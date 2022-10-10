Read full article on original website
Related
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Lily Wright
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Lily Wright from AmeriCorps joined First at 4. She talked about a recent partnership between West Virginia University and The Ohio State University and how inflation affects food banks. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5...
WDTV
Billboard for fentanyl poisoning in Morgantown raises awareness
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fentanyl poisoning is one of the leading causes of death for Americans ages 18-45. An advocacy group is now raising awareness in Morgantown. A billboard with the faces of fentanyl poisoning victims can be seen on route 705 by Ruby Memorial Hospital. This was done by...
Proposal to connect trails in Northern West Virginia has been withdrawn for now
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) At this week’s Brooke County Commission meeting, the Brooke-Hancock-Jefferson Metropolitan Planning Commission announced they are withdrawing their proposal for Reconnecting Communities Pilot Discretionary Grant Program for Reconnecting River Communities due to the absence of local monetary support. This project was to develop a network of shared-use paths to connect Steubenville to […]
WDTV
Oktoberfest held at UHC in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) “What better thing to do in October than Oktoberfest,” said Dr. Mark Porvaznik, Chief Quality Officer and Chairman of Infection Prevention. This is the inaugural year for the Oktoberfest baskets that United Health Care hospitals will be handing out. The baskets are filled with German...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New physical therapy location opens in Grafton
Country Roads Physical Therapy has opened a new location on Barbara Street in Grafton just up from the intersection of Mcdonald's.
WDTV
Lelia Marie Scott Thornton
Lelia Marie Scott Thornton, 88, the only child of the late William Scott and Lelia Scott Miller and Charles Miller, took her wings on Saturday, October 8, 2022. She was born on October 12, 1933 in Grant Town, WV. She attended and graduated from Dunbar High School. She later served as an officer for the Dunbar High School Homecoming Association. Marie was employed and retired from the Marion County Board of Education, where she started as a teacher’s aide and later became the secretary for the Child Nutrition Program. She was also a member of the Faithful 13 Club and the Red Hat Learners. She enjoyed reading, shopping, traveling, and spending time with her family. Good Hope Baptist Church was her Christian Home. There she served as church clerk, an usher, a missionary, and a devoted Sunday School Member. She was also on the planning committee for the Barrackville #7 Community Events. Marie was married to the late John Wesley Thornton, Sr. To this union, they had two sons, Marcus Thornton and the late John Thornton, Jr. She leaves to cherish her memory, one son, Marcus Thornton of Suffolk, VA; four grandchildren: Jacinta Thornton of Fairmont, WV, Shawntra and Marcel Thornton, and Tony Outlaw, all of Suffolk, VA; one great grandson, Sedrick McGlaston, Jr. of Barrackville, WV; a devoted nephew, Dwight Thornton of Morgantown, WV; one brother-in-law, Arthur Thornton of Mt. Vernon, NY; a host of cousins, including Gloria Randle and Brenda Walker of Fairmont, WV and Roberta Lyle of Glasgow, VA; special friends, Asa and Delores Davison, Linda Meeks, Annette Taylor, Patricia Smith, Ophelia Sullivan, Beatrice Sullivan, Beverly Lewis, Denise Hayes, and Debbie Havlichek; and long term, devoted caregivers, McArthur and Mary Tate. In addition to her spouse, parents, and son, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, Edward and Hannah Watson and aunt, Marie Edwards. Special thanks to the Hospice Corporation and caregivers, Edna Hickerson, Della, Trecie, and Qualynn. Visitation will be held at the Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Friday, October 14, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. The funeral services will be at the Good Hope Baptist Church, 433 School Street in Barrackville, on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Cornell Newbill officiating. Interment will be at Grandview Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.
WTRF
West Virginia’s serial killers, and how they were caught
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WBOY) — Serial murder is defined by the FBI as, “the unlawful killing of two or more victims by the same offender(s), in separate events.”. “Separate events” is a key phrase in the definition. A perpetrator must commit several murders over a period of time which makes each murder its own case. A double or triple homicide is not a serial killing.
