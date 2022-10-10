Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount retail chain opening another new store location in Maine this weekKristen WaltersBiddeford, ME
It's Time to Focus on Halloween Fun In MaineThe Maine WriterFreeport, ME
4 Beautiful but Underrated Beaches in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
The Best Things to Do October 8th and 9thThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
A Day at Drake Island Beach, Wells, MaineDan PfeiferWells, ME
Related
WGME
Boil water order in Berwick lifted
BERWICK (WGME) -- Berwick residents no longer have to boil their tap water after an issue at the water treatment plant. The town of Berwick says the turbidity meters at the town's water plant were having an issue, which led to the boil water notice. The notice went into effect...
WGME
Most South Portland city councilors support flavored tobacco ban
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- Flavored tobacco could soon be banned in South Portland. The city held a meeting Tuesday on whether to ban flavored tobacco. Those products are already banned in Portland, Brunswick and Bangor. The group "Flavors Hook Kids Maine" says a recent study found more than 14 percent...
WMTW
Your Choice, Your Voice: Maine's housing and homeless crisis becomes statewide issue
The housing and homeless crisis in Maine has gone from being a local issue to a statewide problem, as WMTW viewers have selected it as one of their most important topics of the year as part of the Your Choice, Your Voice series. The number of Mainers living without shelter...
WMTW
New 40-bed homeless shelter opening in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine — It's called "Elena's Way," named after a Preble Street worker who has dedicated her life to helping others. Sam Chamberlain is the assistant director. He gave WMTW a tour of the new 40-bed facility located inside the former Preble Street Resource Center, which closed during the pandemic. The facility has been completely re-purposed. There are real beds, instead of mats on the floor. the open space is sectioned off with half-walls to give clients some privacy. There are showers, and a cafe, and everything will be open 24 hours a day.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Crews respond to tractor-trailer on top of pickup truck in Poland
POLAND, MAINE, Maine — Poland Fire Rescue and the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Department responded to a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a pickup truck at the intersection of Route 26 and Spring Water Road in Poland at about 9:49 a.m. Tuesday. The crash involves a FedEx tractor-trailer that rolled...
WGME
Police seek 'Welcome to Maine' sign thief
ACTON (WGME) – The York County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying a truck that may been involved in stealing a large "Welcome to Maine" sign in Acton on Monday. The "Welcome to Maine" sign was on Route 109 in Acton near the New Hampshire line. Deputies say...
Mainer Arrested After Being Clocked at Nearly 130 MPH on Interstate 95
A Maine woman was arrested on Wednesday morning after police say she was travelling at nearly two times the legal speed limit on Interstate 95. WGME 13 is reporting that early on Wednesday morning, police clocked a BMW travelling at 118 miles per hour. The car continued travelling and was eventually caught up with where troopers then clocked the car at 127 miles per hour.
WGME
South Portland City Council to discuss proposal to ban flavored tobacco products
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- The South Portland City Council is expected to discuss ending the sale of flavored tobacco products during a workshop Tuesday. Portland, Brunswick and Bangor have already banned the sale of flavored tobacco products. “The evidence is overwhelming that flavored tobacco products are marketed and geared toward...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WGME
Cape Elizabeth continues discussion on new housing rules
CAPE ELIZABETH (WGME) -- The topic of housing and zoning changes is back in the spotlight in Cape Elizabeth. The town council voted Wednesday night to continue the discussion about ordinance amendments to comply with a new state law. That law, which requires accessory dwelling units be allowed where single-family...
WGME
Scholarship fund established in memory of 14-year-old Theo Ferrara
FREEPORT (WGME) -- A community celebration of life for 14-year-old Theo Ferrara has been set for October 23 in Freeport. A scholarship fund has also been established in his memory. Theo’s body was found in Maquoit Bay in Brunswick on September 27. He had been reported missing from his Freeport...
WGME
Cost of heating oil skyrocketing, here's what you can do
PORTLAND (WGME) - Temperatures are dropping and prices are skyrocketing to keep your home warm this winter. “Heating oil right now is about $2 more then it was this time last year," said Scott Thistle of Maine Housing. Home heating oil is hovering around $5 a gallon in the Portland...
Maine Woman Clocked at 127 MPH on I-95 in New Hampshire
A Maine woman was clocked at 127 mph on Interstate 95 early Wednesday morning by a State Police trooper in North Hampton and Greenland. A New Hampshire State Police trooper on patrol saw a 2015 BMW 5-Series speeding north around 2:55 p.m., and estimated its speed to be 118 mph. Before driver Hayley Lawrence, 18, of Eliot stopped her speeding, she allegedly reached 127 mph.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WGME
Police K-9 tracks down suspect hiding in leaves in New Hampshire
PITTSFIELD, New Hampshire (WGME) -- New Hampshire State Police say a K-9 helped them track down a suspect who was hiding in a pile of leaves. Police say they tried to stop a man riding a motorcycle on Catamount Road in Pittsfield, New Hampshire on Wednesday around 9:30 p.m., but he took off and later crashed on a curve.
One Person Injured after FedEx Truck Lands on Pickup in Poland, Maine
Police said a FedEx truck crashed and landed on top of a truck after the pickup pulled in front of the commercial vehicle. The accident happened around 9:50 a.m. Tuesday, October 11 on Route 26 in Poland, Maine. Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office. According to the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office, the...
MAINE CRASH: A FedEx Semitruck Flips Over & Lands on Top of a Pickup Truck
According to WGME 13 a crash Tuesday morning in Poland, Maine resulted in a semitruck landing on top of a Ford pickup truck. WGME reports that the crash happened at about 9:50 Tuesday morning on a section of Route 26 in Poland near Route 122. The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office...
Motorcyclist injured in Naples crash
NAPLES, Maine — A 53-year-old man was hospitalized after a motorcycle crash in Naples on Wednesday afternoon, deputies say. A news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said deputies, along with Naples Fire and Rescue, were called to Harrison Road in response to the crash. Deputies arrived and...
WGME
Scammers calling Mainers pretending to be police officers
Cumberland Police are warning Mainers about a scam. They say criminals are calling residents pretending to be Cumberland police officers. Police say the callers are claiming to be specific officers to try and make the scam seem even more legit. Police say they'll never call residents to solicit money or...
mainebiz.biz
Portland's newest hotel opens for business on city’s East End
Portland's newest hotel, the Cambria Hotel Portland Downtown Old Port, has opened on the city's East End. The six-story, 102-room establishment, located at 25 Hancock St., was originally slated to open in the fourth quarter of 2021. Koucar Management LLC, a Michigan-based firm, developed the hotel in partnership with XSS...
wgan.com
Police responded to altercation, shots fired near Hadlock Field
Police in Portland are investigating a report of an altercation and shots fired near Hadlock Field. Officers responded just after 8 p.m. Monday to the area of Washburn Avenue and St. John Street. A press release from the police department said a vehicle was seen leaving the area. That vehicle...
WGME
Rally held in Portland in support of Maine lobster industry
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A rally to support the lobster industry was held in Portland on Wednesday. Organizers are trying to raise awareness as fishermen fight strict restrictions from the government. Those rules are meant to protect the vulnerable North Atlantic right whale. The rally was held at DiMillo's. The lobster...
Comments / 0