Barnwell leaving LCMH

 3 days ago
Dr. Anne-Battiste Barnwell

Lawrence County Memorial Hospital has announced that surgeon, Dr. Anne-Battiste Barnwell is leaving the hospital due to family needs in her hometown.
Dr. Barnwell has helped the hospital continue to grow and develop its surgical department as well as its relationships in the community.
Dr. Barnwell will continue services in the area through Thursday, Jan. 5.
If you are a patient or need surgical services, Dr. Barnwell and Lawrence County Memorial Hospital will continue to provide surgical services to the area as it searches for a new permanent surgeon.
Contact the specialty clinic at 618-943-3100 for more information.

WEHT/WTVW

FPD: Man injured after crashing into Fairfield business

FAIRFILD, Ill. (WEHT) – A driver was seriously injured when his car crashed into a Fairfield business. Fairfield Police Department (FPD) says on October 8, at 6:33 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of SE 7th Street for a vehicle crash. Officers were told that a vehicle had left the road and struck a building. […]
FAIRFIELD, IL
warricknews.com

50th Wedding Anniversary announcement

Marc & Patti Connaway, of Chandler, will be celebrating their 50th wedding Anniversary Oct. 14, 2022, with a family vacation in Gatlinburg, Tenn. The couple was married at Robards Christian Church in Robards, Ky., on Oct. 14, 1972. They have one son, Brian Connaway of Evansville and two grandchildren, Cody and Sara Connaway of Newburgh.
CHANDLER, IN
WEHT/WTVW

TRAFFIC ALERT: State Road 61 in Winslow closed

PIKE COUNTY, Ind. (WHET) – INDOT Southwest has released a notice via their Twitter that State Road 61 in Winslow is closed this morning due to a water main break. The closure is located between North Street and Lafayette Street. Eyewitness news will update this post with additional details as they become available.
WINSLOW, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Jasper’s historic Mill House looking for new owners

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — A historic Jasper restaurant had a run that lasted decades, but now its future is uncertain. Built in 1947, what’s known now as the Mill House Restaurant has gone through many different owners and several rebrands. After sixteen years of running Mill House, owners say now is a good time to […]
JASPER, IN
KISS 106

What Was Evansville, Indiana’s Major Role in WWII?

Evansville, Indiana, is home to a lot of things. From the Willard Library, Mesker Park Zoo, casinos, and more. However, do you know what vital roles this Southern Indiana town undertook in part of the war effort? At the onset of the war, Evansville's manufacturing would become critical in how the war would be fought.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTHI

Repairs coming soon to Memorial Bridge in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - It is a question that many who live in Vincennes have wondered for the last couple of years. Why is part of the Memorial Bridge blocked off to pedestrians?. It's hard to ignore the barriers and the orange construction fencing when visiting the George Rogers Clark...
VINCENNES, IN
Lawrenceville, IL
