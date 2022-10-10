Read full article on original website
UC Health to reduce hours of use of Air Care helicopters
The company said it plans to reduce the number of hours of service at select medical bases, and said it won't diminish the level of care given to the Cincinnati area.
Cincinnati: New Safety Alert Will Notify If There Is An Active Threat
Cincinnati a new safety alert will notify you that an active threat. Via Fox19 The expansion to the CincyAlert system will now send a message if there is an active situation of either potential or confirmed danger in a public place, Cincinnati City Manager Sheryl Long announced Monday. “What we do want to inform the […]
WRBI Radio
Ripley County switching to Hyper-Reach mass notification system
Ripley County, IN — Ripley County will have a new mass notification system beginning in 2023. The county’s Emergency Management Agency is switching to Hyper-Reach to notify the public of emergencies. Residents will be able to sign up to receive alerts by phone, text, email, and other methods.
"Is Driehaus corrupt; or is she just ignorant?" asks advocate regarding Rumpke settlement
Commissioner Driehaus backs Rumpke in Settlement Agreement; rescinds rule she proposed dumps citizen groups.The Cincinnati Post, 2022. The Director of Child Advocacy for Rights & Equity, Inc. is asking a hard question in response to Commissioner Denise Driehaus proposing a settlement agreement with Rumpke. “Is Driehaus corrupt; or is she just ignorant?”
Every home to receive Altafiber in Kenton, Boone and Campbell Counties
In the summer of 2021, Kenton County negotiated an agreement with Altafiber (previously Cincinnati Bell) to ensure the construction of a high-speed fiber optic internet network to every home in the county by August 2023. As of October 2022, fiber-to-premise is now expanded to 15,812 total addresses. Of those, 13,841...
Erlanger joins program to aid homebuyers with down payment, closing costs
The city of Erlanger has officially joined the Northern Kentucky HOME Consortium, a collection of cities which stimulate home ownership using federal home funding. “Earlier in the year, Covington Mayor Joe Meyer came and talked to council about the program, and what it would mean to be part of the program,” said Mayor Jessica Fette. “We will be the sixth city in Northern Kentucky to belong to the Consortium, joining Newport, Covington, Ludlow, Bellevue, and Dayton.”
City of Wilmington to supply water for future battery plant in Fayette Co.
Wilmington Mayor John Stanforth announced Thursday that water from the facilities Wilmington built under the 1990 Caesar Creek Lake contract will be used to supply the Honda/LG Energy Solutions joint venture electric vehicle battery manufacturing facility along Interstate 71 near Jeffersonville in Fayette County. In 1990, when the city signed...
Cincinnati Metro, TANK to offer fare-free rides during Blink 2022
To combat the headache of traveling into the city and attempting to park, Cincinnati Metro and TANK are offering free fares each night of the neighborhood-spanning festival.
First-of-its-kind housing project opens in Northside
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The region’s first LGBTQ+ friendly affordable senior housing complex opened Thursday in Northside. The John Arthur Flats will house up to 57 residents in studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments with rents ranging from $400-$1,200. The development goes on the former Save-a-Lot land. It’s named after John...
A crash is congesting traffic along I-275 in northern Kentucky
CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash causing long delays along eastbound I-275 at Kentucky route 17 has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is congesting traffic along the interstate in Crestview Hills, Thursday evening. Click the video player above to watch other...
WPD, CCSO locate 9 illegal encampments with trash, drug-related items; city tasked with clean-up
WILMINGTON — A joint operation between the Wilmington Police Department’s Special Response Team and the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office was conducted Wednesday in which nine homeless encampments were located. The field operation was initiated in response to numerous business and citizen complaints of homeless encampments, persons trespassing...
Warren County Career Center dismisses students early due to threat
WARREN COUNTY, Oh. (WXIX) - Students at Warren County Career Center were sent home early Wednesday after a threat was made on the school’s main campus, a spokesperson said. WCCC officials immediately notified law enforcement after they learned of the threat and had all students shelter in place, spokesperson Melissa Boggs wrote in a statement.
Warren Co. Career Center lockdown lifted following threat
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A lockdown at the Warren County Career Center has been lifted after a threat was made on the main campus. Police were called to the trade school on OH-48 in Lebanon around 11:30 a.m. The Warren County Career Center sent a statement that said: Around noon today, we were made […]
BLINK 2022: Here are some keys to navigating the massive light and art festival
CINCINNATI — A number of streets in downtown Cincinnati and Covington, Ky. need to close during evening hours this weekend to make room for BLINK. A number of road closures and traffic restrictions are in place for BLINK. Closures go into effect nightly from Thursday, Oct. 13 through Sunday,...
Lakota school board stops public comment at meetings amid superintendent controversy
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio - The school board that oversees one of the largest districts in the Tri-State, Lakota Local Schools, voted 4-1 Monday night to stop the public comment portion of its meetings amid an ongoing controversy involving its superintendent. School Board Member Darbi Boddy was the lone vote against...
CPD traffic blitz: Here's where to expect increased patrols, enforcement
The Cincinnati Police Department is now enforcing a two-week-long citywide traffic enforcement safety blitz. According to the department, the blitz goes from October 10 until October 21.
Reports of a structure fire on Wysteria Village Drive in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Reports of a structure fire on Wysteria Village Drive in Florence. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Cincinnati neighborhood taking action to prevent a pharmacy desert
CINCINNATI — For most longtime patrons of the CVS in Cincinnati’s Walnut Hills, September’s announcement came as an inconvenient surprise. The store was set to close in about a month, and they’d have to transfer their prescriptions to another pharmacy service or head another mile and a half down the road to the next closest CVS.
BLINK 2022: Where to park during the four-day festival
For those who will be driving or carpooling to BLINK, here are the accessible lots and garages to consider around Cincinnati and Covington.
Overdose deaths spike in Hamilton County, prompting health alert
CINCINNATI — In 2021, the state reported 5,300 overdose deaths, according to the Ohio Department of Health. That’s up nearly 300 from 2020. Health and law enforcement officials say fentanyl plays a large part in those deaths, and after a spike in drug deaths recently in one southwest Ohio county, officials sent out a public health alert.
