The SENCO SN71P1 features a high-capacity coil drum that holds up to 375 nails so users spend less time reloading and more time fastening. It is designed to enable users to work with a wide variety of fasteners – the drum magazine holds nails from 1-1/4″ to 2-1/2″ long and .082 to .092 inches in diameter, and it accommodates both wire- and plastic-collated nails. According to the manufacturer, the SN71P1 packs added power compared to SENCO’s previous-generation tools to excel in denser construction materials, and it features a redesigned, overmolded grip that reduces slipping and vibration fatigue. In addition to siding, the SN71P1 can be used for jobs that require similar gauge nails, such as decking, exterior trim, fencing, installing wood shingles, crate assembly, and any other task in which speed and productivity is a priority. senco.com.

