actionnews5.com
Missing Georgia toddler believed to be dead, according to police
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) - The Chatham County Police Department and the FBI have confirmed that they believe 20-month-old Quinton Simon is dead. Authorities and the FBI have notified Quinton’s family. Police said they have named his mother, Leilani Simon, as the prime suspect in in his disappearance...
actionnews5.com
Evidence in missing toddler case seized, police say
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) - It’s now been one week since the disappearance of Quinton Simon. Chatham County Police are working to analyze some evidence they have collected in the case. They returned to the family’s home with search dogs on Tuesday. They said there’s belief that evidence...
