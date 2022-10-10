Bill Cooper clearly deserves to be re-elected to the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency board of directors. He has capably served on the SCV Water Agency and its predecessor, the Castaic Lake Water Agency, boards of directors for 27 years, including five years as CLWA president. During his terms of office, he has been instrumental in overseeing the following notable actions, projects and programs that have expanded and protected the SCV’s water sources, enhanced dry-year reliability of the SCV’s water supply portfolio and timely implemented capital improvements to dependably meet demands of a growing population:

SANTA CLARITA, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO