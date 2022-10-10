Read full article on original website
Cartersville Police Arrest two for multiple counts of Auto Theft
Two Atlanta Women Arrested for Auto Break-Ins in Bartow
According to a press release from the city of Cartersville, over the past two weeks, the Cartersville Police Department received numerous reports of vehicle break-ins, with several reported at Pine Mountain and Sam Smith Park. On October 12, 2022, a CPD Patrol Officer observed suspicious activity near Pine Mountain and conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle occupied by Samantha Staves and Tera Fullove. A subsequent search of the vehicle, resulted in the recovery of stolen items from previous reported entering autos in Cartersville, and surrounding jurisdictions. Ms. Staves, 21 YOA, Atlanta, and Ms. Fullove, 24 YOA, Lithia Springs, were arrested and are being housed in the Bartow County Jail, pending a bond hearing. Both have been charged with multiple counts of Entering Auto with Intent to Commit Theft or Felony, Financial Transaction Card Fraud, Identity Fraud, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of Certain Crimes and VGCSA- Possession of Schedule II Substance.
Director of Cherokee sheriff’s office narcotics squad arrested on DUI charges
PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. — A high-ranking deputy with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office has been arrested on a DUI charge. Georgia State Patrol arrested Major John New, who is the Director of the Cherokee Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad, last month. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
Rome man arrested for Public Indecency, and Drug Charges
A 62-year-old Rome man was arrested by the Rome Police Department on Shorter Avenue Tuesday for public indecency and drug charges. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Clifford Lavory Stocks of a Dobb Blvd Address was arrested after he allegedly took off his pants and began to urinate in public. Rome police stated that he was also in possession of hydrocodone.
Cherokee County Sheriff's deputy charged with DUI
PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. - A high-ranking member of the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office was arrested and charged with DUI-alcohol and failure to maintain his lane in Pickens County in September. Maj. John New was booked into the Pickens County Adult Detention Center on Sept. 24, according to the Pickens County...
15-year-old arrested for bomb threat made at Etowah High, police say
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A 15-year-old girl now faces felony terroristic threat charges after the Cherokee Sheriff's Office arrested her Tuesday in connection with a bomb threat made at Etowah High School. On Sept. 28, Etowah High School administrators put the school into an “emergency evacuation” because of the...
WATCH: Drone outsmarts fugitive with felony warrants who tried to hide in a lake
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office used a high-tech gadget to track down a suspect wanted on multiple warrants. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office shared a video on Facebook captured by its drone team on...
GBI arrests Former Bartow County Sheriff’s Office Employee
The GBI has arrested and charged Gregory Jarrod Allen, 41, of Cartersville, Bartow, Georgia, with Sexual Assault by a Person w/Supervisory/Disciplinary Authority and Violation of Oath. On September 20, 2022, the Bartow County Sherriff’s Office asked the GBI to investigate allegations in reference to a jail employee having a sexual relationship with an inmate.
Polk Jail report – Thursday, October 13, 2022
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Thursday, October 13, 2022 report below. The post Polk Jail report – Thursday, October 13, 2022 appeared first on Polk Today.
Coweta County school placed on lockdown after pursuit
NEWNAN, Ga. - A police pursuit in Coweta County shut down a high school after the suspect went roaring through the parking lot and jumped from his car. Deputies say that Andre Warner’s brake lights were not working, which is why they tried to pull him over this week. Deputies say, instead of stopping, Warner took off.
15-year-old girl arrested in bomb threat that evacuated Cherokee high school
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A teenage girl has been arrested and accused of faking a bomb threat that evacuated a high school in Cherokee County last month. The anonymous bomb threat caused students at Etowah High School to be released from school around 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28.
Cherokee County Arrest Files For October 13th
Jason Nicholson, 43 of Cedar Bluff, confined to the county detention center on a court order by the Cherokee County Sheriff Department. Today, there are 85 inmates confined to the County Detention Center. Arrest are based on probable cause – all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a...
Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office investigating second fatal crash in nine days
(Forsyth County, GA) A two-vehicle crash on Tuesday, October 11, killed a Cumming woman. Sheriff's officials said at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office and Fire Department responded to the scene at Georgia Highway 20 (Buford Hwy) at the entrance to the Lakeland Plaza Shopping Plaza concerning a collision between a vehicle and a semi-truck.
Woman arrested for Public Indecency, Disorderly Conduct, Simple Battery
A 35-year-old woman was arrested at a location on Avenue A on Monday for public indecency, disorderly conduct, and simple assault. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Cindy Renae Cordle of a Calhoun Road address was arrested by the Floyd County Police Department after she allegedly exposed her buttocks and breasts to a victim.
Paulding County Sheriff's Office unveils K-9 officer memorial
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - Every dog who has ever served for Paulding County is now memorialized in front of the sheriff's office in a brand-new monument. In a Facebook post, a spokesperson for the office said the memorial took years to materialize. The team held a ceremony on Wednesday to...
Officials: 3 charged with murder after victim’s body found days later with duct tape in Georgia
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Three people have been charged with murder after a body was found in duct tape days later, according to officials. According to WSB-TV, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called out to a house on September 18 for a possible murder. When deputies got to the house, they found the victim, Stiles Stilley, inside. He was bound with duct tape and believed to have been dead for a few days.
Walker County Man dies in Traffic Crash near Trion
A Walker County man died in a traffic crash between Trion and Lafayette Friday. WZQZ Radio reported that 78-year-old Thomas Johnny Barrett was driving a Jeep while pulling a trailer while traveling southbound on Highway 27 when he lost control of the vehicle. Barrett’s Jeep traveled into the northbound lane...
Georgia man with history of domestic violence accused of beating fiancée to death
DALTON, Ga. (TCD) -- A 44-year-old man was arrested and charged after allegedly beating his 40-year-old fiancée to death. According to a news release from the Dalton Police Department, on Sept. 29 at approximately 8:30 a.m., officers responded to a home on Liddell Street to a report of an unresponsive woman. At the scene, authorities reportedly found Rachael Schaefer suffering from unknown injuries. Police said she was transported to the hospital.
DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing Valley Head teen
The Dekalb County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in finding a missing young woman.
Hours long standoff ends in Clayton County, suspect in custody
CLAYTON COUNTY. Ga. — One man is in custody after a standoff that lasted for hours ended peacefully in Clayton County. Clayton County police responded to Pineglen Dr. just after 3 p.m. after getting a call about a domestic incident. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
