
gmauthority.com
1967 Pontiac GTO Drag Races 1972 Chevelle SS 454: Video
If you love classic GM muscle, then this video is a surefire winner as we head to the drag strip to watch a 1967 Pontiac GTO line up alongside a 1972 Chevelle SS 454. Once again coming to us from the Cars And Zebras YouTube channel, the video is a little over eight minutes long and includes walkarounds and background info for both vehicles, as well as three rounds of racing action at the end.
426 Hemi-Powered Challenger Convertible Is A Highlight of Mecum's Chicago Sale
This combination might just be the greatest muscle car of its time. If you know anything about Mopar then you'll understand that the Challenger is and has always been one of the Dodge brand’s biggest sellers. In the late 1960s and early 1970s the name Challenger was all anybody could really talk about in the automotive muscle car industry. You could get pretty much whatever engine you wanted, though most went with the 383 cubic inch V8 or the 440 cubic inch Magnum V8. This particular vehicle is a great example of an engine that stops both of those power trains in their tracks as it features some of the most desirable engineering techniques available in that time. On top of that it looks pretty good too with a color that we all know and love, plum crazy purple.
A 140-Year-Old Pair of Levi’s Was Found in a Mine Shaft. They Just Sold for Over $87,000.
Turns out gold isn’t the only valuable thing you can find in a mine. A pair of vintage Levi’s discovered in an abandoned mine shaft in the American West recently sold for $87,400 at an auction in New Mexico. The jeans, which date back to the 1880s, were unearthed by self-described “denim archaeologist” Michael Harris several years ago before they were snapped up by a pair of vintage-clothing dealers at the Durango Vintage Festivus on October 1. “I’m still kind of bewildered, just surprised in myself for even purchasing them,” Kyle Haupert, who bought the jeans with Zip Stevenson, told The Wall...
These Gorgeous Classic Cars Were Hidden In A Barn
Major barn finds of classic car collections are rare, particularly ones that include even more rare cars scattered outside to be reclaimed by nature.
1965 Buick Wildcat Earned Its Vivacious Name With A 425 Engine
This incredible vintage luxury vehicle is unexpectedly fast. For decades there has been one company in the American automotive industry that combines performance and luxury perfectly while also wearing the GM name proudly on every badge. That brand was Buick, a name not widely talked about in the automotive community today despite its many successes in years past. You might know them by their string of extremely successful performance cars from the 1980s or perhaps you like some of the older models even more. Either way the point still stands, Buick is a brand defined best by it's incredible versatility on the American automotive market. Recently one car has been getting quite a lot of attention from fans of the brand that might not have even noticed how incredible it truly is before. This car is the Buick Wildcat.
insideevs.com
Watch Ford F-150 Lightning Take On 702 HP Ram TRX In Drag Race
The Ford F-150 Lightning is one of the most in-demand EVs currently on sale in America, and it's clear to see why. The entry-level Lightning has impressive real-world range and decent towing capabilities without being anywhere near as expensive as a Rivian R1T. Although recent price hikes have seen its starting price rise by over $10k, when you factor in fuel savings it's still a very compelling option.
One of The Best Plymouth GTX Convertibles Selling at Mecum's Chicago Auction
Once known as one of the great gods of Mopar, Plymouth has made a name for itself over the years for producing some of the most excellent muscle cars in history. This American automotive legend was one of the biggest manufacturers of Mopar muscle globally, which came from making cars such as the RoadRunner, GTX, and Barracuda. The GTX, in particular, was an astonishing achievement as it pushed the limits of what a muscle car should be. It's almost like riding the line between pony cars and muscle cars with immense power and a lighter frame than most. Utilizing the best that the Mopar engine team had to offer, the GTX became an icon in its own right as it took the automotive world by storm.
Ferraris And More Trashed By Hurricane Ian
We can’t imagine how it would feel to own these rides…. As people are going back to communities hid hardest by Hurricane Ian, photos of the damage are starting to pour in. That means we’re seeing all the collectible cars which were trashed by the storm, like a couple of Ferraris and some other rides in Naples, Florida. The photos, which were shared with Naples Daily News by a resident, show that a residential garage is hardly ample protection against a Cat 4 hurricane.
How Bentley Recovered After 189 Cars Sank With The Felicity Ace
Recently, we attended the launch of the Bentley Bentayga EWB in Vancouver. Aside from enjoying some of the country's natural splendor in a Bentayga, we also spoke with Bentley's engineers and PR folks about various topics. One of those topics was the ill-fated Felicity Ace. Once it was brought up,...
