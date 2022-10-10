ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

citywatchla.com

Reform in LA Demands a No Vote on Tax Increases

When filling out your ballot, you need to answer this question, especially as it relates to the two ballot measures that will raise our taxes by over $1 billion per year. How can we trust our elected officials after the recent front page disclosure of the racist conversations between City Council President Nury Martinez, Councilmen Kevin deLeon and Gil Cedillo, and Ron Herrera, the President of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

‘Unacceptable’: CA DOJ to investigate L.A’s redistricting process amid scandal over leaked racist remarks

The California Department of Justice will investigate Los Angeles’ redistricting process after city council members and a former labor leader were involved in a racist conversation during a meeting discussing the issue last year. “The leaked audio has cast doubt on a cornerstone of our political processes. We will endeavor to bring the truth to […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Councilmen Cedillo, de León resist resignation in racism scandal

Two Los Angeles City Council members are resisting overwhelming calls for them to resign Thursday after a recording surfaced of them involved in a secret meeting last year about redistricting tactics in which crude and racist remarks were made. Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León have issued no statements since Nury Martinez, who made remarks […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Canyon News

Lawsuits Over Vaccine Mandates For BH Firefighters Continue

BEVERLY HILLS—On October 8, Beverly Hills Councilman, John A. Mirisch’s lawyers filed a Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation (SLAPP) to prevent using courts and threats of a lawsuit for those attempting to exercise their rights to free speech. The motion comes nearly a year after Mirisch requested to...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Black Enterprise

Presdent Joe Biden Joins Those Calling For Resignation Of Nury Martinez, Two Others On LA City Council

President Joe Biden has joined the growing chorus of people calling for the resignation of L.A. City Councilwoman Nury Martinez and two others. The L.A. City Council has been in the news for days after a leaked recording from a 2021 meeting with fellow council members Kevin de León and Bill Cedillo. In the recording, Martinez compared the Black son of white Councilmember Mike Bonin to a “changuito,” a Spanish term for a little monkey, and referred to Oaxacan immigrants residing in Koreatown as “short little dark people,” while de León and Cedillo laughed.
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Gary Horton | We Need Gutzeit on Water Board

Maria Gutzeit is the right candidate for Santa Clarita Valley Water! I’ve both worked with Maria professionally for nearly 20 years and we’ve been friends over most that time. One thing is clear to me: Maria is as competent as she is ethical as she is pragmatic. And her pragmatism and realism is key.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KTLA

Labor union president resigns following leaked recording of racist conversation: Reports

Ron Herrera, President of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, and one of four people heard on leaked audio recordings during a 2021 meeting in which several high-ranking political leaders participated in mocking colleagues and making racist comments about a councilman’s son, has resigned from his position as the union’s president. The Los Angeles […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

Dan Masnada | Cooper an Obvious Choice

Bill Cooper clearly deserves to be re-elected to the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency board of directors. He has capably served on the SCV Water Agency and its predecessor, the Castaic Lake Water Agency, boards of directors for 27 years, including five years as CLWA president. During his terms of office, he has been instrumental in overseeing the following notable actions, projects and programs that have expanded and protected the SCV’s water sources, enhanced dry-year reliability of the SCV’s water supply portfolio and timely implemented capital improvements to dependably meet demands of a growing population:
SANTA CLARITA, CA
NBC News

California beach community fights over low-income housing

California’s Redondo Beach community has been struggling to meet state low-income housing requirements. NBC News’ Jake Ward reports on how the owner of a former power plant within the city is close to proceeding with a housing development on the vast site, complete with low-income qualified units. Oct. 13, 2022.
REDONDO BEACH, CA
citywatchla.com

Kevin De Leon - Time to Go

He was the first Latino leader of the California State Senate in 130 years, and represents the 14th District as a Los Angeles City Councilmember. Kevin has fought his whole career for the values his immigrant mother instilled in him from a young age.” -From Kevin De Leon’s Website.
LOS ANGELES, CA
New Times

Cuesta College's trustee area 4 race is heated with past controversy and a call for better South County representation

Adrienne García-Specht, who's running for Cuesta College's trustee area 4, remembers when the seeds were sown for her ambition. In 2020, months after the United States reeled from the height of the pandemic and catalyzed racial tensions, the area 4 incumbent and then-board President Pete Sysak dodged numerous calls for his resignation after he shared posts on his personal Facebook page that contained openly racist, misogynistic, homophobic, and Islamophobic statements.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Daily Beast

L.A. Mayoral Candidate Corrects Moderator Calling Him White: ‘I’m Italian’

American real estate billionaire Rick Caruso awkwardly corrected a moderator during L.A.’s final mayoral debate after she called him white. Caruso, who is running as a Democrat in the 2022 mayoral election, was debating against fellow Democratic candidate Rep. Karen Bass when journalist Dunia Elvir said: “The next mayor of Los Angeles will be either an African-American woman or a white man.” Caruso quickly followed up with, “I’m Italian.” Elvir responded: “Italian-American.” Caruso, still firing back, replied: “That’s Latin, thank you.” Caruso then said he felt “connected” to the Latino community, but “quite frankly, my job is to connect with every community.” Reacting the tweet, writer Nick Jack Pappas wrote: “Can’t wait for Rick Caruso to claim Columbus was a Latino immigrant.”
LOS ANGELES, CA

