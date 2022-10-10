Barnwell leaving LCMH
Lawrence County Memorial Hospital has announced that surgeon, Dr. Anne-Battiste Barnwell is leaving the hospital due to family needs in her hometown.
Dr. Barnwell has helped the hospital continue to grow and develop its surgical department as well as its relationships in the community.
Dr. Barnwell will continue services in the area through Thursday, Jan. 5.
If you are a patient or need surgical services, Dr. Barnwell and Lawrence County Memorial Hospital will continue to provide surgical services to the area as it searches for a new permanent surgeon.
Contact the specialty clinic at 618-943-3100 for more information.
