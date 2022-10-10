Read full article on original website
40 English labs rescued from overwhelmed eastern Washington breeder
MONROE, Wash — Dozens of dogs were rescued from a breeder in eastern Washington Wednesday and brought to shelters in western Washington. The breeder apparently reached out for local assistance, but because so many shelters are full, help wasn't available until things got out of hand. Pasado's Safe Haven...
Washington, Oregon falling behind Idaho for new residents
(The Center Square) – Over the last three years, in- and out-migrations to Washington state and Oregon have been close to a wash, while Idaho has become a new moving destination. That’s according to a new report by the travel data company MoveBuddha. The report also found a shift...
Chronicle
Six Large Washington Fires Continue Into October
There are six large fires in Washington according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center as of Oct. 12. "It may be October, but it's clear we're not out of the woods when it comes to wildfire smoke and the dangers it can bring," said Kaitlyn Kelly, Air Quality Policy Specialist in a release by the Washington Department of Health.
pdxmonthly.com
Is the Red Wave Finally Coming for Oregon?
Well, well, well, Oregon. What have we here? An actual, honest-to-goodness barnburner of an election?. Yes, there are caveats. Polls can be wrong (just ask Hillary Clinton, or, for that matter, Sarah Iannarone.) The Democratic turnout machine, fueled by public employee unions in the Willamette Valley, should not be underestimated. There’s still plenty of time for an October surprise. (Like, say, a candidate pulling out of a race last minute and directing her supporters elsewhere.) And particularly at the top-of-the-ticket Oregon governor’s race, money continues to pour in like never before, setting the stage for some potent, needle-moving ad messages in the final stretch.
Can You Name The Oldest Town In Washington State?
Washington State is full of history! If you’re a fan of old things, then you’ll love this blog post. We’re going to explore the oldest town in Washington State. Spoiler alert: it’s not Seattle!. Washington State is home to a lot of history. From the first...
KIMA TV
Woodland Park Zoo takes in grizzly bear cub whose mom was euthanized in Montana
SEATTLE — The Woodland Park Zoo (WPZ) has taken in its second orphaned brown bear cub this summer. The zoo said the newest cub was brought to Seattle from Montana on Oct. 3. Her mother was euthanized last month by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services after multiple encounters with humans.
BLM lifting fire restritions in Eastern Washington
SPOKANE, Wash. – Fire restrictions are being lifted on public lands in Eastern Washington. The Bureau of Land Management will formally lift the restrictions in Adams, Asotin, Benton, Chelan, Columbia, Douglas, Ferry, Franklin, Garfield, Grant, Kittitas, Klickitat, Lincoln, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Stevens, Walla Walla, Whitman and Yakima Counties on Friday. Caution is still advised at all times for people...
KIMA TV
Photos: Larry Gordon the leopard eel gets a CT scan
Larry Gordon, a 30-year-old leopard eel, recently traveled from his home at the Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium to a veterinary hospital in Tacoma to get a CT scan after he developed a mass in his mouth. Earlier this year, Larry had a broken tooth extracted. However, the growth returned....
nbcrightnow.com
Wildfire ready neighbors expands across Central Washington
RONALD, Wash.- Washington State Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz joined residents, community leaders, and local fire districts to announce the full expansion of Wildfire Ready Neighbors throughout Kittitas, Klickitat, and Okanogan Counties. According to a WA Department of Natural Resources press release, the Wildfire Ready Neighbors initiative provides homeowners,...
Chronicle
Commentary: Turning a Blind-Eye to Wolf Problem Is Not Management
As clashes between wolves and cattle continue this fall, the discovery of six poisoned wolves in Stevens County and the hearing of arguments that could end grazing in the Colville National Forest by the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals have created another complication in an already difficult situation managing growing wolf populations.
Historic 'Columbus Day Storm' struck the Pacific Northwest 60 years ago with power of Category 3 hurricane
Wednesday marks 60 years since what is considered the greatest storm to strike the Pacific Northwest: the Columbus Day Storm – a storm with somewhat similar impacts to a major hurricane.
KUOW
What gardeners need to know before the cold weather arrives in the NW ... eventually: Today So Far
Gardeners should be on the alert: Winter is coming ... and this year will require some special attention. Someone is poisoning wolves in northeastern Washington. SeaTac is the latest city to up its minimum wage these days. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for October 11,...
Northern giant hornet appears undetected in Washington state
The Asian giant hornet, renamed the Northern giant hornet, seems to have completely disappeared in Washington state. Researchers with the Washington State Department of Agriculture said 960 giant hornet traps and 373 volunteer traps were set up in areas where hornets were believed to be over the summer. So far,...
KGW
Humpback whale found dead in Washington was one of two likely struck by ship this month
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wash — A humpback whale found dead on the Washington coast earlier this month showed "clear indications of blunt force trauma" that researchers believe is the result of a ship strike. The humpback was first reported on Jefferson County's Ruby Beach on Oct. 5. It is one...
Back from the brink. Once threatened pelicans are thriving on a WA island near Tri-Cities
Fish and Wildlife commissioners didn’t agree on how best to protect them.
KIMA TV
Meteor in the skies above the Pacific Northwest caught on video in Oak Harbor
A doorbell camera in Oak Harbor captured a meteor traveling across the sky overnight Wednesday. The American Meteor Society has several reports of people spotting the meteor in Washington, Oregon and British Columbia around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. Did you see the meteor? Send us your videos here.
KIMA TV
Wakeboarder hit and killed by boat on Lake Washington
(KOMO) - Mercer Island and Medina Police are investigating after a wakeboarder was killed on Lake Washington Tuesday afternoon. According to Bellevue Fire, the call for help came in around 4:45 p.m. near 4300 Hunts Point Road. Police said a 42-year-old Seattle man died after he was hit by the boat he was riding behind.
What is a Rex block? This stubborn pattern is creating wacky weather in the West
October rain in L.A. and record heat in Seattle. What’s with the upside-down weather on the West Coast? Blame it on the Rex block.
KIMA TV
Seattle activates emergency operation center for 'disaster response' to homelessness
SEATTLE (KOMO) — The King County Regional Homelessness Authority (KCRHA) and Seattle leaders announced the activation of the city’s emergency operations center to address the homelessness crisis. Dubbed the Housing Command Center, the facility is now functioning as a hub for homeless resources in the region in a...
KIMA TV
Washington state looks to phase out gas vehicles by 2035
OLYMPIA, Wash. — California recently passed rules to phase out sales of new gas powered cars by 2035, and now the Washington Department of Ecology is look at a similar plan with the same timeline. The department is proposing rules requiring all new light-duty cars and trucks sold in...
