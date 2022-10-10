ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Mob Museum announces free admission for Nevada residents on Kefauver Day

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Mob Museum in downtown Las Vegas announced it will recognize Kefauver Day by offering free admission to Nevada residents for one day next month. The museum will recognize Tuesday, Nov. 15, as Kefauver Day, named for U.S. Sen. Estes Kefauver of Tennessee, who played an instrumental role in bringing organized crime to public light.
Omega Mart in Las Vegas goes 21-plus for first 'grown-up' evening

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Omega Mart, the interactive art installation at AREA 15 in Las Vegas, is hosting its first adults-only night later this month. The arts company Meow Wolf announced that it will welcome only guests 21 and older for the "Night Shift" on Thursday, Oct. 27, starting at 7 p.m.
Las Vegas community remembers fallen officer, vigil hosted

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — People who live in this area near Flamingo and University Center Drive say crime is frequent. “The areas in a high crime area so I was used to the shots 'cause I hear it now and then, but most of the time there’s a lot of crime over there,” said Christopher Perrah who lives in the community with his young family.
Nathan Adelson Hospice hosts Wine and Food Tasting Extravaganza

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nathan Adelson Hospice welcomes back one of its longest-running events, the annual Wine and Food Tasting Extravaganza. This event has been taking place for 21 years. Laura Coleman and Cossondra Farris joined us to share details. Visit NAH.org to purchase tickets and to learn more.
First BrewDog Las Vegas location to open on rooftop near MGM Grand

Las Vegas (KSNV) — International beer brand, BrewDog, is bringing its brews to Las Vegas in a unique fashion this winter. The city will welcome the brand's first location on Friday, December 2, on the roof of the Showcase Mall on Las Vegas Blvd, offering guests 360-degree views of The Strip.
Law enforcement creates partnerships in Faith & Blue initiative

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The bus headed out just after 9:00 am. A mixture of Metro Police officers and members of The Crossing Church on West Windmill on board. Up front, Sgt. Robert Hubbard took the microphone. “Every area in every city can have its unique problems,” he says....
#Local Life#Indigenous Peoples#Columbus Day#Localevent#Festival#The Las Vegas Strip#Tribal Nations
Veteran Las Vegas police officer shot and killed near Strip

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An officer was shot and killed in the line of duty near the Las Vegas Strip early Thursday morning, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo announced. The shooting took place near the 800 block of E. Flamingo Road, a few blocks east of Las Vegas Boulevard, Lombardo.
Big Boys Toys at The Las Vegas Convention Center

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Big boys toys, the world’s premier innovation & luxury lifestyle exhibition, is set to make its action-packed return to Las Vegas!. Joining me now with more is the chief executive officer, Biju Jayaraaj.
G2E returns at pre-COVID attendance strength

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Global Gaming Expo, commonly known as G2E, has returned to Las Vegas for the 21st year, and based on observations from long-time exhibitors, attendance has returned to pre-pandemic numbers in the range of 27,000. Those attendance levels also reflect an important sign that the Las Vegas convention industry has returned to its important role of keeping hotel rooms occupied on weekdays.
Latest report shows Las Vegas apartment rents starting to dip

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new report indicates the rent prices for apartments around Las Vegas are starting to dip, suggesting the market is continuing to stabilize after prices skyrocketed last year. The Nevada State Apartment Association said Thursday that asking rents averaged $1,451 in the third quarter. That's...
Free smoke detectors for Boulder City residents

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas community is giving back during Fire Prevention Week. Volunteers will install more than 100 free smoke alarms for Boulder City residents in need this Saturday. It's courtesy of the Rotary Club and the local American Red Cross chapter. MORE ON NEWS 3...
New haunted maze, Halloween town events coming to Downtown Summerlin

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Downtown Summerlin is welcoming some new, spooky events ahead of Halloween this year. 'Vegas Haunt' and 'Vegas Halloween Town' will be open for residents to enjoy starting Tuesday, October 25, and will run through Halloween. On The Lawn at Downtown Summerlin, Vegas Halloween Town will...
24-Hour bingo returns to Arizona Charlie's this Halloween

Las Vegas (KSNV) — 24-Hour bingo is coming back to Arizona Charlie's this Halloween season. The casino announced Monday that both locations will bring the marathon starting at 9 a.m. on Monday, October 31, until 7 a.m. Tuesday, November 1. With a $4 buy-in, players will receive a grand...
LAS VEGAS, NV

