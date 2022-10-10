ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg County, SC

SCDMV to host REAL ID event in Williamsburg County, South Carolina

By Lindsay Miller
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BaS5X_0iTdjXut00

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles will host an event in October to get Williamsburg County residents registered with a REAL ID.

Beginning May 3, 2023, all United States travelers must have a REAL ID to board domestic flights and access certain federal facilities.

South Carolina driver’s licenses or identification cards must have a gold star to show it’s a REAL ID.

U.S. Congress passed the REAL ID Act of 2005 as a result of 9/11 to standardize government-issued IDs.

Williamsburg County Government and the SCDMV will offer residents a chance to skip the DMV lines and become REAL ID compliant in October.

The event will take place on October 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Chavis One Stop Complex Auditorium.

Those planning on getting a REAL ID must provide:

  • Proof of identity (government-issued birth certificate or valid US Passport)
  • Two proofs of current, physical SC address
  • Proof of legal name

Organizers say voter registration can be submitted and updated at this event.

The SCDNV says that citizens who do not plan on flying or entering a federal building or military installation do not need a REAL ID.

Learn more about South Carolina’s REAL ID status a scdmvonline.co m .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

Related
WBTW News13

SCDOT looks for input on Myrtle Beach road improvements

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Mr. Joe White Ave. and 21st Ave. North have been recognized by the South Carolina Department of Transportation as two roads in need of safety improvements.  The project centers around safety for pedestrians. Key safety elements proposed for this project include: High visibility crosswalks Pedestrian crossings with refuge islands ADA […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
abcnews4.com

Parts of Isle of Palms to be closed due to filming Thursday

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCIV) — Isle of Palms Police say traffic and parking on Ocean Boulevard will be affected due to filming taking place in the area on Thursday. Traffic in both directions between 14th Ave and 10th Ave will be limited, police said. Municipal Parking Lot will...
ISLE OF PALMS, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Williamsburg County, SC
Williamsburg County, SC
Government
State
South Carolina State
WCBD Count on 2

Indoor hemp growing operation coming to South Carolina

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A newly constructed 50,000-square-foot building will soon be home to an indoor hemp-growing operation in South Carolina. SC Canna, LLC, an agricultural hemp company, announced on Wednesday plans to establish an indoor growing operation located in Manning. The $8.8 million investment would create about 37 new jobs. According to Gov. […]
MANNING, SC
The Post and Courier

New North Charleston restaurant on way; owner of once-burned building wants rooftop bar

A restaurant and bar that pays homage to the year North Charleston was founded and the Lowcountry's aviation industry plans to open soon near Tanger Outlets. Jason and Teresa Harter of Ohio plan to launch Hangar 72 Sports Tavern at 4951 Centre Pointe Drive tentatively in November, according to Emily Benedict of the commercial real estate firm We Sell Restaurants.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Kennardo G. James

Eight South Carolina Restaurants Were Named the "Best BBQ Joints in the South"

Eight BBQ restaurants were named among the top 50 BBQ joints in the south.Southern Living. There is an ongoing debate about which restaurants serve the best BBQ in the South. Natives of Texas, Alabama, Mississippi, South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and a plethora of others think they have the best BBQ and no one else comes close. Well, Southern Living wants to put an end to the debate - they just released a list titled, "The South's Top 50 Barbecue Joints", and eight restaurants from South Carolina made the top 50. Keep reading, I have a feeling you all will be proud of who came in at #1.
HEMINGWAY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Id Act#Dmv#County Government#Travel Destinations#Scdmv#U S Congress#Proof#Nexstar Media Inc
live5news.com

Beachfront condo building in South Carolina deemed unsafe, evacuated

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - A high-rise condominium building has been deemed unsafe by Horry County officials as of Friday afternoon, leaving residents without a home and in the unknown about when they may return. Lisa Wylie Little was renting a condo in the Renaissance Tower for her family...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

BCSO: One person stabbed after family fight

BERKELEY COUNTY. S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating a Thursday afternoon stabbing that injured one person. According to BCSO, the incident happened on Sunbelt Drive in the Ladson area. BCSO said that two relatives were arguing over work when one of them pulled...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WBTW News13

Statistics show opioid epidemic growing in Georgetown County

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C (WBTW) — With the local coroner saying opioid overdoses have become the leading cause of death in Georgetown County, officials held a forum Tuesday night in Pawleys Island to address the epidemic. “After 30 deaths that we’ve investigated, 22 of them have traces of fentanyl in their system,” Coroner Chase Ridgeway said […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Conway officials seek feedback on creating alcohol ‘consumption zone’

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Adults could soon be allowed to walk in the downtown area and along a section of the Conway riverfront with open-container drinks, according to a news release from the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce. The so-called consumption zone being considered by Conway City Council would boost economic development and foot traffic, […]
CONWAY, SC
kiss951.com

Homeless Veterans In South Carolina Getting Their Own Tiny Houses

Some homeless veterans in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, will soon be getting roofs over their heads thanks to a new initiative. WPDE-TV reports that the Veterans Welcome Home & Resource Center is building a community of 25 tiny houses to help alleviate veteran homelessness in the Myrtle Beach area. Each...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WHIO Dayton

South Carolina councilman, family members shot and killed

NEW YORK — A man in South Carolina was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing three family members, including a local councilman, the Horry County Police Department said. Police arrested Matthew Allen DeWitt, 25, on Monday regarding the triple shooting. The suspect was charged with murder and possession of...
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

82K+
Followers
8K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy