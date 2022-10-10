Read full article on original website
Lima News
Howlin’ at the Moon Festival to make debut
WAPAKONETA — The Auglaize County Fairgrounds will host a new event this weekend just in time for the fall season. The Howlin’ at the Moon Festival will bring a mix of musical acts, activities and food to the Wapakoneta area on Friday, October 14 and Saturday, October 15.
miamivalleytoday.com
Tipp City homecoming court announced
The Tipp City High School (TCHS) homecoming court includes, Jillian Magato front row from left to right, Emily Richardson, Georgia Luneke, Megan Landis, Lauren Swihart, Lizzie Miller, and Ryan Hartke, back row from left to right, Carson Mayer, Jeffrey Martin, Cael Liette, Josh Dietz and Payton Bey. The homecoming parade...
peakofohio.com
Former Navy Captain addresses large crowd at The Holland Theatre
The Logan County Chamber of Commerce has been working for over three years to bring in former Navy Captain Mike Abrashoff. Thursday morning, over 300 members from the community, including 20 students, were on hand at The Holland Theatre in Bellefontaine to listen to Abrashoff’s story. Captain Abrashoff took...
Lima News
Little River Band bringing the party to Lima’sCivic Center
LIMA — Little River Band has gone through a number of changes in its history. And all of those changes will bring them to a nostalgic Lima crowd at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Veterans Memorial Civic Center. “It’s great, timeless music,” said lead singer and bassist Wayne Nelson. “We’ve...
Lima News
Letter: Council on Aging helps her keep her appointments
Dear people of Putnam County, I am writing in support of the Putnam Council on Aging. These have been a real blessing. I have breast cancer (hopefully still in remission), eye disease problems that could lead to blindness, bladder problems and poor balance. If it weren’t for the Council, I would not be able to keep appointments.
13abc.com
Dine in the 419: Crust
WHITEHOUSE, Ohio (WTVG) - Right in the heart of Whitehouse, the owners of The Whitehouse Inn decided to open up something new across the street. Crust Pizzeria has a big-city vibe in this small town. It also has a geometrical equation that just makes sense. If the box is square,...
Lima News
Pumpkin Pie Stuffed Cheesecake cookies from Bluffton baker recalled
BLUFFTON — Bluffton Baking Co. recalled its Pumpkin Pie Stuffed Cheesecake cookies on Wednesday after a possible link to Salmonella illnesses. The recall affects cookies from Sept. 30 to Oct. 4 in the Hancock or Putnam County markets. According to a press release from the Ohio Department of Agriculture,...
Lima News
Letter: Increasing number of seniors need Council on Aging’s help
Our Putnam County Council on Aging is asking for your vote in November. Marjorie and I have used their services on numerous occasions and have found them to be careful, competent and courteous. Residents of Putnam County, like all other areas of the population, are seeing the number of older...
wktn.com
Trick or Treat Dates and Times Around Hardin County
Trick or treat dates and times vary around Hardin County. and Ridgeway from 6 until 7:30.
Lima News
Featured events coming up in the Lima region
4 to 6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Travel back in time to the European theatre of World War II at the Living History Weekend event at Lauer Farms, 800 Roush Road, Lima. As many as 150 to 200 re-enactors will be at the event showing what life was like for soldiers on the front lines during the Lorraine campaign in 1944. Battle reenactments will take place at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Lima News
Reminisce: Lima’s annual Musical Jubilee
Four thousand fans turned out on a cold Thanksgiving Day in 1936 to watch Lima’s two high schools – South and Central – in the inaugural football game at the city’s new stadium, which had been completed earlier that year. The South-Central game, though no longer...
Former ‘American Idol’ contestant Willie Spence dies at 23
Willie Spence, a talented singer who finished second on last year's season of "American Idol," died Tuesday after a crash near Chattanooga, Tennessee. He was 23 years old.
Wauseon, October 13 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Lima News
Putnam County court records
Beth A. Petersen, New Bavaria, and Jon E. Petersen, Leipsic, were granted a dissolution of marriage. They were married Sept. 4, 1987 in Glandorf and have no minor children. Aaron L. Hazelton, 34, Pandora, was sentenced to 90 days jail for obstructing official business (amended). He was given credit for 11 days served with the rest suspended pending successful completion of reporting probation for five years. He must successfully complete all counseling and treatment recommended.
Times-Bulletin
Van Wert Co. Fire/EMS busy
VAN WERT COUNTY — Van Wert County Fire/EMS departments have been busy over the past week. Over a three-day period they were on-scene for a fire at a large dairy farm, a semitrailer accident, and a house fire at the corner of First and North Washington Street here in town.
Lima News
NAACP, Allen County commissioners talk body cam funding
LIMA — Lima NAACP leadership met with the Allen County Commissioners Thursday as the civil rights group continues its push to equip Allen County Sheriff’s deputies with body-worn cameras in the aftermath of the fatal shooting of Quincy J. Pritchett, who was killed after fleeing a traffic stop in June.
Bellefontaine Examiner
Family members provide updates to Robinaugh search in Bali
Family members of Bellefontaine resident Clifford N. “Kip” Robinaugh, who has been missing since Oct. 3 when he fell into a fast-flowing river while a whitewater rafting in Bali, Indonesia, have been informed that the search for Robinaugh has concluded as a result of weather conditions. “The search...
WOWK
Honda announces $4.4 billion investment in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Honda has announced it will invest more than $4 billion into three existing Ohio plants, including the plant in Marysville, and begin construction on a new plant in Fayette County. The existing plants in Marysville, East Liberty, and Anna will receive a $700 million investment...
wktn.com
Findlay Police Department Announces Promotion
The Findlay Police Department has announced the promotion of David P. Hill to the position of Lieutenant. Lt. Hill was sworn in by Mayor Christina Muryn Mondays morning at the Municipal Building. Lt. Hill, a graduate of Findlay High School and Owens Community College, joined the Findlay Police Department in...
peakofohio.com
Former downtown business owner and Logan County native is still missing
A former business owner in Downtown Bellefontaine and Logan County native Clifford “Kip” Robinaugh is still missing after a white water rafting trip he took on the Ayung River in Bali earlier this month. Family members report Kip left for Bali on Thursday, September 29 and he arrived...
