Detroit, MI

Detroit dispensary fined, license suspended after state finds duffel bags of marijuana

By Adrienne Roberts, Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago

A medical marijuana dispensary on Detroit's west side will have to close its doors for 30 days and pay a $75,000 fine after Michigan's Cannabis Regulatory Agency discovered multiple bags filled with suspected marijuana products that did not have state tagging information.

During an unannounced site visit in May 2021, the agency observed multiple bags, backpacks and duffel bags at The House of Mary Jane, located at 19154 James Couzens. They told the company that the products couldn't be sold or destroyed until the investigation was complete and guidance was given by the agency, according to the formal complaint . The agency also asked for video footage.

The agency said it never got that video footage and when they returned to the dispensary and asked about the product, they were told the products were destroyed.

"Our licensees must follow all of the rules and laws that govern the cannabis industry," David Harns, a CRA spokesperson, said in a news release announcing the signing of the consent order . "Untagged marijuana products and the inability to provide video footage is simply unacceptable."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BoW0X_0iTdipVE00

Cannabis businesses are not allowed to have marijuana product that isn't labeled or tagged, and surveillance recordings must be kept for at least 30 days. In instances of investigation or inspection by the agency, they must keep the recordings until the agency tells them they can be destroyed.

This consent order appears to be the longest suspension of a cannabis business license in the CRA's history and the fine is likely a steep price to pay for any medical marijuana business in Detroit, many of whom are struggling as more and more consumers shop at recreational dispensaries. Detroit hasn't yet issued recreational retail licenses .

"We look forward to reopening and serving our community and loyal clientele," Myles Baker, an attorney representing The House of Mary Jane, said.

The license suspension and fine also mark one of the first actions that have taken place at the CRA under the leadership of the new acting executive Brian Hanna . While most of this process took place before Hanna was in charge, he was the CRA's manager of field operations, inspections and investigations during that time.

When Hanna was named the interim executive director in September, some people in the industry said his background in field investigations and law enforcement would be useful in addressing the illicit marijuana market.

Contact Adrienne Roberts: amroberts@freepress.com.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit dispensary fined, license suspended after state finds duffel bags of marijuana

DETROIT, MI
