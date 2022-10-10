The city of Erlanger has officially joined the Northern Kentucky HOME Consortium, a collection of cities which stimulate home ownership using federal home funding. “Earlier in the year, Covington Mayor Joe Meyer came and talked to council about the program, and what it would mean to be part of the program,” said Mayor Jessica Fette. “We will be the sixth city in Northern Kentucky to belong to the Consortium, joining Newport, Covington, Ludlow, Bellevue, and Dayton.”

ERLANGER, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO