Time Out Global
Little India is Singapore's coolest district for 2022 – ranked as #19 Coolest Neighbourhood in the World
Our coolest street of the year might be Everton Road, but for the all-mighty accolade of Singapore’s coolest neighbourhood? It’s none other than no-frills district Little India. We’ve also just released a full-fledged list of all the coolest neighbourhoods in the world, and Little India has ranked a solid #19 – beating other edgy neighbourhoods like Hong Kong’s Wan Chai and Melbourne’s Fitzroy.
Skeleton DNA Proves That The People Who Called Themselves English Originated From Germany, Denmark, & the Netherlands
Recently, ancient DNA was "extracted from skeletons in burial sites across England." As a result, archeologists and researchers believe these burial sites provide insight into "where the first people to call themselves English originally came from." [i]
Yes, Italy's new prime minister is really a fascist: The old-fashioned kind
BOLOGNA, Italy — The first woman to hold the office of prime minister in Italy is a fascist. This is not hyperbole or metaphor, or some headline-grabbing device used to smear a conservative. No. The fact is that Giorgia Meloni, leader of the largest party after Italy's recent elections, is fascist to her core. The old-fashioned, last-century, Roman salute-in-public kind of fascist.
BBC
US immigration: Why Indians are fleeing halfway around the world
As an openly gay man living in a deeply conservative part of India's Punjab, life had long been hard for Jashan Preet Singh. Over the years, Mr Singh, 24, had grown accustomed to daily discrimination in his hometown of Jalandhar - harassment and beatings doled out by his neighbours, and a family that had largely turned its back on him.
Woman, 23, who survived 2016 Brussels airport terror attack ‘euthanised’ in Belgium
A woman who survived the 2016 Islamic State terror attack in Brussels airport has chosen to die by being euthanised because of the severe PTSD and depression she suffered after the attack.Shanti Di Corte, 23, had been at Zaventem airport in Belgium for a school trip to Italy with her classmates on 22 March, 2016, when the bomb went off.Together with two other detonations, the Islamic State attack claimed 32 lives that day. Shanti managed to escape without any physical injuries.But the then-17-year-old experienced periods of dark depression and constant panic attacks after that day at the Belgian airport...
This Italian region will pay you to visit
Friuli Venezia Giulia, in the northeast of Italy, will reimburse your train fare from anywhere in Italy to its major destinations.
Business Insider
My family of 3 moved from Washington, DC to Brussels, Belgium, and our cost of living dropped by half without compromising our lifestyle
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. I attended grad school in Belgium...
Get Paid $15,000 to Live in Italy — But Wait, There's a Catch
Living in Italy certainly has its perks, though it can be awfully expensive for the average person to afford. But, an opportunity recently came up that could put you (or anyone else) in a position to live in Italy and get paid for it. You read that correctly, get paid!
Time Out Global
How Paris is planning to let people swim in the Seine by 2025
It wasn’t that long ago that Paris had a reputation for… let’s say, being un petit peu mucky. Cigarette butt-covered streets, endless dog poop and piles of uncollected bins were classic Parisian stereotypes. And the murky Seine? Well, it was said to be brimming with E.coli. A quick dip could find you bound to the loo – or worse – for days. The Seine is still actually still so dirty you’re legally not allowed to swim in it.
BBC
Ex-wife of Dubai royal: 'Please help me and my children'
In a video exclusively obtained by the BBC, Zeynab Javadli appeals for help, saying: "My children and I are terrified and frightened for our lives and safety." Lawyers acting for Ms Javadli, the former wife of a member of the ruling family in Dubai, have lodged a request to the UN Human Rights Council to intervene with the authorities in the UAE to ensure the safety of her and her children.
Traveling to Spain during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go
If you're planning a trip to Spain, here's what you'll need to know and expect if you want to visit during the global coronavirus pandemic.
Time Out Global
You can now spend six weeks in Thailand, visa-free
Thailand has reopened its borders, and if you’ve been planning on an epic Southeast Asian adventure, we’ve got good news. Travellers from a whole bunch of countries can now visit Thailand for a whopping 45 days without the need for an advance visa. Previously, travellers from more than...
Time Out Global
6 most breathtaking hotel infinity pools in Japan – from Tokyo to Okinawa
Looking for a relaxing holiday? These amazing hotels and resorts in Japan have infinity pools with jaw-dropping views. Japan offers plenty of stunning destinations all year round with spectacular views of snowy mountains, beautiful beaches and incredible cityscapes. You're probably thinking it doesn't get much better than that. But add an infinity pool to the mix and you've got the ultimate holiday.
Time Out Global
Check out all the mesmerising winners of the Wildlife Photographer of the Year
Whether you’re addicted to David Attenborough documentaries or a huge fan of ‘Madagascar 2’, there’s no denying that we’re all obsessed with seeing the world’s most wondrous creatures and their fascinating behaviours up close. And wildlife photography is no small feat. No, we’re not...
All the restaurants Stanley Tucci visited in season two of 'Searching for Italy'
After watching the wanderlust-inducing "Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy," you'll undoubtedly be hungry.
Amsterdam's Rijksmuseum crawling with giant ants
AMSTERDAM, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Amsterdam's Rijksmuseum, home to Dutch masterpieces like Rembrandt's "Nightwatch", will temporarily have its walls and windows overrun by 700 giant ants, as part of a new exhibit.
Revealed: The most underrated museums in the USA
Ever heard of the Remarkable Venue Awards? Neither had we, but these top honors were recently given to museums by online ticketing company Tiqets. And they're shedding light on some true hidden gems across the USA. One of the highest awards is Best Attraction, and Filoli Historic House & Garden...
The European capital of cool that keeps getting cooler
(CNN) — Lisbon is in the midst of a renaissance. The latest European capital of cool's affordable rents, great nightlife and gorgeous streets -- which wind high into the hills from the River Tagus -- have seen younger travelers arrive in their droves in recent years, enjoying extended stays thanks to dedicated "digital nomad" visas.
Time Out Global
Backo Mini Express echoes golden age of rail in Zagreb
Tucked away in a small courtyard is one of Zagreb’s hidden gems, the Backo Mini Express model railway museum. Featuring hundreds of scale-model trains, and over a kilometre of track, it’s the largest of its kind in the region. The models are painstakingly detailed, with beautiful mountains, villages, stations and shops, all populated with hundreds of figurines going about their daily business.
Time Out Global
The 14 best things to do in Malta
From diving shipwrecks to hiking around ancient castles, these are the things you absolutely have to do in Malta, Gozo and Comino. History is huge in Malta. Truly, it’s everywhere. The isle of Malta – plus its smaller neighbours, Gozo and Comino – had already played host to all manner of peoples for 7,000 years by the time the Knights of St John arrived on these tiny mid-Mediterranean specks of land in 1530. But while the past certainly defines these sun-drenched isles, the Maltese islands aren’t all about the old school. Ancient walled cities, Punic temples and Phoenician catacombs are just the start – Malta’s attractions also include world-class dive sites, dramatic cliff-edged coastlines, some of Europe’s sunniest weather and ocean views that just won’t quit. Here’s where to start…
