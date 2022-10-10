Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
Retirees in These 5 States Will Get the Biggest Social Security Raise in 2023
No announcement is more anticipated than Social Security's cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) on October 13. Despite 65 million-plus beneficiaries receiving the same COLA, by percentage, some retirees will see a bigger nominal-dollar benefit "raise" than others next year. Earnings history is a big reason for this state-level monthly payout disparity. You’re...
NBC San Diego
Here's How Much Per Month Social Security Recipients Will Get in 2023
Tens of millions of older Americans will see a major increase in benefits this January when a new cost-of-living adjustment (or COLA) is added to Social Security payments. The 8.7% raise is meant to help them with higher prices for food, fuel, and other goods and services. But what does...
Motley Fool
2 Big Changes for Retirees on Social Security Are Coming This Week
Social Security beneficiaries are on pace to receive an 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in 2023. The maximum Social Security retirement benefit paid to new beneficiaries will increase in 2023. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
Motley Fool
Here's How Much Bigger the Average Social Security Check Will Likely Be in 2023
Experts estimate that the Social Security COLA for next year will be close to 8.7%. The average Social Security monthly check depends on the type of beneficiary. Even with the large increase, the COLA could be too little, too late to help offset inflation. You’re reading a free article with...
Social Security checks will go up by 8.7% in January
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Social Security recipients will get an 8.7% cost of living increase in 2023, according to the Social Security Administration. Starting in January the average Social Security check will increase by $140 a month, the highest increase in 40 years. The cost of Medicare premiums will also go down.
The Bad News No One Is Telling You About Your Huge Social Security Increase
The countdown to Social Security's trust fund running out of money could accelerate.
Major help coming to those on Social Security next year
A big-cost-of living increase is coming to help seniors and others receiving Social Security benefits keep pace with inflation. The 8.7% increase takes effect in January. It's the biggest annual hike since 1981, based on the inflation rate during the third quarter of this year. MediConnect's Sean Horn reacted to...
Social Security benefits to rise by 8.7% in 2023, the biggest boost in decades
WASHINGTON — Millions of Social Security recipients will get an 8.7% boost in their benefits in 2023, a historic increase but a gain that will be eaten up in part by thehigher cost of everyday living. The cost-of-living adjustment means the average recipient will receive more than $140 extra...
Social Security benefits to jump by 8.7% next year
WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions of Social Security recipients will get an 8.7% boost in their benefits in 2023, a historic increase but a gain that will be eaten up in part by the rising cost of everyday living. The cost-of living adjustment — the largest in more than 40 years — means the average recipient will receive more than $140 extra a month beginning in January, the Social Security Administration said Thursday. While Social Security recipients welcomed the benefit increase, many said it wasn’t enough to cover the impact of inflation. It’s “not much help,” said 85-year-old Shirley Parker, who lives in Chatham on Chicago’s South Side,
The 2023 Social Security COLA Forecast Is Great News for Retirees. Here's the Real Reason Why.
Seniors on Social Security should be thrilled by the idea of an 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) next year.
Here's What Your Social Security Increase Would Be As Things Stand Right Now
You'll have to wait another month to find out the actual Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA).
CNET
Social Security COLA Increase for 2023: Here's When You'll See it In Your Checks
The Social Security Administration announced on Thursday an 8.7% increase in benefits for 2023, the largest annual bump since 1981. The cost of living adjustment, or COLA, is determined by the change in inflation between the third quarter of the previous year and of the current year -- in this case, July-September 2021 versus July-September 2022.
Social Security's Historic 2023 COLA Comes With a Silver Lining
In 10 days, Social Security's much-awaited cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) will be announced. The forecast 8.7% COLA for 2023 would mark the largest year-over-year percentage increase in 41 years. With a key expense for seniors declining next year, retired workers may be able to keep more of their benefit increase. You’re...
Social Security: What’s the First Thing You Should Do With Your Check?
Whether you're 20 years old or 10 years away from retirement, it's important to plan how you're going to supplement your income and spend your money during your golden years. For many soon-to-be...
Lima News
Interactive: Cost-of-Living Adjustments for Social Security since 1990
This interactive chart shows the annual cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for Social Security beneficiaries since 1990. This year’s figure, to be announced Thursday, could be close to 10% to account for stubbornly high inflation. This chart is current as of Oct. 10, 2022, and will update as events warrant. Source: Social Security Administration.
How Social Security works and what to know about its future
NEW YORK — Tens of millions of older Americans will see a major increase in benefits this January when a new cost-of-living adjustment (or COLA) is added to Social Security payments. The 8.7% raise is meant to help them with higher prices for food, fuel, and other goods and...
Here’s what you need to know about this week’s Social Security COLA hike
The Social Security Administration is expected to announce its largest cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) to Social Security in four decades on Thursday, a move that could leave people living on the program with more income to deal with inflation. It is expected that the hike will be 8.7 percent, a boost...
Shopping for 2023 Medicare plans? Start here
It’s that time of year for older adults looking to find a Medicare managed care or prescription drug plan for 2023. Open enrollment starts Saturday for the Medicare Advantage managed care plans and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans. The optional plans are available for everyone covered by Medicare, the federal health insurance program for people...
Lima News
