Berwick, ME

WGME

Boil water order in Berwick lifted

BERWICK (WGME) -- Berwick residents no longer have to boil their tap water after an issue at the water treatment plant. The town of Berwick says the turbidity meters at the town's water plant were having an issue, which led to the boil water notice. The notice went into effect...
BERWICK, ME
WGME

Most South Portland city councilors support flavored tobacco ban

SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- Flavored tobacco could soon be banned in South Portland. The city held a meeting Tuesday on whether to ban flavored tobacco. Those products are already banned in Portland, Brunswick and Bangor. The group "Flavors Hook Kids Maine" says a recent study found more than 14 percent...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

New 40-bed homeless shelter opening in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine — It's called "Elena's Way," named after a Preble Street worker who has dedicated her life to helping others. Sam Chamberlain is the assistant director. He gave WMTW a tour of the new 40-bed facility located inside the former Preble Street Resource Center, which closed during the pandemic. The facility has been completely re-purposed. There are real beds, instead of mats on the floor. the open space is sectioned off with half-walls to give clients some privacy. There are showers, and a cafe, and everything will be open 24 hours a day.
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Police seek 'Welcome to Maine' sign thief

ACTON (WGME) – The York County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying a truck that may been involved in stealing a large "Welcome to Maine" sign in Acton on Monday. The "Welcome to Maine" sign was on Route 109 in Acton near the New Hampshire line. Deputies say...
ACTON, ME
92 Moose

Mainer Arrested After Being Clocked at Nearly 130 MPH on Interstate 95

A Maine woman was arrested on Wednesday morning after police say she was travelling at nearly two times the legal speed limit on Interstate 95. WGME 13 is reporting that early on Wednesday morning, police clocked a BMW travelling at 118 miles per hour. The car continued travelling and was eventually caught up with where troopers then clocked the car at 127 miles per hour.
NORTH HAMPTON, NH
WGME

Cape Elizabeth continues discussion on new housing rules

CAPE ELIZABETH (WGME) -- The topic of housing and zoning changes is back in the spotlight in Cape Elizabeth. The town council voted Wednesday night to continue the discussion about ordinance amendments to comply with a new state law. That law, which requires accessory dwelling units be allowed where single-family...
CAPE ELIZABETH, ME
WGME

Scholarship fund established in memory of 14-year-old Theo Ferrara

FREEPORT (WGME) -- A community celebration of life for 14-year-old Theo Ferrara has been set for October 23 in Freeport. A scholarship fund has also been established in his memory. Theo’s body was found in Maquoit Bay in Brunswick on September 27. He had been reported missing from his Freeport...
FREEPORT, ME
WGME

Cost of heating oil skyrocketing, here's what you can do

PORTLAND (WGME) - Temperatures are dropping and prices are skyrocketing to keep your home warm this winter. “Heating oil right now is about $2 more then it was this time last year," said Scott Thistle of Maine Housing. Home heating oil is hovering around $5 a gallon in the Portland...
PORTLAND, ME
97.5 WOKQ

Maine Woman Clocked at 127 MPH on I-95 in New Hampshire

A Maine woman was clocked at 127 mph on Interstate 95 early Wednesday morning by a State Police trooper in North Hampton and Greenland. A New Hampshire State Police trooper on patrol saw a 2015 BMW 5-Series speeding north around 2:55 p.m., and estimated its speed to be 118 mph. Before driver Hayley Lawrence, 18, of Eliot stopped her speeding, she allegedly reached 127 mph.
NORTH HAMPTON, NH
WGME

Police K-9 tracks down suspect hiding in leaves in New Hampshire

PITTSFIELD, New Hampshire (WGME) -- New Hampshire State Police say a K-9 helped them track down a suspect who was hiding in a pile of leaves. Police say they tried to stop a man riding a motorcycle on Catamount Road in Pittsfield, New Hampshire on Wednesday around 9:30 p.m., but he took off and later crashed on a curve.
PITTSFIELD, NH
NEWS CENTER Maine

Motorcyclist injured in Naples crash

NAPLES, Maine — A 53-year-old man was hospitalized after a motorcycle crash in Naples on Wednesday afternoon, deputies say. A news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said deputies, along with Naples Fire and Rescue, were called to Harrison Road in response to the crash. Deputies arrived and...
NAPLES, ME
WGME

Scammers calling Mainers pretending to be police officers

Cumberland Police are warning Mainers about a scam. They say criminals are calling residents pretending to be Cumberland police officers. Police say the callers are claiming to be specific officers to try and make the scam seem even more legit. Police say they'll never call residents to solicit money or...
CUMBERLAND, ME
mainebiz.biz

Portland's newest hotel opens for business on city’s East End

Portland's newest hotel, the Cambria Hotel Portland Downtown Old Port, has opened on the city's East End. The six-story, 102-room establishment, located at 25 Hancock St., was originally slated to open in the fourth quarter of 2021. Koucar Management LLC, a Michigan-based firm, developed the hotel in partnership with XSS...
PORTLAND, ME
wgan.com

Police responded to altercation, shots fired near Hadlock Field

Police in Portland are investigating a report of an altercation and shots fired near Hadlock Field. Officers responded just after 8 p.m. Monday to the area of Washburn Avenue and St. John Street. A press release from the police department said a vehicle was seen leaving the area. That vehicle...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Rally held in Portland in support of Maine lobster industry

PORTLAND (WGME) -- A rally to support the lobster industry was held in Portland on Wednesday. Organizers are trying to raise awareness as fishermen fight strict restrictions from the government. Those rules are meant to protect the vulnerable North Atlantic right whale. The rally was held at DiMillo's. The lobster...
PORTLAND, ME

