citywatchla.com
Reform in LA Demands a No Vote on Tax Increases
When filling out your ballot, you need to answer this question, especially as it relates to the two ballot measures that will raise our taxes by over $1 billion per year. How can we trust our elected officials after the recent front page disclosure of the racist conversations between City Council President Nury Martinez, Councilmen Kevin deLeon and Gil Cedillo, and Ron Herrera, the President of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor.
2urbangirls.com
Caretaker appointed after Nury Martinez resigns, special election being considered
LOS ANGELES – Following Nury Martinez’s resignation from the Los Angeles City Council, the city’s Chief Legislative Analyst will serve as a non-voting caretaker of the Sixth District effective immediately, under an appointment by Acting Council President Mitch O’Farrell Thursday. In a statement, O’Farrell also said...
‘Unacceptable’: CA DOJ to investigate L.A’s redistricting process amid scandal over leaked racist remarks
The California Department of Justice will investigate Los Angeles’ redistricting process after city council members and a former labor leader were involved in a racist conversation during a meeting discussing the issue last year. “The leaked audio has cast doubt on a cornerstone of our political processes. We will endeavor to bring the truth to […]
Councilmen Cedillo, de León resist resignation in racism scandal
Two Los Angeles City Council members are resisting overwhelming calls for them to resign Thursday after a recording surfaced of them involved in a secret meeting last year about redistricting tactics in which crude and racist remarks were made. Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León have issued no statements since Nury Martinez, who made remarks […]
knock-la.com
In yet another ethics violation, councilmember and controller candidate Koretz apparently knowingly violated city laws.
In 2017, a former senior employee of Councilmember Paul Koretz, Shawn Bayliss, lobbied Koretz for favors while seemingly prohibited from doing so by city ethics laws. Koretz potentially violated Section 706 of the LA City Charter when he aided and abetted Bayliss in these apparently illegal lobbying activities. Bayliss worked...
Canyon News
Lawsuits Over Vaccine Mandates For BH Firefighters Continue
BEVERLY HILLS—On October 8, Beverly Hills Councilman, John A. Mirisch’s lawyers filed a Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation (SLAPP) to prevent using courts and threats of a lawsuit for those attempting to exercise their rights to free speech. The motion comes nearly a year after Mirisch requested to...
Presdent Joe Biden Joins Those Calling For Resignation Of Nury Martinez, Two Others On LA City Council
President Joe Biden has joined the growing chorus of people calling for the resignation of L.A. City Councilwoman Nury Martinez and two others. The L.A. City Council has been in the news for days after a leaked recording from a 2021 meeting with fellow council members Kevin de León and Bill Cedillo. In the recording, Martinez compared the Black son of white Councilmember Mike Bonin to a “changuito,” a Spanish term for a little monkey, and referred to Oaxacan immigrants residing in Koreatown as “short little dark people,” while de León and Cedillo laughed.
signalscv.com
Gary Horton | We Need Gutzeit on Water Board
Maria Gutzeit is the right candidate for Santa Clarita Valley Water! I’ve both worked with Maria professionally for nearly 20 years and we’ve been friends over most that time. One thing is clear to me: Maria is as competent as she is ethical as she is pragmatic. And her pragmatism and realism is key.
foxla.com
LA Councilman Mike Bonin tests positive for COVID-19 after attending packed council meeting
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles City Councilman Mike Bonin has tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced Wednesday. His diagnosis comes while he is in the process of tending to his family after a scandal erupted days after fellow councilmembers were heard making racist comments about his two-year-old son in a leaked audio recording.
Labor union president resigns following leaked recording of racist conversation: Reports
Ron Herrera, President of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, and one of four people heard on leaked audio recordings during a 2021 meeting in which several high-ranking political leaders participated in mocking colleagues and making racist comments about a councilman’s son, has resigned from his position as the union’s president. The Los Angeles […]
2urbangirls.com
Word on the Streets: LA County Fed may already have a new replacement
The Statesman is hearing the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor is moving swiftly to appoint a replacement for Ron Herrera who had to step down due to his involvement in obliterating the Los Angeles City Council. We are hearing, and this has yet to be confirmed by way of...
