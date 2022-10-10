Effective: 2022-10-13 16:30:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-14 04:30:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Municipality of Skagway FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM AKDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...The following area, the Taiya River near Skagway * WHEN...Until 700 AM AKDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, other low-lying areas and flood-prone locations is occurring. Dyea road remains closed due to flooding. It will take several hours for all the water from the recent rainfall to work through local drainage systems in the area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 810 PM AKDT, Current river gauge reports indicate that the Taiya River crested Thursday afternoon. Water levels are currently falling, but are still 1.5 feet above moderate flood stage as of 8 pm Thursday. More than 3 inches of rain have fallen around the Skagway region. Rainfall has diminished over the area. - The Dyea road is is flooded between the Taiya River bridge and the McDermott driveway. The Dyea Road is closed starting at the Rifle Range access road. - For Taiya River near Skagway: At 8:00pm the stage was 18.4 feet and falling. Flood Stage is 16.5 feet. Forecast: The river crested at 20.1 feet around 3 pm Thursday. It is currently falling and is expected to remain above moderate flood stage through early Friday morning at least. For West Creek near Skagway: At 5:00pm the stage was 22.11 feet. Flood Stage is 26.5 feet.

SKAGWAY, AK ・ 3 HOURS AGO