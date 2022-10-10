Read full article on original website
Vesta Steel Siding® Now Available from Wausau Supply Co.®
The home’s first choice for architectural steel cladding. Designed to create an iconic building aesthetic that will look the same as the first day it was installed, Vesta Steel Siding® is competitive in every way to the classic and upkeep-heavy, wood shiplap. Long and narrow panel seams create a subtle reveal for a maintenance free solution that’s an investment owners can count on.
TamlynWrap Drainable barrier
TamlynWrap Drainable is a high-performance water and air resistive barrier with a unique drainage pattern designed for the harsh conditions of a jobsite and all climate zones. TamlynWrap Drainable is made from multiple non-woven and barrier layers engineered to provide durability, moisture and air infiltration protection with added drainage capability. According to the manufacturer, the unique drainage pattern can remove 100 times more bulk water from a wall versus standard wraps offering enhanced moisture management and drying. The non-woven structure is backed by a warranty of up to 25 years. tamlyn.com.
SENCO coil siding nailer
The SENCO SN71P1 features a high-capacity coil drum that holds up to 375 nails so users spend less time reloading and more time fastening. It is designed to enable users to work with a wide variety of fasteners – the drum magazine holds nails from 1-1/4″ to 2-1/2″ long and .082 to .092 inches in diameter, and it accommodates both wire- and plastic-collated nails. According to the manufacturer, the SN71P1 packs added power compared to SENCO’s previous-generation tools to excel in denser construction materials, and it features a redesigned, overmolded grip that reduces slipping and vibration fatigue. In addition to siding, the SN71P1 can be used for jobs that require similar gauge nails, such as decking, exterior trim, fencing, installing wood shingles, crate assembly, and any other task in which speed and productivity is a priority. senco.com.
