Morgantown, WV

WDTV

First at 4 Forum: Lily Wright

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Lily Wright from AmeriCorps joined First at 4. She talked about a recent partnership between West Virginia University and The Ohio State University and how inflation affects food banks. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Billboard for fentanyl poisoning in Morgantown raises awareness

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fentanyl poisoning is one of the leading causes of death for Americans ages 18-45. An advocacy group is now raising awareness in Morgantown. A billboard with the faces of fentanyl poisoning victims can be seen on route 705 by Ruby Memorial Hospital. This was done by...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

Proposal to connect trails in Northern West Virginia has been withdrawn for now

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) At this week’s Brooke County Commission meeting, the Brooke-Hancock-Jefferson Metropolitan Planning Commission announced they are withdrawing their proposal for Reconnecting Communities Pilot Discretionary Grant Program for Reconnecting River Communities due to the absence of local monetary support. This project was to develop a network of shared-use paths to connect Steubenville to […]
BROOKE COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Oktoberfest held at UHC in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) “What better thing to do in October than Oktoberfest,” said Dr. Mark Porvaznik, Chief Quality Officer and Chairman of Infection Prevention. This is the inaugural year for the Oktoberfest baskets that United Health Care hospitals will be handing out. The baskets are filled with German...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Lelia Marie Scott Thornton

Lelia Marie Scott Thornton, 88, the only child of the late William Scott and Lelia Scott Miller and Charles Miller, took her wings on Saturday, October 8, 2022. She was born on October 12, 1933 in Grant Town, WV. She attended and graduated from Dunbar High School. She later served as an officer for the Dunbar High School Homecoming Association. Marie was employed and retired from the Marion County Board of Education, where she started as a teacher’s aide and later became the secretary for the Child Nutrition Program. She was also a member of the Faithful 13 Club and the Red Hat Learners. She enjoyed reading, shopping, traveling, and spending time with her family. Good Hope Baptist Church was her Christian Home. There she served as church clerk, an usher, a missionary, and a devoted Sunday School Member. She was also on the planning committee for the Barrackville #7 Community Events. Marie was married to the late John Wesley Thornton, Sr. To this union, they had two sons, Marcus Thornton and the late John Thornton, Jr. She leaves to cherish her memory, one son, Marcus Thornton of Suffolk, VA; four grandchildren: Jacinta Thornton of Fairmont, WV, Shawntra and Marcel Thornton, and Tony Outlaw, all of Suffolk, VA; one great grandson, Sedrick McGlaston, Jr. of Barrackville, WV; a devoted nephew, Dwight Thornton of Morgantown, WV; one brother-in-law, Arthur Thornton of Mt. Vernon, NY; a host of cousins, including Gloria Randle and Brenda Walker of Fairmont, WV and Roberta Lyle of Glasgow, VA; special friends, Asa and Delores Davison, Linda Meeks, Annette Taylor, Patricia Smith, Ophelia Sullivan, Beatrice Sullivan, Beverly Lewis, Denise Hayes, and Debbie Havlichek; and long term, devoted caregivers, McArthur and Mary Tate. In addition to her spouse, parents, and son, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, Edward and Hannah Watson and aunt, Marie Edwards. Special thanks to the Hospice Corporation and caregivers, Edna Hickerson, Della, Trecie, and Qualynn. Visitation will be held at the Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Friday, October 14, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. The funeral services will be at the Good Hope Baptist Church, 433 School Street in Barrackville, on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Cornell Newbill officiating. Interment will be at Grandview Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.
BARRACKVILLE, WV
WTRF

West Virginia’s serial killers, and how they were caught

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WBOY) — Serial murder is defined by the FBI as, “the unlawful killing of two or more victims by the same offender(s), in separate events.”. “Separate events” is a key phrase in the definition. A perpetrator must commit several murders over a period of time which makes each murder its own case. A double or triple homicide is not a serial killing.
CLARKSBURG, WV
wchstv.com

Five COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Five new COVID-19-related deaths were reported Wednesday in West Virginia. The deaths were an 82-year-old woman from Jefferson County, a 78-year-old man from Randolph County, a 63-year-old woman from Kanawha County, an 85-year-old man from Randolph County and a 92-year-old woman from Wayne County, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The state’s death toll from the virus is now at 7,455.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Dixie Lea Ashcraft

Dixie Lea Ashcraft, 74, of Fairmont, passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at Mon General Hospital. She was born on April 23, 1948, in Rivesville, WV; a daughter of the late Guy Lester Phillips, Sr. and Goldie Virginia (Hawkins) Phillips Brotosky. Dixie is survived by her husband, Gerald Ashcraft of Fairmont; daughter and son in law, Cammie and George Bell, Jr. of Fairmont, grandchildren: Caleb Bell and girlfriend Tabby Gibson, and Laura Bell and boyfriend Caleb Melkus; special neices and nephews; and beloved pets, Snowbell and Rowdy. In addition to her parents, Dixie was preceded in death by her five brothers: Paul Brotosky, James Lee Brotosky, Frank Brotosky, Robert Ruble, and Guy Phillips, Jr. Also, two sisters Bessie May Johnson and Della Bell. Dixie was an Avon saleswoman and loved spending time with her family and friends. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Sunday October 16, 2022, from 2:00 pm until 8:00 pm and on Monday October 17, 2022, from 10:00 am until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 am, at the funeral home. Cremation will follow the services. Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

First at 4 Forum: Doddridge County Humane Society

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Deborah Casteel from the Doddridge County Humane Society joined First at 4 on Wednesday. She brought Bono, an Alaskan Huskey, with her and talked about the adoption process and the maintenance dogs like Bono require. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at...
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
WDTV

First at 4 Forum: WVWC Interim President Dr. James Moore

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Interim President of West Virginia Wesleyan College, Dr. James Moore, joined First at 4. He talked about a recent partnership with Notre Dame High School, the “Grow Your Own” program, and the Osteopathic Medicine Program. You can watch the full interview above and watch...
BUCKHANNON, WV
Daily Athenaeum

Where to eat in Morgantown for Fall Family Weekend

This weekend, students and their parents will participate in a variety of activities at West Virginia University as part of Fall Family Weekend. But after a long day of touring campus and completing activities, each family will be tasked with a similar question: where’s a good place to grab a bite?
MORGANTOWN, WV
wajr.com

Police release new information in search for missing Westover man

WESTOVER, W.Va. – Police in Westover have released additional information a man reported missing just after Christmas last year. Jeremiah Erb’s mother called police Oct. 3 and reported the last time she heard from him he was in drug treatment at Jacob’s Ladder. Workers at the center...
WESTOVER, WV
WDTV

Morgantown Kohl’s opening date released

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Kohl’s has announced the opening date for its new location in Morgantown. The store, located at 16 Colliers Crossing, will open on Nov. 4. The 35,000 sq. ft. store will feature Kohl’s refreshed, modernized design which will deliver discovery, inspiration and convenience to customers.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Wharton v. Palmer for Ohio County Commission

OHIO COUNTY (WTRF) – In preparation for November 8, the race for Ohio County Commission is between Wheeling Councilman Dave Palmer and incumbent Randy Wharton. Wheeling Councilman Dave Palmer is taking a step towards the county level by running for Ohio County commission against its current president, Randy Wharton.
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Bridgeport police warns of phone scam

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Police Department is warning residents of a possible phone scam. The scammer allegedly claims to be with the police and asks for donations. The BPD says they do not solicit residents for donations. Residents are reminded to never give out personal and banking information...
BRIDGEPORT, WV

