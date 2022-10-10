ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

Retirees in These 5 States Will Get the Biggest Social Security Raise in 2023

No announcement is more anticipated than Social Security's cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) on October 13. Despite 65 million-plus beneficiaries receiving the same COLA, by percentage, some retirees will see a bigger nominal-dollar benefit "raise" than others next year. Earnings history is a big reason for this state-level monthly payout disparity. You’re...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Motley Fool

2 Big Changes for Retirees on Social Security Are Coming This Week

Social Security beneficiaries are on pace to receive an 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in 2023. The maximum Social Security retirement benefit paid to new beneficiaries will increase in 2023. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
State
Washington State
UPI News

Social Security checks will go up by 8.7% in January

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Social Security recipients will get an 8.7% cost of living increase in 2023, according to the Social Security Administration. Starting in January the average Social Security check will increase by $140 a month, the highest increase in 40 years. The cost of Medicare premiums will also go down.
KDKA News Radio

Major help coming to those on Social Security next year

A big-cost-of living increase is coming to help seniors and others receiving Social Security benefits keep pace with inflation. The 8.7% increase takes effect in January. It's the biggest annual hike since 1981, based on the inflation rate during the third quarter of this year. MediConnect's Sean Horn reacted to...
The Associated Press

Social Security benefits to jump by 8.7% next year

WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions of Social Security recipients will get an 8.7% boost in their benefits in 2023, a historic increase but a gain that will be eaten up in part by the rising cost of everyday living. The cost-of living adjustment — the largest in more than 40 years — means the average recipient will receive more than $140 extra a month beginning in January, the Social Security Administration said Thursday. While Social Security recipients welcomed the benefit increase, many said it wasn’t enough to cover the impact of inflation. It’s “not much help,” said 85-year-old Shirley Parker, who lives in Chatham on Chicago’s South Side,
CNET

Social Security COLA Increase for 2023: Here's When You'll See it In Your Checks

The Social Security Administration announced on Thursday an 8.7% increase in benefits for 2023, the largest annual bump since 1981. The cost of living adjustment, or COLA, is determined by the change in inflation between the third quarter of the previous year and of the current year -- in this case, July-September 2021 versus July-September 2022.
Lima News

Interactive: Cost-of-Living Adjustments for Social Security since 1990

This interactive chart shows the annual cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for Social Security beneficiaries since 1990. This year’s figure, to be announced Thursday, could be close to 10% to account for stubbornly high inflation. This chart is current as of Oct. 10, 2022, and will update as events warrant. Source: Social Security Administration.
