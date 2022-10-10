Read full article on original website
Nice Temps on Tap for Ham Festival Weekend
The weather forecast for this weekend’s Trigg County Country Ham Festival will be near perfect temperature-wise with some breezy conditions. Weather Edge Forecaster David Powell says you can expect a nice weekend. However, Powell says Sunday will bring some storms but nothing severe. In the first part of the...
Cadiz Public Works Earns 2022 ‘Spirit Of Ham Festival’ Award
Every year, the Trigg County Country Ham Festival has people behind the scenes making sure things run as effectively and smoothly as possible. During Thursday morning’s 46th Annual Kickoff Breakfast at the Lexie Bush Convention Center, those such individuals were celebrated and honored — when Cadiz Mayor Todd King presented the Marvin Broadbent Jr. and George Bleidt “Spirit of the Ham Festival” honor to the entire Cadiz Public Works Department.
Entries Expected Thursday In Country Ham And Ag Exhibits
Hams for the Trigg County Country Ham Festival show and open class agriculture entries will be open Thursday morning. Agriculture Extension Agent Graham Cofield says he will begin accepting entries that morning in a variety of categories. He says they will accept pretty much anything that you have grown around...
Two Injured In Christian County Interstate 24 Crash
A wreck on Interstate 24 at Exit 89 in Christian County sent two people to the hospital Thursday night. Christian County emergency personnel say just before 10 pm a westbound car and a tractor-trailer collided just before exit 89. Two people in the car were taken by ambulance to Jennie...
Ramon and Becky Oliver Named Trigg County’s Top Farmer, Farm Mom For 2022
Married for 51 years and lifelong Trigg Countians, Ramon and Becky Oliver claimed top honors at Thursday morning’s 46th Annual Trigg County Country Ham Festival Kickoff Breakfast — with the patriarch tabbed as 2022 “Farmer of the Year,” and the matriarch selected as the 2022 “Farm Mom of the Year.”
Variety Of 4-H Entries Expected At Trigg County Ham Festival
A variety of entries are expected in the 4-H classes at the Trigg County Country Ham Festival this year. Trigg County 4-H Extension Agent Shelly Crawford says entries will be accepted Thursday, october 13 at the Cadiz Baptist Church Annex. Crawford says there are a wide range of classes that...
Boil Water Advisory Lifted For Trigg County’s South Road
Barkley Lake Water District officials have removed a boil water advisory at 3:50 PM Thursday for customers in Trigg County, who lived along a portion of Kentucky 139, the South Road. This advisory includes customers between 595 South Road and 2237 South Road, and also includes East Oaklawn Farm Road,...
Kentucky County Repeatedly Deals With Trucks Stuck Under Low-Clearance Railroad Bridge
You're driving on U.S. 431 and you're approaching Central City, Kentucky. There are signs that warn drivers of a bridge with low clearance. There are also lights. And still, road crews are repeatedly called into action to free high profile trucks that get stuck as they attempt to pass under it. It's happened before, and it happened again on Wednesday.
Lacefield Talks Farm Diversity At Trigg Ham Fest Breakfast
No stranger to Trigg County and the agriculture scene in west Kentucky, Brian Lacefield served as guest speaker for Thursday morning’s 46th Annual Trigg County Country Ham Festival Kickoff Breakfast. A native of Caldwell County and former longtime resident of Christian County, Lacefield has donned many hats — but...
Barkley Water Issues Boil Advisory For South Road Customers
Barkley Lake Water District has issued a boil water advisory for customers in Trigg County who live along a portion of Kentucky 139, the South Road. Water District Superintendent John Herring says the advisory includes customers between 595 South Road and 2237 South Road. The advisory also includes East Oaklawn Farm Road, Lookout Lane, And Lowey Lane.
Bowling expects nothing different in district clash with host Caldwell County
MURRAY — If one looks at the two teams’ records this season, it appears Murray High should have an edge on Caldwell County ahead of Friday night’s Class 2A 1st District football clash in Princeton. Murray High’s Tigers (4-3, 2-0 in district play) appear to have righted...
Man Injured In Christian County Rollover Crash
A man was injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Crofton Fire Tower Road in Christian County Thursday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV driven by Lewis Hopper of Christian County was eastbound when the driver lost control causing the SUV to run off the road hitting a utility pole and a culvert before overturning.
One seriously hurt in West Seventh Street collision
A man was seriously injured in a head-on collision on West Seventh Street Wednesday night. According to the Hopkinsville collision report, a vehicle operated by 30-year-old Frank Bugg of Clarksville pulled out of a parking lot onto West Seventh, and he told officers he lost control of the vehicle, causing him to cross over the center line. He collided with a vehicle driven by 77-year-old John Croney of Hopkinsville.
T-Shirt Contest To Celebrate Memories Of Ham Festival
A longtime Trigg County Country Ham Festival supporters is offering a reward for the person who has collected the most festival t-shirts over the years. Longtime Country Ham Festival committee member Kerry Fowler, who owns and operates Little River Ice, says he is sponsoring a contest to find the person with the largest t-shirt collection.
Octagon Hall provides haunting education of region’s history
SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Renowned as one of the most haunted places in the south, Octagon Hall is one of the most revered locations for paranormal enthusiasts worldwide. It has been featured on various paranormal television shows and has been visited by hundreds of investigators. Construction began on the...
Large crack closes part of KY 1340 in Webster County
Commutes for some drivers in Webster County, Kentucky, could be impacted by emergency road repairs happening Thursday. Officials with Webster County Emergency Management and the Kentucky Transportation Department say a portion of KY 1340 is currently closed in Webster County due to a large crack in the roadway. We're told...
Traffic Alert: Bridge closing through December in Hopkins Co.
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Drivers in Hopkins County who typically use KY 2280/Schmetzer Crossing Road are going to have to find a different route for a few months. Transportation officials say KY 2280 will be closed, starting Wednesday, for a complete bridge replacement. A detour and signs will be...
UK Set To Host Beef Bash October 20 In Princeton
A popular event will return later this month to the University of Kentucky Research and Education Center in Princeton on October 20. U.K. Beef Specialist Dr. Katie VanValin says plans are coming together for the annual Beef Bash following a 4-year hiatus. VanValin says the December 10 tornado damage in...
Citizen Notes Tornado Sirens A Need In Christian County
The discussion of solar farms wasn’t the only topic of note during Tuesday’s Christian County Fiscal Court meeting. Dan Brechwald, a concerned Hopkinsville citizen and 30-year military veteran, originally hails from Oklahoma — and as such, knows a thing or two about “Tornado Alley.”. Approaching the...
Main Street Clarksville contributor Steve Norris dies
We are sad to report the recent passing of one of our contributing writers – Meteorologist Steve Norris. He was 63 years old. Norris, of Crossville, Tenn. joined the Main Street Media team more than two years ago, writing weekly weather columns.
