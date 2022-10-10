LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — People who live in this area near Flamingo and University Center Drive say crime is frequent. “The areas in a high crime area so I was used to the shots 'cause I hear it now and then, but most of the time there’s a lot of crime over there,” said Christopher Perrah who lives in the community with his young family.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 5 HOURS AGO