California State

Pat Zimm
3d ago

Got news for you, it was never meant to be actually built. This is the largest scam probably in the history of the state if not the nation. It's been nothing but a rip off of taxpayers money for two decades. Just more and more money keeps getting dropped in it because democrats have been running the state continuously for three decades.

DN
3d ago

It should of never been started….what a waste of time and money…California needs so many more important things…#1 is water….Smoke that Liberals Democrats….

empath
3d ago

Dumb idea anyway. What is truly needed is a train that runs from Sacramento direct to SF or maybe even go down as far as San Jose. That would eliminate so much traffic.

