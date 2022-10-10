Guest Opinion: On Election Day, vote to protect our public safety

The people of this country value personal freedom, but there are numerous times when our country has rightly prioritized public safety over personal freedoms.

We no longer tolerate drunk driving. As a teenager in the early '80s, I remember how Mothers Against Drunk Driving finally got through to voters and lawmakers about the huge, unnecessary losses of life that came from prioritizing the freedoms of drunk drivers over the safety of us all. We are measurably safer now.

Around the same time, I participated in a debate about whether people should have the freedom to ride in cars without a seatbelt. Lots of people valued that freedom, but we decided we valued safety more. Seat belts and car seats are now the law, and we are safer.

When the actual and potential harms outweigh the importance of the personal freedoms we value, we regulate ourselves to protect public safety.

Today, we have numerous, horrifying examples of the harms that come from allowing unfettered access to guns — especially handguns and automatic weapons.

Mass shootings are a regular thing. Small children in their elementary school classrooms are being terrorized and murdered, and somehow our country is still putting the personal freedom to purchase and carry guns over the public safety of our children and of us all.

What kind of freedom do we enjoy when our children are so unsafe? Why do we allow it? Does anybody feel safe in public anymore?

From my visits to speak with legislators in past years, I learned from their own lips that many are afraid of the gun lobby. Unrelenting calls and visits from people wanting to protect their personal freedom to own and carry guns were terrifying their staff, so they chose not to stand up to the gun lobby. Ironically, these legislators were prioritizing the safety of their staff, but were unwilling to prioritize the safety of us all.

When you vote this Nov. 8, please vote for the safety of our children, and for the safety of us all. If you’re not using your vote to preserve our safety, consider what your vote may be doing to undermine it.

To find out where the candidates on your ballot stand on issues like gun safety, check out Vote411.org.

If we want to enjoy our freedom, we must vote to protect our public safety.

Kathleen Welsh Beveridge lives in Warminster.