Nury Martinez announces leave of absence amid scandal over leaked racists remarks
Los Angeles Councilwoman Nury Martinez announced she is taking a leave of absence Tuesday amid ongoing calls for her resignation after a recording revealing racist and offensive remarks was released over the weekend. “This has been one of the most difficult times of my life and I recognize this is entirely of my own making,” […]
signalscv.com
Dan Masnada | Cooper an Obvious Choice
Bill Cooper clearly deserves to be re-elected to the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency board of directors. He has capably served on the SCV Water Agency and its predecessor, the Castaic Lake Water Agency, boards of directors for 27 years, including five years as CLWA president. During his terms of office, he has been instrumental in overseeing the following notable actions, projects and programs that have expanded and protected the SCV’s water sources, enhanced dry-year reliability of the SCV’s water supply portfolio and timely implemented capital improvements to dependably meet demands of a growing population:
California beach community fights over low-income housing
California’s Redondo Beach community has been struggling to meet state low-income housing requirements. NBC News’ Jake Ward reports on how the owner of a former power plant within the city is close to proceeding with a housing development on the vast site, complete with low-income qualified units. Oct. 13, 2022.
citywatchla.com
Kevin De Leon - Time to Go
He was the first Latino leader of the California State Senate in 130 years, and represents the 14th District as a Los Angeles City Councilmember. Kevin has fought his whole career for the values his immigrant mother instilled in him from a young age.” -From Kevin De Leon’s Website.
News-Medical.net
‘Separate and unequal’: Critics say Newsom’s pricey Medicaid reforms leave most patients behind
It wasn't exactly an emergency, but Michael Reed, a security guard who lives in Watts, had back pain and ran out of his blood pressure medication. Unsure where else to turn, he went to his local emergency room for a refill. Around the same time, James Woodard, a homeless man,...
foxla.com
José Huizar's brother to plead guilty to lying to FBI about accepting cash from brother
LOS ANGELES - The brother of former Los Angeles City Councilman José Huizar — who is facing federal racketeering charges in an alleged corruption scheme — admitted in a plea agreement filed Wednesday that he lied about accepting cash from José Huizar, then writing checks back to him or arranging to pay his expenses.
New Times
Cuesta College's trustee area 4 race is heated with past controversy and a call for better South County representation
Adrienne García-Specht, who's running for Cuesta College's trustee area 4, remembers when the seeds were sown for her ambition. In 2020, months after the United States reeled from the height of the pandemic and catalyzed racial tensions, the area 4 incumbent and then-board President Pete Sysak dodged numerous calls for his resignation after he shared posts on his personal Facebook page that contained openly racist, misogynistic, homophobic, and Islamophobic statements.
Huntington Beach City Council candidate says she's being targeted by vandals ahead of election
A Huntington Beach City Council candidate is speaking out after her campaign signs and home were vandalized in the weeks leading up to the election.
Daily Beast
L.A. Mayoral Candidate Corrects Moderator Calling Him White: ‘I’m Italian’
American real estate billionaire Rick Caruso awkwardly corrected a moderator during L.A.’s final mayoral debate after she called him white. Caruso, who is running as a Democrat in the 2022 mayoral election, was debating against fellow Democratic candidate Rep. Karen Bass when journalist Dunia Elvir said: “The next mayor of Los Angeles will be either an African-American woman or a white man.” Caruso quickly followed up with, “I’m Italian.” Elvir responded: “Italian-American.” Caruso, still firing back, replied: “That’s Latin, thank you.” Caruso then said he felt “connected” to the Latino community, but “quite frankly, my job is to connect with every community.” Reacting the tweet, writer Nick Jack Pappas wrote: “Can’t wait for Rick Caruso to claim Columbus was a Latino immigrant.”
