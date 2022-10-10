ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedartown, GA

Cartersville Police Arrest two for multiple counts of Auto Theft

CARTERSVILLE, GA
wbhfradio.org

Two Atlanta Women Arrested for Auto Break-Ins in Bartow

According to a press release from the city of Cartersville, over the past two weeks, the Cartersville Police Department received numerous reports of vehicle break-ins, with several reported at Pine Mountain and Sam Smith Park. On October 12, 2022, a CPD Patrol Officer observed suspicious activity near Pine Mountain and conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle occupied by Samantha Staves and Tera Fullove. A subsequent search of the vehicle, resulted in the recovery of stolen items from previous reported entering autos in Cartersville, and surrounding jurisdictions. Ms. Staves, 21 YOA, Atlanta, and Ms. Fullove, 24 YOA, Lithia Springs, were arrested and are being housed in the Bartow County Jail, pending a bond hearing. Both have been charged with multiple counts of Entering Auto with Intent to Commit Theft or Felony, Financial Transaction Card Fraud, Identity Fraud, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of Certain Crimes and VGCSA- Possession of Schedule II Substance.
CARTERSVILLE, GA
wrganews.com

Rome man arrested for Public Indecency, and Drug Charges

A 62-year-old Rome man was arrested by the Rome Police Department on Shorter Avenue Tuesday for public indecency and drug charges. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Clifford Lavory Stocks of a Dobb Blvd Address was arrested after he allegedly took off his pants and began to urinate in public. Rome police stated that he was also in possession of hydrocodone.
ROME, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Cherokee County Sheriff's deputy charged with DUI

PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. - A high-ranking member of the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office was arrested and charged with DUI-alcohol and failure to maintain his lane in Pickens County in September. Maj. John New was booked into the Pickens County Adult Detention Center on Sept. 24, according to the Pickens County...
PICKENS COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

GBI arrests Former Bartow County Sheriff’s Office Employee

The GBI has arrested and charged Gregory Jarrod Allen, 41, of Cartersville, Bartow, Georgia, with Sexual Assault by a Person w/Supervisory/Disciplinary Authority and Violation of Oath. On September 20, 2022, the Bartow County Sherriff’s Office asked the GBI to investigate allegations in reference to a jail employee having a sexual relationship with an inmate.
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Coweta County school placed on lockdown after pursuit

NEWNAN, Ga. - A police pursuit in Coweta County shut down a high school after the suspect went roaring through the parking lot and jumped from his car. Deputies say that Andre Warner’s brake lights were not working, which is why they tried to pull him over this week. Deputies say, instead of stopping, Warner took off.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files For October 13th

Jason Nicholson, 43 of Cedar Bluff, confined to the county detention center on a court order by the Cherokee County Sheriff Department. Today, there are 85 inmates confined to the County Detention Center. Arrest are based on probable cause – all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
wrganews.com

Woman arrested for Public Indecency, Disorderly Conduct, Simple Battery

A 35-year-old woman was arrested at a location on Avenue A on Monday for public indecency, disorderly conduct, and simple assault. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Cindy Renae Cordle of a Calhoun Road address was arrested by the Floyd County Police Department after she allegedly exposed her buttocks and breasts to a victim.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Paulding County Sheriff's Office unveils K-9 officer memorial

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - Every dog who has ever served for Paulding County is now memorialized in front of the sheriff's office in a brand-new monument. In a Facebook post, a spokesperson for the office said the memorial took years to materialize. The team held a ceremony on Wednesday to...
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
WOKV

Officials: 3 charged with murder after victim’s body found days later with duct tape in Georgia

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Three people have been charged with murder after a body was found in duct tape days later, according to officials. According to WSB-TV, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called out to a house on September 18 for a possible murder. When deputies got to the house, they found the victim, Stiles Stilley, inside. He was bound with duct tape and believed to have been dead for a few days.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

Walker County Man dies in Traffic Crash near Trion

A Walker County man died in a traffic crash between Trion and Lafayette Friday. WZQZ Radio reported that 78-year-old Thomas Johnny Barrett was driving a Jeep while pulling a trailer while traveling southbound on Highway 27 when he lost control of the vehicle. Barrett’s Jeep traveled into the northbound lane...
WALKER COUNTY, GA
truecrimedaily

Georgia man with history of domestic violence accused of beating fiancée to death

DALTON, Ga. (TCD) -- A 44-year-old man was arrested and charged after allegedly beating his 40-year-old fiancée to death. According to a news release from the Dalton Police Department, on Sept. 29 at approximately 8:30 a.m., officers responded to a home on Liddell Street to a report of an unresponsive woman. At the scene, authorities reportedly found Rachael Schaefer suffering from unknown injuries. Police said she was transported to the hospital.
DALTON, GA

