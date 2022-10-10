ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WRBI Radio

Ripley County switching to Hyper-Reach mass notification system

Ripley County, IN — Ripley County will have a new mass notification system beginning in 2023. The county’s Emergency Management Agency is switching to Hyper-Reach to notify the public of emergencies. Residents will be able to sign up to receive alerts by phone, text, email, and other methods.
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
The Cincinnati Post

"Is Driehaus corrupt; or is she just ignorant?" asks advocate regarding Rumpke settlement

Commissioner Driehaus backs Rumpke in Settlement Agreement; rescinds rule she proposed dumps citizen groups.The Cincinnati Post, 2022. The Director of Child Advocacy for Rights & Equity, Inc. is asking a hard question in response to Commissioner Denise Driehaus proposing a settlement agreement with Rumpke. “Is Driehaus corrupt; or is she just ignorant?”
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
linknky.com

Every home to receive Altafiber in Kenton, Boone and Campbell Counties

In the summer of 2021, Kenton County negotiated an agreement with Altafiber (previously Cincinnati Bell) to ensure the construction of a high-speed fiber optic internet network to every home in the county by August 2023. As of October 2022, fiber-to-premise is now expanded to 15,812 total addresses. Of those, 13,841...
KENTON COUNTY, KY
linknky.com

Erlanger joins program to aid homebuyers with down payment, closing costs

The city of Erlanger has officially joined the Northern Kentucky HOME Consortium, a collection of cities which stimulate home ownership using federal home funding. “Earlier in the year, Covington Mayor Joe Meyer came and talked to council about the program, and what it would mean to be part of the program,” said Mayor Jessica Fette. “We will be the sixth city in Northern Kentucky to belong to the Consortium, joining Newport, Covington, Ludlow, Bellevue, and Dayton.”
ERLANGER, KY
Record-Herald

City of Wilmington to supply water for future battery plant in Fayette Co.

Wilmington Mayor John Stanforth announced Thursday that water from the facilities Wilmington built under the 1990 Caesar Creek Lake contract will be used to supply the Honda/LG Energy Solutions joint venture electric vehicle battery manufacturing facility along Interstate 71 near Jeffersonville in Fayette County. In 1990, when the city signed...
WILMINGTON, OH
Fox 19

First-of-its-kind housing project opens in Northside

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The region’s first LGBTQ+ friendly affordable senior housing complex opened Thursday in Northside. The John Arthur Flats will house up to 57 residents in studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments with rents ranging from $400-$1,200. The development goes on the former Save-a-Lot land. It’s named after John...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

A crash is congesting traffic along I-275 in northern Kentucky

CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash causing long delays along eastbound I-275 at Kentucky route 17 has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is congesting traffic along the interstate in Crestview Hills, Thursday evening. Click the video player above to watch other...
CRESTVIEW HILLS, KY
Fox 19

Warren County Career Center dismisses students early due to threat

WARREN COUNTY, Oh. (WXIX) - Students at Warren County Career Center were sent home early Wednesday after a threat was made on the school’s main campus, a spokesperson said. WCCC officials immediately notified law enforcement after they learned of the threat and had all students shelter in place, spokesperson Melissa Boggs wrote in a statement.
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Warren Co. Career Center lockdown lifted following threat

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A lockdown at the Warren County Career Center has been lifted after a threat was made on the main campus. Police were called to the trade school on OH-48 in Lebanon around 11:30 a.m. The Warren County Career Center sent a statement that said: Around noon today, we were made […]
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Wysteria Village Drive in Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. — Reports of a structure fire on Wysteria Village Drive in Florence. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
FLORENCE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Cincinnati neighborhood taking action to prevent a pharmacy desert

CINCINNATI — For most longtime patrons of the CVS in Cincinnati’s Walnut Hills, September’s announcement came as an inconvenient surprise. The store was set to close in about a month, and they’d have to transfer their prescriptions to another pharmacy service or head another mile and a half down the road to the next closest CVS.
CINCINNATI, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Overdose deaths spike in Hamilton County, prompting health alert

CINCINNATI — In 2021, the state reported 5,300 overdose deaths, according to the Ohio Department of Health. That’s up nearly 300 from 2020. Health and law enforcement officials say fentanyl plays a large part in those deaths, and after a spike in drug deaths recently in one southwest Ohio county, officials sent out a public health alert.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH

