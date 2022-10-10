Read full article on original website
news3lv.com
Mob Museum announces free admission for Nevada residents on Kefauver Day
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Mob Museum in downtown Las Vegas announced it will recognize Kefauver Day by offering free admission to Nevada residents for one day next month. The museum will recognize Tuesday, Nov. 15, as Kefauver Day, named for U.S. Sen. Estes Kefauver of Tennessee, who played an instrumental role in bringing organized crime to public light.
news3lv.com
Omega Mart in Las Vegas goes 21-plus for first 'grown-up' evening
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Omega Mart, the interactive art installation at AREA 15 in Las Vegas, is hosting its first adults-only night later this month. The arts company Meow Wolf announced that it will welcome only guests 21 and older for the "Night Shift" on Thursday, Oct. 27, starting at 7 p.m.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas community remembers fallen officer, vigil hosted
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — People who live in this area near Flamingo and University Center Drive say crime is frequent. “The areas in a high crime area so I was used to the shots 'cause I hear it now and then, but most of the time there’s a lot of crime over there,” said Christopher Perrah who lives in the community with his young family.
news3lv.com
Human Nature talks new residency at South Point Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The last October show for Human Nature is Thursday night at South Point. They joined us to talk about performing at the South Point Showroom and when they will be back for some holiday cheer.
news3lv.com
DISCOVERY Museum in Las Vegas opens new exhibit to inspire interest in healthcare
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — DISCOVERY Children's Museum in Las Vegas has opened a new exhibit to inspire interest in the field of healthcare. The museum hosted a grand opening ceremony in the ECO CITY gallery to unveil the new exhibit, which is sponsored by Intermountain Healthcare. Museum officials say...
news3lv.com
Nathan Adelson Hospice hosts Wine and Food Tasting Extravaganza
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nathan Adelson Hospice welcomes back one of its longest-running events, the annual Wine and Food Tasting Extravaganza. This event has been taking place for 21 years. Laura Coleman and Cossondra Farris joined us to share details. Visit NAH.org to purchase tickets and to learn more.
news3lv.com
First BrewDog Las Vegas location to open on rooftop near MGM Grand
Las Vegas (KSNV) — International beer brand, BrewDog, is bringing its brews to Las Vegas in a unique fashion this winter. The city will welcome the brand's first location on Friday, December 2, on the roof of the Showcase Mall on Las Vegas Blvd, offering guests 360-degree views of The Strip.
news3lv.com
Law enforcement creates partnerships in Faith & Blue initiative
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The bus headed out just after 9:00 am. A mixture of Metro Police officers and members of The Crossing Church on West Windmill on board. Up front, Sgt. Robert Hubbard took the microphone. “Every area in every city can have its unique problems,” he says....
news3lv.com
Registration now open for annual Great Santa Run in downtown Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Grab your Santa suits; it's almost time for the Great Santa Run. Registration for the 18th annual Las Vegas Great Santa Run is now open, with the event returning to downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, December 3. This year's event includes both in-person and virtual...
news3lv.com
Veteran Las Vegas police officer shot and killed near Strip
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An officer was shot and killed in the line of duty near the Las Vegas Strip early Thursday morning, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo announced. The shooting took place near the 800 block of E. Flamingo Road, a few blocks east of Las Vegas Boulevard, Lombardo.
news3lv.com
Big Boys Toys at The Las Vegas Convention Center
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Big boys toys, the world’s premier innovation & luxury lifestyle exhibition, is set to make its action-packed return to Las Vegas!. Joining me now with more is the chief executive officer, Biju Jayaraaj.
news3lv.com
G2E returns at pre-COVID attendance strength
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Global Gaming Expo, commonly known as G2E, has returned to Las Vegas for the 21st year, and based on observations from long-time exhibitors, attendance has returned to pre-pandemic numbers in the range of 27,000. Those attendance levels also reflect an important sign that the Las Vegas convention industry has returned to its important role of keeping hotel rooms occupied on weekdays.
news3lv.com
Annual Courage Ball returns to raise money for treating Chron's, colitis
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The annual Courage Ball to raise awareness and funds for those fighting chronic diseases like Chron's and colitis is back for its third year. Jennifer Campbell and Renee Marshall joined us to talk more about it. Visit CourageBall.com to learn more.
news3lv.com
Latest report shows Las Vegas apartment rents starting to dip
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new report indicates the rent prices for apartments around Las Vegas are starting to dip, suggesting the market is continuing to stabilize after prices skyrocketed last year. The Nevada State Apartment Association said Thursday that asking rents averaged $1,451 in the third quarter. That's...
news3lv.com
Free smoke detectors for Boulder City residents
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas community is giving back during Fire Prevention Week. Volunteers will install more than 100 free smoke alarms for Boulder City residents in need this Saturday. It's courtesy of the Rotary Club and the local American Red Cross chapter. MORE ON NEWS 3...
news3lv.com
New 'Rock, Paper, Scissors' slot machine debuts at Circa Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A popular childhood game is now a slot machine adults can play in downtown Las Vegas. A new 'rock paper scissors' themed slot machine recently hit the casino floor of Circa Las Vegas. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Exhibit on King Tut's tomb opens at...
news3lv.com
New haunted maze, Halloween town events coming to Downtown Summerlin
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Downtown Summerlin is welcoming some new, spooky events ahead of Halloween this year. 'Vegas Haunt' and 'Vegas Halloween Town' will be open for residents to enjoy starting Tuesday, October 25, and will run through Halloween. On The Lawn at Downtown Summerlin, Vegas Halloween Town will...
news3lv.com
24-Hour bingo returns to Arizona Charlie's this Halloween
Las Vegas (KSNV) — 24-Hour bingo is coming back to Arizona Charlie's this Halloween season. The casino announced Monday that both locations will bring the marathon starting at 9 a.m. on Monday, October 31, until 7 a.m. Tuesday, November 1. With a $4 buy-in, players will receive a grand...
news3lv.com
Goodwill hosting on-the-spot interviews, hiring during upcoming job fair
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Goodwill of Southern Nevada hopes to do some on-the-spot interviews and hiring during its upcoming hiring event. The event will take place Friday, October 14, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Goodwill Distribution Center, located at 7940 S Valley View Blvd. Available positions...
news3lv.com
Lin-Manuel Miranda to join improv hip-hop group for shows at Venetian Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — "Hamilton" creator and playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda will take the stage to join the group Freestyle Love Supreme for two nights of shows in Las Vegas. The Venetian announced that Miranda will be part of the performances scheduled for Nov. 16 and 17 inside The Summit Showroom.
