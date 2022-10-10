ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Urban Meyer predicts outcome of Alabama-Tennessee game, discusses anticipation among Vols fans

Urban Meyer will be keeping a close eye on the Alabama vs. Tennessee game on Saturday, as the No. 3 Crimson Tide and the No. 6 Volunteers face off at Neyland Stadium. Both teams enter the game undefeated. The Vols, despite their impressive start, have lost 15 straight to the Crimson Tide. That said, Meyer feels that the potential absence of Bryce Young could finally tip things in Tennessee’s favor.
Urban Meyers Makes His Prediction For Tennessee vs. Alabama

The big game of the weekend is No. 3 Alabama vs. No. 6 Tennessee at Neyland Stadium. in Knoxville. Kickoff is set for 2:30pm CT on CBS and the Crimson Tide and currently 7-point favorites. Fox Sports College Football analyst & former head coach Urban Meyer spoke with On3 this...
Robert Griffin III Names His Heisman Trophy Frontrunner

ESPN college football analyst Robert Griffin III has named his frontrunner for this year's Heisman Trophy winner. The former Heisman quarterback has Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker as his No. 1 option to claim this year's award. In his sixth-year senior season, Hooker has come into his own as one of...
Five-Star Quarterback Visiting Tennessee For Alabama Game

Tennessee’s already landed one five-star quarterback under Josh Heupel’s leadership when top five national recruit Nico Iamaleava committed to the Vols in March. The Vols are looking to make it two in as many classes. Five-star North Carolina quarterback Jadyn Davis is visiting Knoxville for this weekend’s matchup against Alabama, 247sports’ Steve Wiltfong reported Tuesday morning.
Ticket prices surge ahead of Tennessee-Alabama game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This Saturday is the big game between #6 Tennessee and #3 Alabama from Neyland Stadium. It’s going to make for an electric atmosphere, but it’s also a tough ticket. Ticket prices on secondary markets are going for over $400, and that’s for seats upstairs.
What Alabama expects from Tennessee ‘Orange Out’ crowd as ticket prices soar

A few competing narratives will meet Saturday afternoon in Knoxville. The first is obvious: This is the most anticipated home game for sleeping giant Tennessee in decades. Ticket prices took a rocket ship right past affordability for most when the Vols stomped No. 25 LSU last week to assure an undefeated record and top-10 ranking for the 2:30 p.m. CT visit from No. 3 Alabama.
Alabama vs Tennessee Prediction, Game Preview

Alabama vs Tennessee prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 7, Saturday, October 15. Record: Alabama (6-0), Tennessee (5-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Week 6 Scoreboard. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Alabama vs Tennessee...
Conner Smith, 'I Hate Alabama' singer, releases new single inspired by UT football

Musician Conner Smith was a little boy when he attended his first University of Tennessee football game. His father raised him up onto his shoulders, and in that moment, a Volunteer was born. As he grew up in Nashville, he found a way to incorporate his love for football into his music, resulting in several game day songs that would inspire fans during football season.
Watch hilarious “I Hate Tennessee” remix video

It is the “Third Saturday in October,” which means Alabama and Tennessee play Saturday. In honor of University of Alabama alum Irvin Carney, we have a hilarious “I Hate Tennessee” remix video. Crimson Tide fans can get themselves ready for the matchup and have fun by...
50 Years Later; UT band to replicate ‘Rocky Top’ debut during homecoming

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Passing the UT proverbial torch is something band member Chandler DeArmond knows personally. “It’s just a surreal feeling,” said DeArmond. “My dad marched in the band from 1989 to 1991. He was a trombone player as well. It’s really cool. My first two years we marched the same pre-game spot.”
Peyton Manning themed saloon is fit for ‘The Sheriff’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are many places to wine and dine in Knoxville but there’s only one place fit for a sheriff. Saloon 16 is connected to the Graduate Hotel near the University of Tennessee campus. The western saloon theme mixes hundreds of pieces of memorabilia from the Sheriff, Peyton Manning.
We’re Hiring: 5 Industries in Knoxville, TN, That Are Growing

From IT to entertainment, here are five industries that are poised for growth and job creation in Knoxville’s thriving economy. Knoxville, Tennessee’s robust economy and entrepreneurial culture make it a destination for innovative businesses and professionals looking for opportunities to launch or advance their careers. The region’s talent...
Group of East Tenn. entrepreneurs buy Ober Gatlinburg

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - A local group announced that they bought Ober Gatlinburg on Wednesday, according to a release by the attraction. The group consisted of the families of Joe Baker, Cory Cottongim and Chuck Edwards. Sevier County native, Jessi and Joe Baker, founded Ole Smoky Distillery and the Yee-Haw...
