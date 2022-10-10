Read full article on original website
abccolumbia.com
State Fair holds sensory-friendly hours for fairgoers with special needs
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The rides and attractions at the South Carolina State Fair were a little more quiet this morning. The fair had “sensory-friendly” hours from 10 a.m. to noon for children and adults with autism and other sensory processing disorders. Lights and music were off...
abccolumbia.com
OurRelationship program offers to help couples with relationship issues
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – If you are having trouble in your relationship, one program is offering some tools that may fix your problems. Curtis spoke with Dr. Brian Doss, President & Co-Founder of the OurRelationship program, about how the program offers different activities for couples to address issues regarding mental health, physical health, dealing with children’s emotional and behavioral problems among others.
abccolumbia.com
Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital expanding emergency department’s care space
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— Prisma Health’s Tuomey Hospital is expanding by 13,000 square feet to accommodate the emergency department’s increasing number of patients. Officials say the increased space will allow for 13 additional beds and an improved patient experience. The $15.7 million expansion will provide emergency care space...
abccolumbia.com
Solicitor’s Office hosting free session on expungement process at Richland Library
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland Library is hosting a free, public session explaining the expungement process for individuals with criminal charges and convictions. Individuals who attend this class will be led through details of the process by representatives from the Fifth Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office. In a press release,...
abccolumbia.com
COMET CEO Derrick Huggins funeral set for Oct. 17
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The funeral for the interim CEO of the COMET has been set. Derrick Huggins’ funeral starts Monday, October 17 at the journey United Methodist Church in Columbia at 11 am. The COMET says Huggins died unexpectedly last week. He also served as a transportation executive...
abccolumbia.com
Harvest Hope Food Bank seeing increase in families who are in need
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – This time of the year is a vulnerable time for families who are in need of food, according to Harvest Hope Food Bank. Harvest Hope Chief Executive Officer Erinn Rowe says there are many factors to blame but the biggest one is inflation, as it steadily drives up the cost of food. The food bank is seeing an increase in the number of families that are struggling to make the ends meet.
abccolumbia.com
Columbia Fireflies & CPI Security help renovate Greenview Park for youth
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Greenview Park’s softball and t-ball fields are undergoing a makeover Wednesday, Oct. 12 from 11 am-3 pm with help from the Columbia Fireflies and CPI Security. Employees from both organizations plan to paint dugouts, fix bleachers, and repair field surfaces. Fireflies Team President Brad Shank...
abccolumbia.com
Prisma Health opens new same-day orthopedic practice in Lexington
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Prisma Health announced the establishment of Lexington’s new orthopedic urgent care practice at 104 Saludea Pointe Drive. The Prisma Health Orthopedics Convenient Care will open Monday through Saturday, 8 am to 8 pm. The new location will serve patients two years old and up in...
WIS-TV
WIS’ Rick Henry talks serious trash ahead of annual peanut eating contest
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This year WIS’ Rick Henry is in it to win it at the South Carolina State Fair boiled peanut eating contest. “So, I know all about peanuts,” citing his grandfather’s farm and years of experience as reasons why he’s favored to win this year’s competition.
Hometown History: Bloody Edgefield
Edgefield, S.C. (WJBF)- October is a month people like to settle down and watch a good horror movie, but sometimes truth is scarier than fiction. On this month’s Hometown History, Kim Vickers visited Edgefield, South Carolina, also known as Bloody Edgefield. Though it has calmed down significantly since, the history of violence in Edgefield earned […]
WLTX.com
Who is in charge of overseeing school district P-card use in South Carolina?
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The recent indictment of a former Richland School District One employee has brought the subject of purchasing cards, or P-cards, back to the forefront. P-cards are used by government agencies to make it easier for employees to purchase needed items like supplies, equipment, and gas. Most...
abccolumbia.com
SC Air National Guard extending operations at CAE
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– You can expect to see a military presence at Columbia Metropolitan Airport for a little while longer. Today a spokesperson for the South Carolina Air National Guard 169th Fighter Wing is extending its stay at the airport due to runway renovations at McEntire Joint National Guard Base.
WIS-TV
S. Congaree mobile home residents live in squalor as landlord accountability moves slowly
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Roaches, broken water piping, and leaking wastewater have been the reality for some mobile home residents in the small Lexington County town of South Congaree. WIS visited the mobile homes in September, they were found off dirt roads in two different parks located in the heart...
abccolumbia.com
Local Living: Halloween laser lights and trick-or-treating
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Fright night laser lights is back at the South Carolina State Museum!. The special “laser stranger things” event will take place on Oct. 28 from 6pm-10pm and feature music from the show set to a stunning display of lasers inside the museum. Guests are...
abccolumbia.com
Local Living: Coat Drive and Recycling Event
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In our look at Local Living, you can help out with a coat drive. The Saluda County Sheriff’s Office is holding the coat drive. It is not limited to just coats, they are also taking blankets, stocking hats, gloves, and other items to help those in need this winter.
'People need roofs over their heads': Affordable housing in Columbia still years away
COLUMBIA, S.C. — For residents like Phillip Price and Ryan Porter, finding an affordable apartment in Columbia was like finding a needle in a haystack. "Everything as soon as I needed it, got filled up. The only ones that were available were super overpriced," said Price. "My friend, who...
abccolumbia.com
‘CRACK IN THE SYSTEM’: Richland County sheriff and lawmakers call for changes in criminal justice system
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — The amount of criminal offenders committing more crimes after being released on bond has reached “epidemic levels” according to Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott and two state senators. “When is it going to stop? It has got to stop,” said Sheriff Leon Lott,...
abccolumbia.com
Columbia Police at CA Johnson High School after social media threats
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Columbia Police officers say they are on scene safeguarding CA Johnson High School following a social media post threatening gun violence today. Police say there has not been a shooting. They’re working with the Richland One School District to track down where the threat came from....
Indoor hemp growing operation coming to South Carolina
A newly constructed 50,000-square-foot building will soon be home to an indoor hemp-growing operation in South Carolina.
WIS-TV
Richland One student arrested in connection with phone threat to high school
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Keenan High School student was arrested for allegedly making a phone threat to the school. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said the incident happened on Tuesday at around 10:15 a.m. School administration received a phone call that said there would be a shooting on campus.
