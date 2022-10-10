Eight Memphis-area high schools appear in AP football rankings
The Associated Press' Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through October 10, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
|Division I - Class 6A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. Oakland (13)
|6-1
|166
|1
|2. Cane Ridge (3)
|7-1
|162
|4
|3. Dobyns-Bennett
|6-1
|128
|5
|4. Maryville
|5-2
|111
|6
|5. Bradley Central
|6-1
|90
|7
|6. Centennial (1)
|7-1
|81
|9
|7. Collierville (1)
|7-1
|74
|2
|(tie) Houston
|6-2
|74
|10
|9. Ravenwood
|5-3
|40
|3
|10. Blackman
|5-2
|31
|8
Others receiving votes: Bartlett 11 . Bearden 6. Beech 6. Farragut 5. Brentwood 2. Smyrna 2. Lebanon 1.
|Division I - Class 5A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. Knoxville West (17)
|7-0
|179
|1
|2. Munford
|8-0
|153
|3
|3. Nolensville
|8-0
|148
|4
|4. Page (1)
|7-1
|120
|2
|5. Daniel Boone
|7-0
|114
|5
|6. Henry County
|6-2
|88
|6
|7. Powell
|6-2
|70
|9
|8. Sevier County
|6-1
|49
|10
|9. Mt. Juliet
|6-2
|19
|7
|10. White County
|6-2
|17
|NR
Others receiving votes: McMinn County 12. Springfield 11. Karns 8. Green Hill 2.
|Division I - Class 4A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. Greeneville (18)
|8-0
|180
|1
|2. Anderson County
|8-0
|159
|2
|3. Haywood County
|7-0
|146
|3
|4. Red Bank
|7-0
|124
|4
|5. Pearl-Cohn
|6-2
|99
|6
|6. Macon County
|7-1
|70
|9
|7. Upperman
|5-2
|67
|8
|8. Marshall County
|6-1
|63
|5
|9. Stone Memorial
|7-1
|37
|7
|10. DeKalb County
|6-1
|27
|10
Others receiving votes: Melrose 10. Craigmont 6. Hardin County 2.
|Division I - Class 3A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. Alcoa (17)
|6-1
|179
|1
|2. East Nashville (1)
|8-0
|160
|2
|3. Covington
|6-1
|144
|3
|4. Gatlinburg-Pittman
|6-1
|128
|4
|5. Waverly
|6-1
|106
|6
|6. Giles County
|5-2
|69
|7
|7. Chuckey-Doak
|6-1
|63
|8
|8. Smith County
|6-1
|53
|9
|9. Sweetwater
|6-2
|39
|5
|10. Unicoi County
|7-1
|32
|10
Others receiving votes: Fairview 8. West Greene 7. Sheffield 2.
|Division I - Class 2A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. Tyner Academy (14)
|7-0
|175
|2
|2. Hampton (3)
|6-1
|150
|1
|3. Fairley
|8-0
|130
|5
|4. Riverside
|6-1
|125
|4
|5. Westview (1)
|6-2
|109
|7
|6. East Robertson
|6-1
|88
|6
|7. Huntingdon
|6-2
|76
|3
|8. Freedom Prep
|7-1
|55
|8
|9. Union City
|6-1
|42
|9
|10. Lewis County
|6-1
|26
|10
Others receiving votes: Meigs County 8. Westmoreland 5. Cascade 1.
|Division I - Class 1A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. McKenzie (15)
|8-0
|176
|1
|2. Fayetteville (2)
|7-0
|163
|2
|3. Memphis Academy of Science & Engineering (1)
|7-0
|147
|3
|4. Peabody
|6-1
|118
|4
|5. South Pittsburg
|6-2
|105
|5
|6. Dresden
|7-1
|93
|6
|7. Moore County
|6-1
|74
|7
|8. Clay County
|6-1
|56
|9
|9. Coalfield
|7-1
|33
|10
|10. McEwen
|5-2
|13
|8
Others receiving votes: Gordonsville 12.
|Division II - Class 1A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. Friendship Christian (17)
|7-0
|179
|1
|2. University-Jackson (1)
|6-1
|163
|2
|3. Middle Tennessee Christian
|6-1
|142
|3
|4. Jackson Christian
|5-1
|125
|4
|5. Nashville Christian School
|5-2
|99
|NR
Others receiving votes: Clarksville Academy 6. Grace Christian Academy 6.
|Division II - Class 2A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. Lipscomb Academy (18)
|7-0
|180
|1
|2. Knoxville Webb
|8-0
|153
|2
|3. Lausanne Collegiate
|5-1
|135
|3
|4. Chattanooga Christian
|6-1
|125
|4
|5. Franklin Road Academy
|7-1
|110
|5
Others receiving votes: CPA 17.
|Division II - Class 3A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. MBA (18)
|8-0
|180
|1
|2. Baylor
|6-1
|154
|2
|3. McCallie
|5-2
|141
|4
|4. Brentwood Academy
|6-2
|124
|5
|5. Ensworth
|6-2
|121
|3
Others receiving votes: none.
