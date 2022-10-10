ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Avalanche Q&A: Cale Makar talks leadership, Georgiev in net and the challenge to repeat as Stanley Cup champions

By Kyle Fredrickson kyle.fredrickson@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e2Gh1_0iTdj07P00
Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) hold Conn Smythe winner Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (8) on his shoulders as the team celebrates during the Colorado Avalanche 2022 Championship celebration Thursday, June 30, 2022, in Civic Center Park in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock) Christian Murdock/The Gazette

DENVER — Cale Makar already belongs on the Mount Rushmore of Colorado sports legends.

He’s just a few days away from turning 24 years old.

The generational Avalanche defenseman — winning the Calder, Norris, Conn Smythe and Stanley Cup over three NHL seasons — is a cornerstone of the franchise with a contract that runs through the 2026-27 season.

Makar spoke on a variety of topics during the preseason over several interviews with The Denver Gazette. Some questions have been edited for clarity.

Q. What was your personal focus during a short offseason?

A. “For me, it’s just trying to maintain that same cardio that we ended off the season with. Obliviously, it was a short summer. You don’t want too much time off, but at the same time, you’ve got to have a little bit of a break.”

Q. What is the next step for your growth as a leader on the team?

A: “Every single year, you try and prove different leadership qualities. Everybody is different in terms of what they provide, whether it’s a lot of talking off the ice or leading by example. For me, it’s just trying to improve on different qualities. If guys want to lean on me, hopefully, I’m at the stage where they can. But in order to be a successful team, everybody has got to be a leader.”

Q. What will be the hardest part of repeating as Stanley Cup champions?

A. “It’s about managing everybody’s game. For us, the big thing this past year was consistency. Especially in the regular season, even in the playoffs, we had a lot of injuries and guys go down. It’s just going to be managing that and making sure we have guys that can step up in those certain roles and play them in (needed). I feel like we could have quite a few options, which is always a good thing to have. That was the main reason we were there last year. We had such good depth.”

Q. What was your reaction to teammate Nathan MacKinnon’s record-setting contract extension?

A. “I couldn’t be more happy for Nate. He’s definitely so deserving of that (contract). He’s obviously a guy who has been very underpaid the last little bit on his contract. It’s amazing to see his hard work has been officially paid off for him after this year.”

Q. Will the defense need to make big adjustments with goalie Alexandar Georgiev in net?

A. “I don’t think so. More of that stuff will come in the feel-out process, whether in preseason or just regular season games. His tendencies and playing pucks for us, that’s key for (defensemen), when he’s able to come out and play. We can start reading that. … He’s looking good. Hopefully, he can carry that into the regular season.”

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Denver Gazette

Avalanche raise Stanley Cup banner at Ball Arena, defeat Blackhawks in season opener

DENVER — Avalanche teammates locked arms at center ice with heads raised as a Stanley Cup banner lifted into the rafters at Ball Arena. Colorado rolled Wednesday in a 5-2 victory over the visiting Chicago Blackhawks to open the 2022-23 season. But in the title afterglow, on a night of reflection and joy, the outcome was secondary. A sellout crowd arrived early and stayed late to relish the return of hockey.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Woody Paige: Avs definitely good enough to 'Repeat the Feat'

From the lap finally taken to the final result the Stanley Cup Champions III Colorado Avalanche were Fire On Ice in the Grand Opening. Raised Mile High the roof beam banner. After hockey’s hallowed holy grail was carried onto the red carpet to a table at mid-rink, convalescing captain Gabe Landeskog hoisted the trophy of 35 ¼ inches height and 34 ½ pounds weight and skated the victory circle that...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
The Denver Gazette

Avalanche players reflect on Nazem Kadri’s legacy in Colorado before Flames matchup: ‘A great teammate’

DENVER — Avalanche center Alex Newhook received a text message from Nazem Kadri after Kadri's free agency departure to the Flames. Play with that swagger and be confident in yourself. You have the tools. Newhook took his advice to heart. He earned the No. 2 center job, replacing Kadri, ahead of their reunion Thursday night in Calgary. ...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Avalanche, NHL best bets for season

Local bet: Colorado Avalanche (7-2) Other to consider: Florida Panthers (10-1), Edmonton Oilers (16-1), Vegas Golden Knights (16-1) Take a flyer: Pittsburgh Penguins (25-1) Local bet: Nathan MacKinnon (14-1), Cale Makar (15-1), Mikko Rantanen (30-1) Others to consider: Connor McDavid (3-1), Auston Matthews (9-2), Kirill Kaprizov (14-1) Take a flyer:...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nathan Mackinnon
Person
Conn Smythe
Person
Cale Makar
Person
Alexandar Georgiev
The Denver Gazette

Will the Avalanche repeat as NHL champions? Get to know 8 franchises in league history to win consecutive Stanley Cups

The Colorado Avalanche are seeking to join a proud fraternity of eight NHL franchises to win consecutive Stanley Cups. Here is a breakdown of each team to repeat as champions. MONTREAL CANADIENS 1930-31 (2X)1956-60 (5X)1968-69 (2X)1976-79 (4X) How it happened: Montreal dominated the pre-expansion era of the NHL when only six teams made up the...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

CU Buffs’ Julian Hammond III reflects on passing of his grandfather and namesake, former Denver Rockets player

BOULDER — Julian Hammond III isn’t just playing for himself and his teammates when he puts on his Colorado jersey in the locker room and before every game. That name "Hammond III" that’s placed above the No. 1 on the back of his Buffs uniform carries with it a legacy of great basketball players. His father, Julian Hammond II, played college basketball at Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo and Loyola Marymount in Los Angeles before playing professionally in Australia.
BOULDER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Avalanche 2022-23 preview: Four-line projections, defensive pairings and starting goaltender for opening night

The Avalanche open its regular season Wednesday night at home against the Chicago Blackhawks. Here are Colorado's projected four lines, defensive pairings and starting goaltender. FORWARDS. Line 1: Artturi Lehkonen-Nathan MacKinnon-Mikko Rantanen. Line 2: Valeri Nichushkin-Alex Newhook-Evan Rodrigues. Line 3: Andrew Cogliano-J.T. Compher-Logan O’Connor. Line 4: Lukas Sedlak-Ben Meyers-Anton...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
14K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy