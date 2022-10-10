ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Eight Memphis-area high schools appear in AP football rankings

By The Associated Press
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HgorI_0iTdicH100

The Associated Press' Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through October 10, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I - Class 6A
School Record Points Prv
1. Oakland (13) 6-1 166 1
2. Cane Ridge (3) 7-1 162 4
3. Dobyns-Bennett 6-1 128 5
4. Maryville 5-2 111 6
5. Bradley Central 6-1 90 7
6. Centennial (1) 7-1 81 9
7. Collierville (1) 7-1 74 2
(tie) Houston 6-2 74 10
9. Ravenwood 5-3 40 3
10. Blackman 5-2 31 8

Others receiving votes: Bartlett 11 . Bearden 6. Beech 6. Farragut 5. Brentwood 2. Smyrna 2. Lebanon 1.

Division I - Class 5A
School Record Points Prv
1. Knoxville West (17) 7-0 179 1
2. Munford 8-0 153 3
3. Nolensville 8-0 148 4
4. Page (1) 7-1 120 2
5. Daniel Boone 7-0 114 5
6. Henry County 6-2 88 6
7. Powell 6-2 70 9
8. Sevier County 6-1 49 10
9. Mt. Juliet 6-2 19 7
10. White County 6-2 17 NR

Others receiving votes: McMinn County 12. Springfield 11. Karns 8. Green Hill 2.

Division I - Class 4A
School Record Points Prv
1. Greeneville (18) 8-0 180 1
2. Anderson County 8-0 159 2
3. Haywood County 7-0 146 3
4. Red Bank 7-0 124 4
5. Pearl-Cohn 6-2 99 6
6. Macon County 7-1 70 9
7. Upperman 5-2 67 8
8. Marshall County 6-1 63 5
9. Stone Memorial 7-1 37 7
10. DeKalb County 6-1 27 10

Others receiving votes: Melrose 10. Craigmont 6. Hardin County 2.

Division I - Class 3A
School Record Points Prv
1. Alcoa (17) 6-1 179 1
2. East Nashville (1) 8-0 160 2
3. Covington 6-1 144 3
4. Gatlinburg-Pittman 6-1 128 4
5. Waverly 6-1 106 6
6. Giles County 5-2 69 7
7. Chuckey-Doak 6-1 63 8
8. Smith County 6-1 53 9
9. Sweetwater 6-2 39 5
10. Unicoi County 7-1 32 10

Others receiving votes: Fairview 8. West Greene 7. Sheffield 2.

Division I - Class 2A
School Record Points Prv
1. Tyner Academy (14) 7-0 175 2
2. Hampton (3) 6-1 150 1
3. Fairley 8-0 130 5
4. Riverside 6-1 125 4
5. Westview (1) 6-2 109 7
6. East Robertson 6-1 88 6
7. Huntingdon 6-2 76 3
8. Freedom Prep 7-1 55 8
9. Union City 6-1 42 9
10. Lewis County 6-1 26 10

Others receiving votes: Meigs County 8. Westmoreland 5. Cascade 1.

Division I - Class 1A
School Record Points Prv
1. McKenzie (15) 8-0 176 1
2. Fayetteville (2) 7-0 163 2
3. Memphis Academy of Science & Engineering (1) 7-0 147 3
4. Peabody 6-1 118 4
5. South Pittsburg 6-2 105 5
6. Dresden 7-1 93 6
7. Moore County 6-1 74 7
8. Clay County 6-1 56 9
9. Coalfield 7-1 33 10
10. McEwen 5-2 13 8

Others receiving votes: Gordonsville 12.

Division II - Class 1A
School Record Points Prv
1. Friendship Christian (17) 7-0 179 1
2. University-Jackson (1) 6-1 163 2
3. Middle Tennessee Christian 6-1 142 3
4. Jackson Christian 5-1 125 4
5. Nashville Christian School 5-2 99 NR

Others receiving votes: Clarksville Academy 6. Grace Christian Academy 6.

