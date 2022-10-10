Read full article on original website
News you need: record low unemployment and a welcome surprise
JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin and Missouri’s unemployment remained at a record low in August. The Joplin unemployment rate was 2.4%. According to the Missouri economic research and information center, this is the lowest it has been since 1990. Before this summer, Joplin has a previous low of 2.7% over a 5-month stretch in the fall and summer of 2018 — before the pandemic.
Colorado elections chief, challenger divided what’s partisan
DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s top election official, Democrat Jena Griswold, and a former county clerk hoping to replace her as secretary of state, Republican Pam Anderson, both agree that Colorado’s 2020 election was secure and that former President Donald Trump lost his re-election bid. But a debate Tuesday night showed how sharply divided they are over how outspoken the secretary of state should be in an era when many of Trump’s supporters, including people running to oversee elections in other states, lie about the outcome of that election.
