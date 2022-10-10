ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

abccolumbia.com

OurRelationship program offers to help couples with relationship issues

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – If you are having trouble in your relationship, one program is offering some tools that may fix your problems. Curtis spoke with Dr. Brian Doss, President & Co-Founder of the OurRelationship program, about how the program offers different activities for couples to address issues regarding mental health, physical health, dealing with children’s emotional and behavioral problems among others.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital expanding emergency department’s care space

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— Prisma Health’s Tuomey Hospital is expanding by 13,000 square feet to accommodate the emergency department’s increasing number of patients. Officials say the increased space will allow for 13 additional beds and an improved patient experience. The $15.7 million expansion will provide emergency care space...
SUMTER, SC
Columbia, SC
Health
City
Columbia, SC
abccolumbia.com

COMET CEO Derrick Huggins funeral set for Oct. 17

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The funeral for the interim CEO of the COMET has been set. Derrick Huggins’ funeral starts Monday, October 17 at the journey United Methodist Church in Columbia at 11 am. The COMET says Huggins died unexpectedly last week. He also served as a transportation executive...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Harvest Hope Food Bank seeing increase in families who are in need

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – This time of the year is a vulnerable time for families who are in need of food, according to Harvest Hope Food Bank. Harvest Hope Chief Executive Officer Erinn Rowe says there are many factors to blame but the biggest one is inflation, as it steadily drives up the cost of food. The food bank is seeing an increase in the number of families that are struggling to make the ends meet.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Columbia Fireflies & CPI Security help renovate Greenview Park for youth

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Greenview Park’s softball and t-ball fields are undergoing a makeover Wednesday, Oct. 12 from 11 am-3 pm with help from the Columbia Fireflies and CPI Security. Employees from both organizations plan to paint dugouts, fix bleachers, and repair field surfaces. Fireflies Team President Brad Shank...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Prisma Health opens new same-day orthopedic practice in Lexington

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Prisma Health announced the establishment of Lexington’s new orthopedic urgent care practice at 104 Saludea Pointe Drive. The Prisma Health Orthopedics Convenient Care will open Monday through Saturday, 8 am to 8 pm. The new location will serve patients two years old and up in...
COLUMBIA, SC
WJBF

Hometown History: Bloody Edgefield

Edgefield, S.C. (WJBF)- October is a month people like to settle down and watch a good horror movie, but sometimes truth is scarier than fiction. On this month’s Hometown History, Kim Vickers visited Edgefield, South Carolina, also known as Bloody Edgefield. Though it has calmed down significantly since, the history of violence in Edgefield earned […]
EDGEFIELD, SC
abccolumbia.com

SC Air National Guard extending operations at CAE

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– You can expect to see a military presence at Columbia Metropolitan Airport for a little while longer. Today a spokesperson for the South Carolina Air National Guard 169th Fighter Wing is extending its stay at the airport due to runway renovations at McEntire Joint National Guard Base.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Local Living: Halloween laser lights and trick-or-treating

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Fright night laser lights is back at the South Carolina State Museum!. The special “laser stranger things” event will take place on Oct. 28 from 6pm-10pm and feature music from the show set to a stunning display of lasers inside the museum. Guests are...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Local Living: Coat Drive and Recycling Event

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In our look at Local Living, you can help out with a coat drive. The Saluda County Sheriff’s Office is holding the coat drive. It is not limited to just coats, they are also taking blankets, stocking hats, gloves, and other items to help those in need this winter.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Columbia Police at CA Johnson High School after social media threats

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Columbia Police officers say they are on scene safeguarding CA Johnson High School following a social media post threatening gun violence today. Police say there has not been a shooting. They’re working with the Richland One School District to track down where the threat came from....
COLUMBIA, SC

