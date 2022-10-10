Read full article on original website
Laramie’s Horst Wins State AARP Andrus Award
Laramie’s Bernadette “Bernie” Horst will be named the AARP Wyoming 2022 AARP Andrus Award Winner, honoring the state’s top volunteer over the age of 50 during a banquet in Casper on Friday, Oct. 14, according to a release from AARP. Horst was one of three finalists...
Top Conspiracies About Wyoming
If you live in Wyoming you might have heard a lot of conspiracy theories from people who live in the state. Sure, some people in Wyoming believe some pretty out there things. But those are conspiracy theories from in Wyoming, mostly about what is happening outside of Wyoming. But what...
Got A Ghost? Call Wyoming’s Paranormal Investigators
Got a ghost in your Wyoming business or residence?. Sheridan Paranormal Research in Wyoming might just be able to help. S.P.R. is a team dedicated to seek out what goes bump in the night by scientific research, observation, and hard proof. We use various kinds of equipment and draw upon the vast knowledge of other paranormal groups.
Josh Allen Probably Wishes The Bills Were In Wyoming With All The Taxes He Pays
I'm sure we can all agree that one of the best perks of living and working in Wyoming is the state income tax system or lack thereof. Getting your paycheck without having to give money over to the Cowboy State each paycheck is quite the perk if you like to keep your money.
10+ Reasons to LOVE Fall in Wyoming, According to Locals
Full disclosure - I love autumn. Summer is not my thing. Hot weather? Gross. Sweater weather? Yes, please! So yes, I'm super excited that we're smack-dab in the middle of fall here in Wyoming. But did it seem like autumn took forever to get here? September arrived, and we were...
Cheers! This Wyoming Distillery Just Got Major National Props
If you're a whiskey lover and ever enjoyed a nice glass of Wyoming Whiskey, you'll know that there was no doubt that they're one of the best whiskies in America. It tastes great and is perfect for what you're looking for. Want to sip on something? It's solid, want to make an Old Fashioned? They're your best friend.
New Web Series Tribute To Wyoming Legend Chris LeDoux
There is no doubt that when you hear the last name LeDoux, you know the family we're talking about. Legendary rodeo champion and country music icon Chris LeDoux made his impact on the music world in the early 1970's and continues today. His son Ned, followed in his dad's footsteps...
Wyoming High School Football Week 7 Scoreboard: Oct. 13-15, 2022
Here we are in Week 7 of the prep football season in Wyoming. There are games are on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. All but one team will be in action this week. A lot is on the line for playoff berths and playoff seeds. This is the Week 7 Scoreboard....
Wyoming Porch Light Colors Can Have Special Meaning
Driving around Wyoming at night, you'll notice there are different colored lights on houses all over the city. Not talking about lights you'd see at Halloween, Christmas, Valentines Day, Easter, Memorial Day or the 4th of July, talking about the porch light on houses. According to the Restore, Decor &...
LOOK: Nothing Beats Fall In Wyoming’s Bighorn Mountains
2022 is one of the best years for fall colors in Wyoming. Since most of the state is either prairie or pine, you need to know where to look. Ranger Jessica patrols the Bighorn area. She let me know that the colors are bright and working their way down from the higher elevations.
Expert Wyoming Hiker Has A Fantastic Grizzly Bear Moment
Wyoming isn't just a beautiful state, it's a state that gives us a tremendous amount of opportunity to hike and explore. In Yellowstone National Park alone, there are over 900 miles of trails. Over 900 miles of opportunity to adventure through the first national park. You could spend months just hiking around the park and never see it all.
Wyoming Loves The Unique Flavor Of Fried Pork Skins, Right?
If you've walked down the isles of the grocery or convenience stores, you've seen the appealing bags of Pork Rinds. Maybe you call them Fried Pork Skins or Chicharrones, cracklins, or 'puke in a bag'. Whatever you call them, you've seen them, tried them, or love them. You may wonder...
Wyoming Is The Best At Coming Up With Spooky Names
For some reason, there are places that we just can't help but name after the creepy feeling it gives us. Other places get their creepy name by mistake. Let's look at some places in Wyoming that have spooky or creepy names, for various reasons. You can visit all of these...
Wyoming’s A Top Spot For The Best Big Hunting Shows
Hunting shows have been a big part of how many people have taken interest in the outdoors and in particular hunting. Thanks to shows like Jackie Bushman's Buckmaster's in the mid 1980's, which is tv's longest running hunting show, the world of hunting has taken off. There are many hunting...
Wyoming’s Ian Munsick Spotted With Everyone’s Favorite Yellowstone Actor
Now, this is a dynamic duo that I think we can all get on board with. One of Wyoming's favorite sons was recently spotted with everyone's favorite Yellowstone character. That's right, Ian Munsick and Cole Hauser, who plays Rip on Yellowstone, were seen palling around in Idaho a few days ago.
Wyoming Game and Fish Expect Good Fishing this Fall Across the State
Fall isn't just about hunting. The Wyoming Game and Fish say that fall offers great opportunities for fishing in the fall season throughout the Cowboy state. The Miracle Mile stretch of the North Platte is known for its brown trout run in the fall. Matt Hahn, Game and Fish fisheries...
Gas Prices Continue Rising Nationally and in Wyoming as OPEC+ Cuts oil Production
Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 9.3 cents in the last week, averaging $3.85 a gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy surveys. Prices in Wyoming are 8.1 cents higher than a month ago and 39.5 cents higher than a year ago, with the cheapest station in Wyoming being priced at $3.47 a gallon Sunday while the most expensive was $4.39 a gallon.
