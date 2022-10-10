ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everett, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Chronicle

Six Large Washington Fires Continue Into October

There are six large fires in Washington according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center as of Oct. 12. "It may be October, but it's clear we're not out of the woods when it comes to wildfire smoke and the dangers it can bring," said Kaitlyn Kelly, Air Quality Policy Specialist in a release by the Washington Department of Health.
WASHINGTON STATE
pdxmonthly.com

Is the Red Wave Finally Coming for Oregon?

Well, well, well, Oregon. What have we here? An actual, honest-to-goodness barnburner of an election?. Yes, there are caveats. Polls can be wrong (just ask Hillary Clinton, or, for that matter, Sarah Iannarone.) The Democratic turnout machine, fueled by public employee unions in the Willamette Valley, should not be underestimated. There’s still plenty of time for an October surprise. (Like, say, a candidate pulling out of a race last minute and directing her supporters elsewhere.) And particularly at the top-of-the-ticket Oregon governor’s race, money continues to pour in like never before, setting the stage for some potent, needle-moving ad messages in the final stretch.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Pets & Animals
State
Idaho State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
Seattle, WA
Lifestyle
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Pets & Animals
Seattle, WA
Pets & Animals
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
City
Everett, WA
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Pets & Animals
Local
Washington Lifestyle
State
Oregon State
Everett, WA
Lifestyle
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

BLM lifting fire restritions in Eastern Washington

SPOKANE, Wash. – Fire restrictions are being lifted on public lands in Eastern Washington.  The Bureau of Land Management will formally lift the restrictions in Adams, Asotin, Benton, Chelan, Columbia, Douglas, Ferry, Franklin, Garfield, Grant, Kittitas, Klickitat, Lincoln, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Stevens, Walla Walla, Whitman and Yakima Counties on Friday.  Caution is still advised at all times for people...
SPOKANE, WA
KIMA TV

Photos: Larry Gordon the leopard eel gets a CT scan

Larry Gordon, a 30-year-old leopard eel, recently traveled from his home at the Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium to a veterinary hospital in Tacoma to get a CT scan after he developed a mass in his mouth. Earlier this year, Larry had a broken tooth extracted. However, the growth returned....
TACOMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Western Washington#Guinea Pigs#Animal Shelters#Seattle Humane
nbcrightnow.com

Wildfire ready neighbors expands across Central Washington

RONALD, Wash.- Washington State Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz joined residents, community leaders, and local fire districts to announce the full expansion of Wildfire Ready Neighbors throughout Kittitas, Klickitat, and Okanogan Counties. According to a WA Department of Natural Resources press release, the Wildfire Ready Neighbors initiative provides homeowners,...
OKANOGAN COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Commentary: Turning a Blind-Eye to Wolf Problem Is Not Management

As clashes between wolves and cattle continue this fall, the discovery of six poisoned wolves in Stevens County and the hearing of arguments that could end grazing in the Colville National Forest by the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals have created another complication in an already difficult situation managing growing wolf populations.
STEVENS COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
KIMA TV

Wakeboarder hit and killed by boat on Lake Washington

(KOMO) - Mercer Island and Medina Police are investigating after a wakeboarder was killed on Lake Washington Tuesday afternoon. According to Bellevue Fire, the call for help came in around 4:45 p.m. near 4300 Hunts Point Road. Police said a 42-year-old Seattle man died after he was hit by the boat he was riding behind.
SEATTLE, WA
KIMA TV

Washington state looks to phase out gas vehicles by 2035

OLYMPIA, Wash. — California recently passed rules to phase out sales of new gas powered cars by 2035, and now the Washington Department of Ecology is look at a similar plan with the same timeline. The department is proposing rules requiring all new light-duty cars and trucks sold in...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy