Read full article on original website
Related
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids Hy-Vee gets shipment of roasted crickets
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A Cedar Rapids Hy-Vee got a shipment of an interesting snack... crickets!. There are four flavors of the roasted crickets from local Iowa vendor Gym-N-Eat Crickets. You can find them in the health market at the Johnson Avenue Hy-Vee in Cedar Rapids.
cbs2iowa.com
Critter Crusaders of Cedar Rapids in need of donations for dog shot in the face
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Critter Crusaders of Cedar Rapids is asking for donations for a dog who was shot in the face. Ashland was evaluated in Des Moines and then Critter Crusaders was asked to take her in. Ashland's injuries are extensive and she will need...
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa City toy redistribution project relaunches as new partnership
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa City Toy Redistribution Project is re-launching. The Project's goal is to reimagine holiday shopping, providing affordable (free!) toy gifts while reducing consumerism and waste. The Lena Project launched Iowa City Toy Redistribution in the Fall of 2020 in response to the struggles of increased layoffs and unemployment rates with little government aid during a pandemic.
Rare Invasive Weed Detected In Iowa Again
(Des Moines, IA) — A weed first spotted in an Iowa farm field years ago has been found again. The Iowa Department of Agriculture is asking farmers to report any sightings of Asian copper leaf. It was first detected in a cornfield in Cedar Falls in 2016. Before that, the only documented infestation in North America was in New York City. The most recent sighting was in a Grundy County soybean field. Officials say it appears to have been there for several years before being identified.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Have You Tried Northeast Iowa’s Best Pork Tenderloins?
The featured image is not from the restaurants mentioned in this story. After almost 5,000 votes for 449 establishments, the Iowa Pork Producers kicked off the start of National Pork Month by releasing the top five tenderloin restaurants in Iowa. To determine the top five, Kelsey Sutter, IPPA’s marketing and...
ourquadcities.com
Bettendorf family says goodbye to 18-year-old angel
Nineteen days before her 19th birthday, Bettendorf’s Charly Erpelding departed this earth, Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. “Andy and I got to see her off to heaven in our arms reassuring her and letting her know how much we love her, and the unending pride we have in her,” Charly’s mom Tara Erpelding posted on Facebook. “She was brave and courageous as she’s always been. Our hearts are shattered, but we do take comfort in the many stories you’ve shared of how she’s touched your lives, just as she has touched ours.”
Pickers Star And Iowa Native Impaired Following Severe Stroke
Back in July, American Pickers star Mike Wolfe took to social media to ask fans to pray for Iowa native and his Pickers co-star Frank Fritz. Wolfe revealed that Fritz had suffered a stroke and was hospitalized. He asked fans to send their prayers to Fritz. We are now learning details on just how severe Fritz's stroke was.
cbs2iowa.com
Scam artist targets local Cedar Rapids churches
A well-known scam artist is back at it again says Cedar Rapids police investigators. This time, his target is local churches and charitable organizations. Police ask anyone who has seen this man to call them immediately. The suspect is approaching local churches asking for help to be reunited with his...
cbs2iowa.com
Safe Place Foundation hosting fundraiser to support local men in recovery
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Safe Place Foundation will host a Gala to celebrate and fundraise for their mission to return recovered men to family and community. Gala begins at 6:30 p.m. Friday, November 11th at the Geonetric Building, 415 12th Avenue SE. Dinner provided by local Chef Brett Heikkila. Magician and Comedian Zach Percell of TNZ Magic will provide after dinner entertainment. Tickets available for purchase at https://safeplacefoundation.org/home/gala-event/ Cost is $40 per person or $300 for a table of eight.
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids Go Red for Women event sets out to raise awareness of women's No. 1 killer
HIAWATHA, Iowa — Cardiovascular disease is the No. 1 killer of women, claiming more women’s lives than all forms of cancer combined. The American Heart Association, a global force for healthier lives for all, aims to raise awareness of women’s greatest health threat at the Cedar Rapids Go Red for Women Luncheon on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.
cbs2iowa.com
City of Cedar Rapids Hosting City Week Open House
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The City of Cedar Rapids is hosting an open house on Wednesday, October 12, from 5–7 p.m. at the City Services Center, 500 15th Avenue SW. The city is inviting the public to come see behind the scenes of the City Services building, learn about different vehicles and equipment used by departments, visit with City staff, and enjoy fun games and activities for the entire family.
cbs2iowa.com
Some "punch list items" remain on to-do list as Marion Library prepares for Nov. 10 open
MARION, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — The story of Marion's new library could fill several volumes. "So it's been pushed back a number of times," says Bill Carroll, library director. Tuesday the library publicly announced, the day after the library board approved it, the new facility will open...
cbs2iowa.com
One displaced after porch fire in Cedar Rapids Tuesday afternoon
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — One person is displaced after their porch caught fire Tuesday afternoon in southeast Cedar Rapids. A neighbor noticed a small fire on the front porch in the 1400 block of 4th Avenue SE. The neighbor said the fire quickly grew and she...
Collins Community Credit Union Announces Layoffs
Collins Community Credit Union is the latest employer to eliminate jobs in the city of Cedar Rapids. According to a WARN, or Worker Adjustment and Retaining Notification Act, the layoffs happened on October 6th. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that 38 positions in all, were eliminated. Collins Community Credit Union, whose headquarters are located at 1005 Blairs Ferry Road NE in Cedar Rapids, provides financial services to people living in Black Hawk, Dubuque, Linn, Johnson, Polk, and surrounding counties.
cbs2iowa.com
City of Waterloo selected for Accelerator for America - Smart City Growth
WATERLOO, Iowa — The City of Waterloo is one of just five cities in the nation to be selected for the Accelerator for America – Smart City Growth strategic planning assistance lead by Honeywell. Through the Smart City Accelerator, each city will receive technical support from Honeywell and...
wvik.org
Mommsen vs. Pence: The Race for an Iowa House Seat that Covers 3 Counties
State Representative Norlin Mommsen is running for his fifth term in the Iowa House. And the new 70th District includes the northern part of Scott County, central Clinton County, and a small part of Jackson County. Mommsen, a Republican and farmer from DeWitt, says if reelected, he'll continue working on...
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa Department of Corrections looking for work release escapee
CORALVILLE, Iowa — Brent Lee Robinson, convicted of Robbery 2nd Degree in Linn County, failed to report back to the Hope House Residential Facility as required yesterday. Robinson is a 21-year-old white male, height 6'3", and weighs 201 pounds. He was admitted to the work release facility on August 11, 2022.
cbs2iowa.com
North Center Point Road to reopen in Hiawatha on Friday
HIAWATHA, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Starting Friday evening, October 14, North Center Point Road will be fully open to traffic. This includes the new roundabout intersection at Tower Terrace Road and N Center Point Road. In addition, Tower Terrace Road will open from the new North Center Point...
Sweet Tooth Snacks Opening New Davenport Location This Week
If you start feeling snacky this weekend, there's a new place you will be able to check out in Davenport. Sweet Tooth Home & Snacks will be having the grand opening of its new store in Davenport. Sweet Tooth Snacks is no stranger to Davenport. Last fall, they had their...
cbs2iowa.com
New Marion Public Library finally has opening date
The new Marion Public Library will open on November 10, deputy library director James Teahen confirmed to Iowa's News Now. The opening has been delayed multiple times due to supply shortages and construction delays. Teahen says the November 10 will be a "soft opening to allow our patrons to come...
Comments / 0