Monterey County, CA

Two dead after head-on collision in Monterey County

By Tori Gaines
 3 days ago

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Two people are dead after a head-on collision in Prunedale early Monday morning, according to a statement from California Highway Patrol.

Around 5:10 a.m. a Ford Explorer was heading westbound on Maher Road. At the same time, a Nissan Pathfinder was heading eastbound on Maher Road. For reasons unknown to police at this time, the Ford crossed the median and drove directly into the Nissan.

The Ford crashed head on into the Nissan and caused major damage to both vehicles. The driver and passenger inside of the Nissan were 63 and 68-years-old, and both were pronounced dead at the scene. One the passengers in the Nissan was not wearing a seatbelt. The driver of the Ford was taken by ambulance to Natividad Medical Center with major injuries, according to the CHP report.

Police do not know if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash at this time, according to CHP. The identities of those killed in the crash will be released by the Monterey Coroner’s Office after next of kin can be notified.

Maher Road was blocked for a time after the collision, but has since reopened. The CHP Monterey Area Office is investigating the crash.

