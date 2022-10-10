ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinsville, KY

whvoradio.com

Cadiz Public Works Earns 2022 ‘Spirit Of Ham Festival’ Award

Every year, the Trigg County Country Ham Festival has people behind the scenes making sure things run as effectively and smoothly as possible. During Thursday morning’s 46th Annual Kickoff Breakfast at the Lexie Bush Convention Center, those such individuals were celebrated and honored — when Cadiz Mayor Todd King presented the Marvin Broadbent Jr. and George Bleidt “Spirit of the Ham Festival” honor to the entire Cadiz Public Works Department.
CADIZ, KY
City
Hopkinsville, KY
Hopkinsville, KY
Society
Local
Kentucky Society
whvoradio.com

Lacefield Talks Farm Diversity At Trigg Ham Fest Breakfast

No stranger to Trigg County and the agriculture scene in west Kentucky, Brian Lacefield served as guest speaker for Thursday morning’s 46th Annual Trigg County Country Ham Festival Kickoff Breakfast. A native of Caldwell County and former longtime resident of Christian County, Lacefield has donned many hats — but...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Downtown Harvest Festival & Afterparty this Saturday!

Warren County Public Schools are accepting nominations for 'Your Hall of Distinguished Alumni'. Each year, the district pays tribute to graduates of Warren County who have distinguished themselves through their contributions and accomplishments. Nominations are being accepted through December 15, 2022. Harvest of History Cemetery tours begin tonight. Updated: 5...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Organizers Say Ham Festival A Community Homecoming

City officials and Trigg County Country Ham Festival Committee members are working to make the 2022 festival a huge homecoming event. Cadiz City Clerk Barbie Johnson says excitement is building for activities that begin Friday morning. Johnson thanks city employees and volunteers who make the Trigg County Ham Festival possible...
CADIZ, KY
wkdzradio.com

The Way Looking to Expand Services With New Building

The opening of The Barn Teen Clothing Closet adjacent to the Way Christian Youth Center last week was the first part of an ever-growing footprint for the Lafayette Street complex. The Way purchased the land and two buildings — one of which was an old tobacco barn — adjacent to...
CADIZ, KY
whvoradio.com

T-Shirt Contest To Celebrate Memories Of Ham Festival

A longtime Trigg County Country Ham Festival supporters is offering a reward for the person who has collected the most festival t-shirts over the years. Longtime Country Ham Festival committee member Kerry Fowler, who owns and operates Little River Ice, says he is sponsoring a contest to find the person with the largest t-shirt collection.
CADIZ, KY
WBKO

Downtown Bowling Green to host numerous events this Saturday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Downtown Bowling Green will be filled with events happening this Saturday. Below is information you may need for each one. In its 43rd year, the Med Center Health 10K Classic will start and end on Western Kentucky University Campus. The schedule is as follows:. 7:30...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
whvoradio.com

Variety Of 4-H Entries Expected At Trigg County Ham Festival

A variety of entries are expected in the 4-H classes at the Trigg County Country Ham Festival this year. Trigg County 4-H Extension Agent Shelly Crawford says entries will be accepted Thursday, october 13 at the Cadiz Baptist Church Annex. Crawford says there are a wide range of classes that...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
whopam.com

West, Knight meet in Hopkinsville Mayoral debate

The League of Women Voters brought the two candidates running to be Mayor of Hopkinsville together in a debate forum Thursday evening. Democrat Alethea West and Republican James R. Knight fielded questions concerning topics from across the board, from downtown revitalization, the pension system, small businesses, housing, social media and more. They spoke in detail about their top priorities if elected, with Knight saying he intends to focus on job growth and creation, and on public safety city-wide.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Library Hosting Hopkinsville Native For Saturday Book Signing

The Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library will host local author, Quinton Walker, from 11 AM until 12:30 PM Saturday, October 15, on the first floor of the library. Walker will be selling, signing and discussing his first-ever book, “A Friend Indeed.”. A Hopkinsville native and born in a middle-income household...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Citizen Notes Tornado Sirens A Need In Christian County

The discussion of solar farms wasn’t the only topic of note during Tuesday’s Christian County Fiscal Court meeting. Dan Brechwald, a concerned Hopkinsville citizen and 30-year military veteran, originally hails from Oklahoma — and as such, knows a thing or two about “Tornado Alley.”. Approaching the...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Missing Cadiz Woman Located

A Cadiz woman that was reported missing Wednesday morning has been located. Murray Police say 70-year-old Deborah Clark who was last seen at a business on the south side of Murray has been located Wednesday afternoon. She is reportedly safe and with family.
CADIZ, KY
whvoradio.com

County Clerk Candidates Discuss Ideas and Experience

The Christian County Treasurer and a Deputy Clerk are facing off in November to see who will become the new County Clerk. Walter Cummings and Melinda Humphries sat down for the League of Women Voters forum Wednesday night to share their visions for the position. Cummings says he wants to...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY

