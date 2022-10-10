Read full article on original website
clarksvillenow.com
Urban Ministries helps with food, clothing, bills, and provides SafeHouse for shelter from abuse
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – When you think of Clarksville Area Urban Ministries, what comes to mind? Of course, a local nonprofit that has been helping those in need for close to 40 years. Jodi McBryant, executive director of Urban Ministries, said she wants people to know there is...
whvoradio.com
Cadiz Public Works Earns 2022 ‘Spirit Of Ham Festival’ Award
Every year, the Trigg County Country Ham Festival has people behind the scenes making sure things run as effectively and smoothly as possible. During Thursday morning’s 46th Annual Kickoff Breakfast at the Lexie Bush Convention Center, those such individuals were celebrated and honored — when Cadiz Mayor Todd King presented the Marvin Broadbent Jr. and George Bleidt “Spirit of the Ham Festival” honor to the entire Cadiz Public Works Department.
clarksvillenow.com
Operation Honor gives free boxes of food, supplies to soldiers, veterans, their families | VIDEO
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Volunteers thanked soldiers, veterans and their families with free food and goods on Wednesday during Operation Honor. Operation Honor is an event to honor all current and former military personnel and their families by giving them necessities they would otherwise have to buy themselves.
400+ students qualified as homeless in Montgomery County
The school system has a team called the Families in Transition or F.I.T. team, to help those families. The lack of affordable housing and the high-cost of childcare is complicating the problem.
whvoradio.com
Lacefield Talks Farm Diversity At Trigg Ham Fest Breakfast
No stranger to Trigg County and the agriculture scene in west Kentucky, Brian Lacefield served as guest speaker for Thursday morning’s 46th Annual Trigg County Country Ham Festival Kickoff Breakfast. A native of Caldwell County and former longtime resident of Christian County, Lacefield has donned many hats — but...
WBKO
Downtown Harvest Festival & Afterparty this Saturday!
Warren County Public Schools are accepting nominations for 'Your Hall of Distinguished Alumni'. Each year, the district pays tribute to graduates of Warren County who have distinguished themselves through their contributions and accomplishments. Nominations are being accepted through December 15, 2022. Harvest of History Cemetery tours begin tonight. Updated: 5...
whvoradio.com
Organizers Say Ham Festival A Community Homecoming
City officials and Trigg County Country Ham Festival Committee members are working to make the 2022 festival a huge homecoming event. Cadiz City Clerk Barbie Johnson says excitement is building for activities that begin Friday morning. Johnson thanks city employees and volunteers who make the Trigg County Ham Festival possible...
whopam.com
Christian Co. Animal Shelter invites community to Howl-O-Ween event
The Christian County Animal Shelter is inviting the community to come explore their regional animal shelter and help raise some money to support it at the first Howl-O-Ween event. It will take place at the facility at 2935 Russellville Road on October 22 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. and...
wkdzradio.com
The Way Looking to Expand Services With New Building
The opening of The Barn Teen Clothing Closet adjacent to the Way Christian Youth Center last week was the first part of an ever-growing footprint for the Lafayette Street complex. The Way purchased the land and two buildings — one of which was an old tobacco barn — adjacent to...
whvoradio.com
T-Shirt Contest To Celebrate Memories Of Ham Festival
A longtime Trigg County Country Ham Festival supporters is offering a reward for the person who has collected the most festival t-shirts over the years. Longtime Country Ham Festival committee member Kerry Fowler, who owns and operates Little River Ice, says he is sponsoring a contest to find the person with the largest t-shirt collection.
WBKO
Downtown Bowling Green to host numerous events this Saturday
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Downtown Bowling Green will be filled with events happening this Saturday. Below is information you may need for each one. In its 43rd year, the Med Center Health 10K Classic will start and end on Western Kentucky University Campus. The schedule is as follows:. 7:30...
whvoradio.com
Variety Of 4-H Entries Expected At Trigg County Ham Festival
A variety of entries are expected in the 4-H classes at the Trigg County Country Ham Festival this year. Trigg County 4-H Extension Agent Shelly Crawford says entries will be accepted Thursday, october 13 at the Cadiz Baptist Church Annex. Crawford says there are a wide range of classes that...
whopam.com
West, Knight meet in Hopkinsville Mayoral debate
The League of Women Voters brought the two candidates running to be Mayor of Hopkinsville together in a debate forum Thursday evening. Democrat Alethea West and Republican James R. Knight fielded questions concerning topics from across the board, from downtown revitalization, the pension system, small businesses, housing, social media and more. They spoke in detail about their top priorities if elected, with Knight saying he intends to focus on job growth and creation, and on public safety city-wide.
whvoradio.com
Ramon and Becky Oliver Named Trigg County’s Top Farmer, Farm Mom For 2022
Married for 51 years and lifelong Trigg Countians, Ramon and Becky Oliver claimed top honors at Thursday morning’s 46th Annual Trigg County Country Ham Festival Kickoff Breakfast — with the patriarch tabbed as 2022 “Farmer of the Year,” and the matriarch selected as the 2022 “Farm Mom of the Year.”
whvoradio.com
Library Hosting Hopkinsville Native For Saturday Book Signing
The Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library will host local author, Quinton Walker, from 11 AM until 12:30 PM Saturday, October 15, on the first floor of the library. Walker will be selling, signing and discussing his first-ever book, “A Friend Indeed.”. A Hopkinsville native and born in a middle-income household...
Church service to honor legacy of the Rev. A.H. McNeil in Hopkinsville
The Rev. A.H. McNeil, an early Black clergyman for the Episcopal church, lived in Hopkinsville for less than 10 years as the ordained deacon and minister for the Chapel of the Good Shepherd. He died on Jan. 14, 1901, of a stroke at age 41 just days after qualifying to become a priest, said the Rev. Stephen Spicer, rector of Grace Episcopal Church.
wkdzradio.com
Citizen Notes Tornado Sirens A Need In Christian County
The discussion of solar farms wasn’t the only topic of note during Tuesday’s Christian County Fiscal Court meeting. Dan Brechwald, a concerned Hopkinsville citizen and 30-year military veteran, originally hails from Oklahoma — and as such, knows a thing or two about “Tornado Alley.”. Approaching the...
whvoradio.com
Missing Cadiz Woman Located
A Cadiz woman that was reported missing Wednesday morning has been located. Murray Police say 70-year-old Deborah Clark who was last seen at a business on the south side of Murray has been located Wednesday afternoon. She is reportedly safe and with family.
Keeping up with the Boneses: Bones Family draws crowds to Clarksville home
"We have almost 50 skeletons," Sarah Garcia smiled, standing in a yard of elaborate skeleton designs. "My neighbors said, 'you can't stop. You have to keep doing this. It's hilarious!'"
whvoradio.com
County Clerk Candidates Discuss Ideas and Experience
The Christian County Treasurer and a Deputy Clerk are facing off in November to see who will become the new County Clerk. Walter Cummings and Melinda Humphries sat down for the League of Women Voters forum Wednesday night to share their visions for the position. Cummings says he wants to...
