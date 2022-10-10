LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada State Police last month busted an illegal marijuana grow site worth roughly $7.8 million, eradicating over 8,700 pounds of marijuana. Several law enforcement agencies conducted the eradication operation on Sept. 18 on the site located in a remote wilderness area in Lincoln County. Marcelino Madrigal, Antonio Madrigal, and Jesus Garcia […]

LINCOLN COUNTY, NV ・ 3 DAYS AGO