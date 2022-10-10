ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Bucks-Mavericks Trade Features Christian Wood

Some NBA players are easy to put a value on. We’re talking about star players and role players. A star player is just that – a star. If you have a clearcut top 10 player on your roster, you put whatever value you can afford to on him. Pay the man, build your roster around him, and hope for the best.
3 takeaways from Pistons preseason loss to the Thunder

The Detroit Pistons dropped their third of four preseason games Tuesday night to the Thunder, leaving just one more chance to avoid a winless preseason. During preseason action, I try to look more toward individual player performance as opposed to wins and losses, getting the first in-game look at what players have worked on over the summer and how those sharpened skills may translate to the regular season.