2 seriously injured in head-on collision with 18-wheeler in West Virginia
Two people were hurt in a head-on collision between a UPS 18-wheeler truck and a car that shut down part of Interstate 79 in Lewis County for several hours on Thursday afternoon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
West Virginia Trick-or-Treat times 2022
These are the trick-or-treating dates and times in north central West Virginia that have already been announced.
wchstv.com
Five COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Five new COVID-19-related deaths were reported Wednesday in West Virginia. The deaths were an 82-year-old woman from Jefferson County, a 78-year-old man from Randolph County, a 63-year-old woman from Kanawha County, an 85-year-old man from Randolph County and a 92-year-old woman from Wayne County, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The state’s death toll from the virus is now at 7,455.
WDTV
Dixie Lea Ashcraft
Dixie Lea Ashcraft, 74, of Fairmont, passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at Mon General Hospital. She was born on April 23, 1948, in Rivesville, WV; a daughter of the late Guy Lester Phillips, Sr. and Goldie Virginia (Hawkins) Phillips Brotosky. Dixie is survived by her husband, Gerald Ashcraft of Fairmont; daughter and son in law, Cammie and George Bell, Jr. of Fairmont, grandchildren: Caleb Bell and girlfriend Tabby Gibson, and Laura Bell and boyfriend Caleb Melkus; special neices and nephews; and beloved pets, Snowbell and Rowdy. In addition to her parents, Dixie was preceded in death by her five brothers: Paul Brotosky, James Lee Brotosky, Frank Brotosky, Robert Ruble, and Guy Phillips, Jr. Also, two sisters Bessie May Johnson and Della Bell. Dixie was an Avon saleswoman and loved spending time with her family and friends. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Sunday October 16, 2022, from 2:00 pm until 8:00 pm and on Monday October 17, 2022, from 10:00 am until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 am, at the funeral home. Cremation will follow the services. Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Doddridge County Humane Society
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Deborah Casteel from the Doddridge County Humane Society joined First at 4 on Wednesday. She brought Bono, an Alaskan Huskey, with her and talked about the adoption process and the maintenance dogs like Bono require. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: WVWC Interim President Dr. James Moore
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Interim President of West Virginia Wesleyan College, Dr. James Moore, joined First at 4. He talked about a recent partnership with Notre Dame High School, the “Grow Your Own” program, and the Osteopathic Medicine Program. You can watch the full interview above and watch...
Daily Athenaeum
Where to eat in Morgantown for Fall Family Weekend
This weekend, students and their parents will participate in a variety of activities at West Virginia University as part of Fall Family Weekend. But after a long day of touring campus and completing activities, each family will be tasked with a similar question: where’s a good place to grab a bite?
Woman life-flighted after hand caught in a machine at West Virginia plant
WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) A woman was life-flighted Monday afternoon after getting her hand caught in a machine at the Mondi Plant in Wellsburg. Officials say she was working at one of the machines in the plant when her hand got caught. Police say she is an employee at the plant. They say due to the […]
wajr.com
Police release new information in search for missing Westover man
WESTOVER, W.Va. – Police in Westover have released additional information a man reported missing just after Christmas last year. Jeremiah Erb’s mother called police Oct. 3 and reported the last time she heard from him he was in drug treatment at Jacob’s Ladder. Workers at the center...
WDTV
Morgantown Kohl’s opening date released
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Kohl’s has announced the opening date for its new location in Morgantown. The store, located at 16 Colliers Crossing, will open on Nov. 4. The 35,000 sq. ft. store will feature Kohl’s refreshed, modernized design which will deliver discovery, inspiration and convenience to customers.
WDTV
One person flown to the hospital, another injured in I-79 crash
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Both northbound lanes of I-79 are closed in Lewis County due to a two-vehicle accident. The crash was called in around 1 p.m. Thursday near mile marker 87, according to the Lewis County 911 Center. West Virginia State Police says two people were taken to the...
WTRF
Wharton v. Palmer for Ohio County Commission
OHIO COUNTY (WTRF) – In preparation for November 8, the race for Ohio County Commission is between Wheeling Councilman Dave Palmer and incumbent Randy Wharton. Wheeling Councilman Dave Palmer is taking a step towards the county level by running for Ohio County commission against its current president, Randy Wharton.
WDTV
Bridgeport police warns of phone scam
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Police Department is warning residents of a possible phone scam. The scammer allegedly claims to be with the police and asks for donations. The BPD says they do not solicit residents for donations. Residents are reminded to never give out personal and banking information...
Comments / 0