Division II - Class 2A
School Record Points Prv
1. Lipscomb Academy (18) 7-0 180 1
2. Knoxville Webb 8-0 153 2
3. Lausanne Collegiate 5-1 135 3
4. Chattanooga Christian 6-1 125 4
5. Franklin Road Academy 7-1 110 5

Others receiving votes: CPA 17.

Division II - Class 3A
School Record Points Prv
1. MBA (18) 8-0 180 1
2. Baylor 6-1 154 2
3. McCallie 5-2 141 4
4. Brentwood Academy 6-2 124 5
5. Ensworth 6-2 121 3

Others receiving votes: none.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Education
City
Smyrna, TN
State
Tennessee State
City
Westmoreland, TN
City
Fayetteville, TN
Local
Tennessee Football
City
Sweetwater, TN
City
Mcewen, TN
City
Collierville, TN
City
Memphis, TN
City
Maryville, TN
City
Alcoa, TN
City
Munford, TN
City
Oakland, TN
City
Covington, TN
City
Gordonsville, TN
City
Fairview, TN
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Huntingdon, TN
City
Karns, TN
QSR magazine

Taziki's Plans Growth in Tennessee

The first Taziki’s Mediterranean Café opened in the southeast in 1998. After opening 100 restaurants across 17 states, the popular fast-casual brand is turning its attention squarely on the Volunteer State. Taziki’s is set to open four new cafés across the greater Nashville area, starting in Nolensville, located...
NASHVILLE, TN
radio7media.com

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and Local Officials Attend Ribbon Cutting in Lawrenceburg

TENNESSEE GOVERNOR BILL LEE ALONG WITH LOCAL AND COUNTY OFFICIALS ATTENDED A RIBBON CUTTING CEREMONY TODAY IN LAWRENCE COUNTY. THE CEREMONY WAS FOR TCAT PULASKI’S CNC MACHINING TECHNOLOGY PROGRAM AND WAS HELD AT THE TENNESSEE ENTERPRISE CENTER IN LAWRENCEBURG. THE MISSION OF THE CNC MACHINING PROGRAM IS TO PROVIDE STUDENTS WITH A BROAD RANGE OF EXPERIENCE OF ALL MACHINE TOOLS THAT ONE WILL COME IN CONTACT WITH AFTER GRADUATION AND THROUGHOUT THEIR CAREER. MACHINISTS, TOOL AND DIE MAKERS, INDUSTRIAL MAINTENANCE EMPLOYEES, AND MACHINE OPERATORS ALL REQUIRE SKILLS IN THE MACHINING OF METAL BY MACHINE TOOLS.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#East Nashville#Franklin Road Academy#American Football#Highschoolsports#Linus K12#Linus High School#The Associated Press#Division Ii#Tennessee Ap#Bradley Central#Green Hill 2#Red Bank#Pearl Cohn
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Tennessee

If you live in Tennessee and you love going what with your close friends and family members from time to time then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below, you'll find a list of four amazing burger spots in Tennessee that are highly praised and well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with only high-quality ingredients.
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
WBIR

Tennessee to require debris burn permits starting Oct. 15

TENNESSEE, USA — Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Division of Forestry said debris burn permits are required for leaf and brush piles starting Oct. 15 as the state heads into fall fire season. Dry conditions and trees that shed their leaves heighten fire danger, according to a release from...
TENNESSEE STATE
actionnews5.com

Tennessee clergy leaders promote ‘yes’ vote on amendment 3

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clergy leaders across Tennessee are sharing why they think it’s important to vote ‘yes’ on a controversial amendment on the Nov. General Election ballot. Amendment 3 focuses on changing the wording of a section in the Tennessee Constitution regarding slavery. It currently reads:
TENNESSEE STATE
eastridgenewsonline.com

Know Your Tennessee Constitutional Amendments

November’s midterm elections approach, and for Tennesseans, that means only a handful of major hot-ticket races. Gov. Bill Lee has opposition for his second term from Dr. Jason Martin of Nashville. Martin entered the race as a reaction to Lee’s oft-criticized — from all political segments — handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state, but Lee has given him plenty of fodder since 2020, from support of the recent abortion ban to the governor’s quest to bring charter schools affiliated with ultra-conservative Hillsdale College to the state.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy