Japan considers extending nuclear plants’ life beyond 60 years – Nikkei
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s government is considering extending its 60-year limit on the operation of nuclear power plants and may submit legislation on new rules next year, as it grapples with tight energy supplies and rising costs, the Nikkei daily reported on Friday. The new regulations under consideration...
Belgian PM warns of blackouts if energy prices capped
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo warned a cap on electricity prices called for by the opposition could lead to power being sold in other markets and blackouts in Belgium. Its government has been pushing for a Europe-wide cap on electricity prices since March, but so...
Biden signals new effort to lower gasoline prices next week
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday that U.S. gasoline prices remain too high and that he will have more to say about lowering the cost next week. (Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Chris Reese)
Analysis-China faces its “Sputnik” moment as US export curbs deal a blow to its chip ambitions
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – U.S. export restrictions on chip equipment to China are likely to lead to its “Sputnik” moment, prompting Chinese chipmakers to try creative engineering solutions and chart their own course even if it may not succeed commercially in the longer term, experts said. Under sweeping...
Stellantis unit to pay $5.6 million to resolve California emissions probe
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Stellantis unit FCA US will pay $5.6 million to resolve a California investigation into violations of air quality regulations, the state said on Thursday. The California Air Resources Board (CARB) said the 30,000 vehicles involved in the settlement include 2012-2018 model year Ram 1500, Jeep Grand...
German car industry baulks at supplier demands over energy hikes
WOLFSBURG, Germany (Reuters) – Germany’s giant carmakers may have secured their own energy supplies but thousands of small suppliers faced with a squeeze from soaring bills risk upsetting production through the winter. More and more suppliers are calling on the industry to renegotiate contracts to include energy clauses...
Japan wholesale prices rise the most in 5 months, put squeeze on corp profits
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese corporate goods prices grew the most in five months in September, Bank of Japan data showed on Thursday, highlighting the squeeze on business profits from persistently strong wholesale inflation. The 9.7% year-on-year rise in the corporate goods price index (CGPI), which measures the price companies...
Canada energy IPOs tough sell even as institutions return to sector
(Reuters) – Institutional investors are returning to the Canadian oil and gas sector with gusto after shunning the industry over ESG concerns in recent years, but the appetite for new energy listings remains limited due to wider market volatility. French oil major TotalEnergies will be the first major test...
LatAm ministers call for finance tools to protect against climate disasters
(Reuters) – Finance ministers from across Latin America and the Caribbean on Wednesday called on the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) to look at new finance tools to mitigate the economic shock of climate disasters. Ministers also urged the IDB to continue backing projects that protect the environment, with the...
EU leaders may back new gas price benchmark, document shows
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – European Union country leaders may support plans to launch a new gas price benchmark at a meeting next week, as they seek to curb energy prices for consumers and industries, a draft document showed. The leaders are set to meet on Oct. 20-21, days after the...
UK bond market pressure eases a bit as end of BoE buying nears
LONDON (Reuters) – Longer-duration British gilt yields fell on Thursday, easing back from 20-year highs struck on Wednesday before the Bank of England bought 4.4 billion pounds ($4.88 billion) of debt at its daily reverse auctions – which are due to end on Friday. Thirty-year gilt yields dropped...
Japan would decide appropriately on any excess yen moves -ruling coalition party official
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan would decide appropriately on whether to intervene to stem any excess yen weakening, a senior lawmaker in the country’s ruling coalition party said on Friday, as the Japanese currency slumped to a 32-year low against the dollar. Keiichi Ishii, secretary general of Komeito party,...
Take Five: Calm or calamity?
LONDON (Reuters) – Britain, for now, remains the key to whether a calmer mood can take a hold in markets unnerved by turmoil in the UK that has stoked wider worries about financial stability. Traders are back on Japanese yen intervention watch, while the U.S. earnings season and a...
Australia’s Medibank reports cyber incident
(Reuters) – Australian health insurer Medibank Private said on Thursday it would isolate and remove access to some customer-facing systems as it detected unusual activity on its network. The company said there was no evidence that any sensitive data, including customer data, had been accessed, at this stage. (Reporting...
Japan’s Chubu Elec to invest in Canadian geothermal venture
TOKYO (Reuters) – Chubu Electric Power Co Inc said on Friday it would invest up to 5 billion yen ($34 million) in a Canadian geothermal venture, Eavor Technologies Inc, as it moves to expand its renewable energy portfolio and fight climate change. Within a few weeks, Chubu will invest...
Europe’s STOXX 600 hits one-week high; focus on UK’s fiscal U-turn
(Reuters) – Europe’s STOXX 600 climbed on Friday amid hopes of a reversal in some fiscal steps announced by the British government, with investors buying beaten-down names despite worries around economic growth and its impact on corporate earnings. The region-wide STOXX 600 index was up 1.8% by 0709...
Investors worry about hiring outlook, spending before U.S. earnings
NEW YORK (Reuters) – The outlook for jobs and spending may be chief among concerns for investors heading into third-quarter U.S. earnings as expectations increase that the Federal Reserve will need to keep an aggressive approach to hiking interest rates. Estimates for the earnings period have been falling, and...
Markets price in more U-turns as Kwasi Kwarteng returns early from IMF – business live
Shares and government bonds rally on hopes of U-turns on the UK’s fiscal plans; Royal Mail to cut up to 10,000 jobs
Marketmind: Mystery Dance
A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Mike Dolan. The British government isn't alone in performing dramatic U-turns. After lunging to 2022 lows on a surprising hot September U.S. inflation reading and the resulting spike in Federal Reserve interest rate expectations, Wall St stocks then suddenly staged their the biggest intraday bounce in nine months - the 5th biggest in the history of the S&P500 index.
