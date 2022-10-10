Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arrest Made in 40-Year-Old Cold Case of Karen StittTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sunnyvale, CA
Job Seeking California Woman Trying to Support Her Elderly Parents Becomes Victim of Zelle ScamZack LoveConcord, CA
A Building Fire Doesn’t Deter Meal DeliveryZoë BroussardWalnut Creek, CA
San Francisco Seeks Plan to Combat Rising Sea Levels of Up to Seven Feet by 2100Anthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
KGO
Source: NFL to mull roughing the passer penalties after season
The NFL's competition committee plans to discuss roughing the passer penalties after the season amid outrage over two disputed calls in Week 5, a member of the committee who wishes to remain anonymous told ESPN's Ed Werder. The Associated Press, which reported earlier Tuesday that the topic also will be...
NFL・
KGO
Mariota, Falcons brace for test against 49ers' stiff defense
ATLANTA -- - There may be no better opportunity for Marcus Mariota to prove he can be more than a bridge at quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons than in this week's matchup with San Francisco and its top-rated defense. Mariota and the Falcons (2-3) face the 49ers (3-2), who allow...
KGO
Can the NFL fix the roughing the passer rule? Potential solutions
One concussed NFL quarterback and two questionable flags for roughing the passer. That's all it took for the first officiating feeding frenzy of the 2022 season. There is no evidence that Tua Tagovailoa's concussion, and its subsequent fallout, is connected to the pair of penalty flags that prompted leaguewide discussion Sunday and Monday. It makes for an easy narrative -- referees Jerome Boger and Carl Cheffers threw unwarranted flags at the behest of a league that is trying to manage its reputation for player safety -- but it's not supported by anything concrete.
NFL・
KGO
Grady Jarrett still in 'disbelief' over flagged Tom Brady hit
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett said he was in "not a little but a lot disbelief" at the roughing the passer flag thrown on him when he sacked Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady late in Sunday's 21-15 Buccaneers win over the Falcons. Jarrett's comments, on his weekly appearance...
'He's really good': Count Bill Belichick among members of the Nick Chubb Fan Club
BEREA − Bill Belichick isn't a man of many words. However, the New England Patriots coach becomes quite the wordsmith when it comes to talking about Nick Chubb. "He's very hard to tackle," Belichick told reporters in New England this week. "Got tremendous contact balance, playing strength, good vision. Good patience. He really...
KGO
NFL receiver charged with assault for shoving photographer on field
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams has been charged with misdemeanor assault for shoving a freelance photographer working for "Monday Night Football" while walking off the field after losing the game to the Kansas City Chiefs. According to a police report filed with the Kansas City Police Department, the...
KGO
Davante Adams charged with misdemeanor assault for MNF shove
Raiderswide receiver Davante Adams has been charged with misdemeanor assault for shoving a credentialed media worker after Monday's loss in Kansas City to the Chiefs. Adams was cited for an "intentional, overt act" that inflicted "bodily injury," according to court records released Wednesday. The man shoved by Adams, identified by...
KGO
Draymond Green rejoins Warriors, ready to move forward
SAN FRANCISCO -- Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green returned to practice on Thursday following a week away from the team after the fallout from punching Jordan Poole last Wednesday. The Warriors opted not to suspend Green for the incident, and instead fined him. He will play in the Warriors'...
KGO
Warriors' Draymond Green fined, not suspended, will play Friday
SAN FRANCISCO -- Warriors forward Draymond Green will rejoin the team Thursday, coach Steve Kerr said after Golden State's preseason win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night. Green has been away from the team since an altercation with teammate Jordan Poole last Wednesday. He has been fined but...
