KGO

Source: NFL to mull roughing the passer penalties after season

The NFL's competition committee plans to discuss roughing the passer penalties after the season amid outrage over two disputed calls in Week 5, a member of the committee who wishes to remain anonymous told ESPN's Ed Werder. The Associated Press, which reported earlier Tuesday that the topic also will be...
KGO

Mariota, Falcons brace for test against 49ers' stiff defense

ATLANTA -- - There may be no better opportunity for Marcus Mariota to prove he can be more than a bridge at quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons than in this week's matchup with San Francisco and its top-rated defense. Mariota and the Falcons (2-3) face the 49ers (3-2), who allow...
KGO

Can the NFL fix the roughing the passer rule? Potential solutions

One concussed NFL quarterback and two questionable flags for roughing the passer. That's all it took for the first officiating feeding frenzy of the 2022 season. There is no evidence that Tua Tagovailoa's concussion, and its subsequent fallout, is connected to the pair of penalty flags that prompted leaguewide discussion Sunday and Monday. It makes for an easy narrative -- referees Jerome Boger and Carl Cheffers threw unwarranted flags at the behest of a league that is trying to manage its reputation for player safety -- but it's not supported by anything concrete.
KGO

Grady Jarrett still in 'disbelief' over flagged Tom Brady hit

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett said he was in "not a little but a lot disbelief" at the roughing the passer flag thrown on him when he sacked Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady late in Sunday's 21-15 Buccaneers win over the Falcons. Jarrett's comments, on his weekly appearance...
KGO

NFL receiver charged with assault for shoving photographer on field

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams has been charged with misdemeanor assault for shoving a freelance photographer working for "Monday Night Football" while walking off the field after losing the game to the Kansas City Chiefs. According to a police report filed with the Kansas City Police Department, the...
KGO

Davante Adams charged with misdemeanor assault for MNF shove

Raiderswide receiver Davante Adams has been charged with misdemeanor assault for shoving a credentialed media worker after Monday's loss in Kansas City to the Chiefs. Adams was cited for an "intentional, overt act" that inflicted "bodily injury," according to court records released Wednesday. The man shoved by Adams, identified by...
KGO

Draymond Green rejoins Warriors, ready to move forward

SAN FRANCISCO -- Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green returned to practice on Thursday following a week away from the team after the fallout from punching Jordan Poole last Wednesday. The Warriors opted not to suspend Green for the incident, and instead fined him. He will play in the Warriors'...
KGO

Warriors' Draymond Green fined, not suspended, will play Friday

SAN FRANCISCO -- Warriors forward Draymond Green will rejoin the team Thursday, coach Steve Kerr said after Golden State's preseason win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night. Green has been away from the team since an altercation with teammate Jordan Poole last Wednesday. He has been fined but...
