Avalanche Q&A: Cale Makar talks leadership, Georgiev in net and the challenge to repeat as Stanley Cup champions

DENVER — Cale Makar already belongs on the Mount Rushmore of Colorado sports legends.

He’s just a few days away from turning 24 years old.

The generational Avalanche defenseman — winning the Calder, Norris, Conn Smythe and Stanley Cup over three NHL seasons — is a cornerstone of the franchise with a contract that runs through the 2026-27 season.

Makar spoke on a variety of topics during the preseason over several interviews with The Denver Gazette. Some questions have been edited for clarity.

Q. What was your personal focus during a short offseason?

A. “For me, it’s just trying to maintain that same cardio that we ended off the season with. Obliviously, it was a short summer. You don’t want too much time off, but at the same time, you’ve got to have a little bit of a break.”

Q. What is the next step for your growth as a leader on the team?

A: “Every single year, you try and prove different leadership qualities. Everybody is different in terms of what they provide, whether it’s a lot of talking off the ice or leading by example. For me, it’s just trying to improve on different qualities. If guys want to lean on me, hopefully, I’m at the stage where they can. But in order to be a successful team, everybody has got to be a leader.”

Q. What will be the hardest part of repeating as Stanley Cup champions?

A. “It’s about managing everybody’s game. For us, the big thing this past year was consistency. Especially in the regular season, even in the playoffs, we had a lot of injuries and guys go down. It’s just going to be managing that and making sure we have guys that can step up in those certain roles and play them in (needed). I feel like we could have quite a few options, which is always a good thing to have. That was the main reason we were there last year. We had such good depth.”

Q. What was your reaction to teammate Nathan MacKinnon’s record-setting contract extension?

A. “I couldn’t be more happy for Nate. He’s definitely so deserving of that (contract). He’s obviously a guy who has been very underpaid the last little bit on his contract. It’s amazing to see his hard work has been officially paid off for him after this year.”

Q. Will the defense need to make big adjustments with goalie Alexandar Georgiev in net?

A. “I don’t think so. More of that stuff will come in the feel-out process, whether in preseason or just regular season games. His tendencies and playing pucks for us, that’s key for (defensemen), when he’s able to come out and play. We can start reading that. … He’s looking good. Hopefully, he can carry that into the regular season.”