Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Weekend Getaways in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
What Happened to Blair Adams - His Death Remains a MysterySam H ArnoldKnoxville, TN
Silent and Live Auctions at this Hotel Help Charities for Children, Local and Footways-Related CausesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Walland, TN
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Related
Kevin Scarbinsky: Saban broke Tennessee once. He could do it again on Saturday.
Football time in Tennessee. Third Saturday in October. Leaves changing. The colors red and orange blending and clashing. It’s coming fast, and it can’t get here soon enough. For the first time in ages, Alabama and Tennessee are going to play a game of American football that will not arrive at the opening kickoff as a foregone conclusion.
Tennessee football: Getting to know Alabama from a Tide expert
Everybody knows how good the Alabama Crimson Tide are, but with their dominance over Tennessee football the past 15 years, they may approach this game with a different perspective. There’s also more to know about this team specifically outside of Bryce Young’s injury. Here at All for Tennessee,...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Urban Meyer predicts outcome of Alabama-Tennessee game, discusses anticipation among Vols fans
Urban Meyer will be keeping a close eye on the Alabama vs. Tennessee game on Saturday, as the No. 3 Crimson Tide and the No. 6 Volunteers face off at Neyland Stadium. Both teams enter the game undefeated. The Vols, despite their impressive start, have lost 15 straight to the Crimson Tide. That said, Meyer feels that the potential absence of Bryce Young could finally tip things in Tennessee’s favor.
tigerdroppings.com
Urban Meyers Makes His Prediction For Tennessee vs. Alabama
The big game of the weekend is No. 3 Alabama vs. No. 6 Tennessee at Neyland Stadium. in Knoxville. Kickoff is set for 2:30pm CT on CBS and the Crimson Tide and currently 7-point favorites. Fox Sports College Football analyst & former head coach Urban Meyer spoke with On3 this...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Robert Griffin III Names His Heisman Trophy Frontrunner
ESPN college football analyst Robert Griffin III has named his frontrunner for this year's Heisman Trophy winner. The former Heisman quarterback has Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker as his No. 1 option to claim this year's award. In his sixth-year senior season, Hooker has come into his own as one of...
Tennessee football cashed in on early schedule breaks. What’s next?
Success in life is often dictated by whether or not you cash in on lucky breaks. It’s the same for great teams and great programs in college football. That’s exactly what Tennessee football was able to do with its 5-0 start in Josh Heupel’s second season. This...
rockytopinsider.com
Five-Star Quarterback Visiting Tennessee For Alabama Game
Tennessee’s already landed one five-star quarterback under Josh Heupel’s leadership when top five national recruit Nico Iamaleava committed to the Vols in March. The Vols are looking to make it two in as many classes. Five-star North Carolina quarterback Jadyn Davis is visiting Knoxville for this weekend’s matchup against Alabama, 247sports’ Steve Wiltfong reported Tuesday morning.
Vols fans demand ‘Queen Dolly’ as College GameDay guest picker
University of Tennessee fans are excited to hear who the ESPN College Game Day guest picker will be for Saturday's game against the University of Alabama, and some fans have decided to root the Queen of East Tennessee.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wvlt.tv
Ticket prices surge ahead of Tennessee-Alabama game
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This Saturday is the big game between #6 Tennessee and #3 Alabama from Neyland Stadium. It’s going to make for an electric atmosphere, but it’s also a tough ticket. Ticket prices on secondary markets are going for over $400, and that’s for seats upstairs.
What Alabama expects from Tennessee ‘Orange Out’ crowd as ticket prices soar
A few competing narratives will meet Saturday afternoon in Knoxville. The first is obvious: This is the most anticipated home game for sleeping giant Tennessee in decades. Ticket prices took a rocket ship right past affordability for most when the Vols stomped No. 25 LSU last week to assure an undefeated record and top-10 ranking for the 2:30 p.m. CT visit from No. 3 Alabama.
College Football News
Alabama vs Tennessee Prediction, Game Preview
Alabama vs Tennessee prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 7, Saturday, October 15. Record: Alabama (6-0), Tennessee (5-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Week 6 Scoreboard. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Alabama vs Tennessee...
utdailybeacon.com
Conner Smith, 'I Hate Alabama' singer, releases new single inspired by UT football
Musician Conner Smith was a little boy when he attended his first University of Tennessee football game. His father raised him up onto his shoulders, and in that moment, a Volunteer was born. As he grew up in Nashville, he found a way to incorporate his love for football into his music, resulting in several game day songs that would inspire fans during football season.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tdalabamamag.com
Watch hilarious “I Hate Tennessee” remix video
It is the “Third Saturday in October,” which means Alabama and Tennessee play Saturday. In honor of University of Alabama alum Irvin Carney, we have a hilarious “I Hate Tennessee” remix video. Crimson Tide fans can get themselves ready for the matchup and have fun by...
'We Want Queen Dolly' || UT students want Dolly Parton to be College GameDay's guest picker
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — College GameDay has yet to announce who the celebrity guest picker will be for its return to Knoxville on the Third Saturday in October, and the rumor mill is going off the rails with who it could be. If East Tennessee is ever given the option,...
wvlt.tv
50 Years Later; UT band to replicate ‘Rocky Top’ debut during homecoming
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Passing the UT proverbial torch is something band member Chandler DeArmond knows personally. “It’s just a surreal feeling,” said DeArmond. “My dad marched in the band from 1989 to 1991. He was a trombone player as well. It’s really cool. My first two years we marched the same pre-game spot.”
wvlt.tv
Peyton Manning themed saloon is fit for ‘The Sheriff’
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are many places to wine and dine in Knoxville but there’s only one place fit for a sheriff. Saloon 16 is connected to the Graduate Hotel near the University of Tennessee campus. The western saloon theme mixes hundreds of pieces of memorabilia from the Sheriff, Peyton Manning.
livability.com
We’re Hiring: 5 Industries in Knoxville, TN, That Are Growing
From IT to entertainment, here are five industries that are poised for growth and job creation in Knoxville’s thriving economy. Knoxville, Tennessee’s robust economy and entrepreneurial culture make it a destination for innovative businesses and professionals looking for opportunities to launch or advance their careers. The region’s talent...
Iowa lineman’s gear stolen in Knoxville after Ian repairs
A lineman from Iowa who helped get the lights back on in Florida was left in the dark when his gear was stolen on the return home.
wvlt.tv
Group of East Tenn. entrepreneurs buy Ober Gatlinburg
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - A local group announced that they bought Ober Gatlinburg on Wednesday, according to a release by the attraction. The group consisted of the families of Joe Baker, Cory Cottongim and Chuck Edwards. Sevier County native, Jessi and Joe Baker, founded Ole Smoky Distillery and the Yee-Haw...
East Tennessee areas “abnormally dry,” rain in the forecast
The dry fall weather may be finally taking a small break with rain in the forecast, however, rainfall across the region is well below average.
FanSided
290K+
Followers
550K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0