Dover, DE

Shooting inside Roma Pizza restaurant in Dover injures man

By Esteban Parra and Ben Mace, Delaware News Journal
 3 days ago

A 25-year-old man was shot inside a Roma Pizza shop Sunday afternoon in Dover, city police said.

Police did not provide a medical condition for the Dover man, but said he was stable. No other injuries were reported, and the shooter remains at large, according to police.

The incident began at about 4:40 p.m. as the man was in the Roma Pizza restaurant, 1057 Walker Road. That's when someone inside the restaurant fired a gun, striking the man in the upper torso, police said.

As the pizza shop's patrons ran out of the restaurant, more shots were fired outside the business, which is located in the Hamlet Shopping Center.

The victim was able to run out of the restaurant and into a neighboring business where 911 operators were called, Dover Police Master Cpl. Ryan Schmid said.

The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Officers found one .22-caliber shell casing inside the restaurant and five 9 mm casings outside the business.

The victim is not being looked at as the shooter of the 9 mm gun, Schmid told Delaware Online/The News Journal.

"No other victims were located and the identity of the suspects is currently unknown," Schmid said. "No suspect description is available at this time."

Despite a red-lighted sign that was still flashing “open” on Monday afternoon, the restaurant's doors were closed, and no one could be seen inside the business.

This is the 13th person shot in Dover this year. The number of people shot in Delaware's second-largest city is down by more than half over the same time period last year when 35 people had been wounded by gunfire — three of them fatally.

Anyone with information about this case should contact Dover police at (302) 736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous, and tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at (800) TIP-3333. A cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.

Contact Esteban Parra at (302) 324-2299, eparra@delawareonline.com or Twitter @eparra3.

Universally Known
2d ago

Wow someone wanted him bad to do it in daylight, 4:40p, in public, in a restaurant where cameras possibly are. Whoever was shot at better start having their meals delivered to them. Wow

