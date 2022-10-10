Imagine grad Kohler enjoying her time at ORU

For many college freshman, moving 1,300 miles away from home, friends and family can be scary. For Oral Roberts University outside hitter Serena Kohler, it felt the exactly the opposite.

“I was just excited,” Kohler said. “There were no nerves coming in for me. I am just happy to be here.”

Kohler excelled on the court during her prep career at Imagine, posting 1,122 kills, 140 blocks and 199 aces. She made school history as Imagine’s first-ever Division I signee when she decided to take her talents to Oral Roberts.

An interesting fact about Kohler’s time at Imagine was that she was a part of the school system from kindergarten to 12th grade, making Oral Roberts the second school Kohler has ever attended.

“That is actually something that I had on my mind coming in.” Kohler said. “I realized I’ve only been to one school, with the same people, same students, same teachers, for 13 years of my life. Now I am going to a completely new state, with no one I know.

“It has been just like the biggest adjustment,” she continued. “I feel like most people usually go to a different school or meet new people while they are still at home, so having to go through this on my own is both exciting but challenging.”

In Kohler’s first few months as a Golden Eagle, she has bonded with her teammates and enhanced her volleyball skills. Kohler said she immediately noticed the difference between high school volleyball and Division I volleyball.

“The level of play is completely different,” Kohler said. “We are playing at a much higher level, obviously, being collegiate and D-I and all that. It is obviously a higher level, but it’s fun because it is something I have always wanted to do.”

Since Kohler knew collegiate volleyball was going to be drastically different, she prepared for the increased speed of the game over the summer.

“It has taken some (time) to get used to how hard people swing,” Kohler said. “How fast the balls are moving in real time, not just in a practice.”

Throughout the season, Kohler has proved she has been able to adapt. So far, Kohler has played in 29 sets, tallied 33 kills, 130 total assists and 22 digs. Kohler’s shining moment this season came in Oral Roberts’ game against Missouri-Kansas City, where she posted a season-best eight kills.

Kohler’s father, David, was her long-time volleyball coach at Imagine. She has been getting used to new coach Frank Craig III’s coaching style. It’s a process she has embraced.

Kohler said she no longer asks her dad for advice. Sometimes if her dad watches a game, he might give her a call or text, sharing a tip.

Like many student-athletes, Kohler has a packed schedule. When she isn’t on the court at Kenneth H. Cooper Aerobics Center, she can found studying. Kohler even joked that she doesn’t call home that much. Rather, she is focused on embracing her new surroundings and noting the differences between Florida and Oklahoma.

“The roads are not as crowded here.” she said. “I know that is something so small, but I know back home during normal time when we don’t have hurricanes, that the roads are usually packed. There are just people everywhere.”

That is not the only difference.

“Another thing I really noticed coming here is (that) not just like the university, but the whole area is a part of the Bible Belt,” Kohler said. “Like you will go to restaurants and hear Christian music playing. Like, I’m not used to that except at Chick-fil-A. All these different stores and restaurants have Christian music playing, and Bible verses everywhere.”

Kohler was excited to share just how much she is loving Tulsa, Oklahoma. In her first few months on campus, Kohler has joined a new team, gained new friends, took a psychology class, which she enjoyed, and is deciding if she wants to change her major. On top of that, Kohler gushed about the weather, and even laughed when she said it’s not humid in Oklahoma.

Kohler’s time at Oral Roberts has only begun, and she is confident she is right where she belongs. While balancing classes and volleyball is difficult, Kohler is up for the challenge and knows what she wants to accomplish on the court.

“So, my goal coming into my freshman year, and I think still today and for the rest of the season, is to learn as much as I can.” Kohler said. “Be one percent better every day that I go out there.”