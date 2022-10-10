Read full article on original website
WNDU
ND football reflects on win over BYU, gears up for rival Stanford
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Fighting Irish football team is back in South Bend after taking down BYU in Las Vegas this past Saturday in the latest edition of the Shamrock Series. Head Coach Marcus Freeman spoke to the media Monday for the first time since arriving back home....
WNDU
Irish women’s hoops season tips off in less than a month
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Fighting Irish women’s basketball team invited 16 Sports Monday afternoon to check out this year’s team, which is now just under a month away from its regular season-opener against Northern Illinois on Nov. 7. Head Coach Niele Ivey took her squad to...
WNDU
Honoring Hannah Turgeon 3 years after the fatal hit and run
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - October 13th marks three years since a 27-year-old woman lost her life after a hit-and-run accident outside the Linebacker Lounge in South Bend. That was the last night Hannah Turgeon and her father Paul would spend enjoying their alma mater together. The hit-and-run has yet...
Yardbarker
Notre Dame vs. Stanford prediction, pick, odds: Cardinal looks to turn season around
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish host the Stanford Cardinals this Saturday in South Bend. Can the Irish continue their win streak or can the Cardinals start one of their own? Colby Faria answers. "It's a rivalry game," Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman said. "We'll have a motivated Stanford team. ......
WNDU
Pedestrian commute between DTSB and Notre Dame to be studied
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A new study will examine the trip between downtown South Bend and the Notre Dame campus from a pedestrian’s point of view. The city believes that a comfortable path for hikers and bikers does not exist. Most of the current sidewalks are falling apart and unsafe to walk on.
WNDU
New LED video displays coming to Four Winds Field
The South Bend Common Council passed next year's budget during Monday night's meeting. Hoosiers are voicing their concerns about leaders on the state and federal levels ahead of November’s midterm elections. Updated: 46 minutes ago. A new survey finds Hoosier voters are split on the topic of abortion.
WNDU
Commission approves loan for dinosaur museum on South Bend’s west side
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Thursday, a plan to open a dinosaur museum on the city’s west side by June 2024 moved forward. The South Bend Redevelopment Commission agreed to provide a $2,700,000 loan that would be forgivable if the deadline to open is met. The project calls...
WNDU
Ribbon-cutting held for Brennan’s View luxury condominiums in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Wednesday, a ribbon-cutting and blessing was held for Brennan’s View!. It’s the newest luxury condo building located near Notre Dame. They’re built on Corby Boulevard, right behind Trader Joe’s. The ribbon-cutting even brought out local leaders to celebrate. “Well it’s...
WNDU
TCU employees spend Monday volunteering as part of ‘Day of Giving’
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Over 700 Teachers Credit Union (TCU) employees volunteered in communities across Indiana for the credit union’s “Day of Giving.”. TCU team members in South Bend worked with several local organizations, including the Food Bank of Northern Indiana, Goodwill Industries, and Pet Refuge. Employees...
WNDU
Four Winds Hotel announces tentative opening date in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The construction of a 23-story Four Winds Hotel in South Bend is far from finished, yet it’s far enough along to start booking some of the space. The hotel is still a work in progress. It is rough around the edges. There are no...
WNDU
Little House on the Prairie comes to the Lerner Theatre this weekend
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Little House on the Prairie: The Musical come to the Lerner Theatre this weekend. The musical follows the classic story of the Ingalls family and their journey through various hardships in South Dakota. Tickets are on sale now and range in price from $12 - $25....
WNDU
South Bend Police opening new academy
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A closer alternative to training police recruits will soon open in Michiana. At Wednesday’s quarterly public safety meeting, Mayor James Mueller joined city police officials in announcing the launch of the South Bend Police Academy. “This is going to be one piece of the...
WNDU
Cleveland Road closed between Ironwood, Juniper for broken water main
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A portion of Cleveland road was shut down on Thursday as road crews repaired a broken water main. According to officials, the repair is complete, and water has been restored to the three customers who were without it. A temporary patch on Cleveland Road will be completed Friday.
WNDU
Bremen man drowns while kite surfing in LaPorte County
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Bremen man has died after drowning in Lake Michigan over the weekend. Douglas Tolle, 56, was taking a kite surfing lesson near Washington Park Beach in LaPorte County Saturday evening. The department of natural resources says Tolle began struggling in the water and was unconscious when others reached him.
WNDU
The newly improved YMCA O’Brien Center gets ready for celebration
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Renovations have already brought in hundreds of new members. Thanks to a partnership between the YMCA and South Bend Venus, Parks, and Arts, the O’Brien Center has been revamped. “The YMCA and the VPA came together as a partnership in June of 2020. We’ve...
WNDU
First Alert Weather Day: Freezing start to Friday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - For the first time this season, temperatures will be flirting with the freezing point for a large portion of the area. Additionally, a soft wind of 5 to 10 mph will make it feel like the 20s before 9am. The cold and dry air mass will allow temperatures to warm quickly, but expect a chilly start to the day. Highs on Friday will warm back into the middle 50s and potentially close to 60 degrees. Football games on Friday will be rain free and cold with cloud cover increasing late in the evening. A stray shower or two will be possible on Saturday but the best chance of rain will still be on Sunday. We’re currently tracking a more significant cold snap next week when highs aren’t expected to warm past 50 degrees for almost 3 days. Morning temperatures starting on Tuesday will once again flirt with the freezing point.
WISH-TV
Marshall County man dies after kitesurfing accident on Lake Michigan
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WISH) — A man from Marshall County died Monday, two days after a kitesurfing accident on Lake Michigan. Douglas Tolle, 56, of Bremen, was taking a kitesurfing lesson near Washington Park Beach at around 6:20 p.m. Saturday when, for an unknown reason, he began struggling in the water, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said in a statement Tuesday.
WNDU
MarMain Apartments receives city investment for renovations
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend will play a financial role in the $4.5 million renovations of an old apartment building north of downtown. The MarMain was built as a hotel back in 1922. It has five stories and 135 apartments. It also has a lot...
WNDU
Howard Park welcomes statue of Harriet Tubman
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Venues Parks and Arts held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new statue of Harriet Tubman. The statue at Howard Park was honored with a brief history of Tubman’s fearless dedication to the underground railroad and leading escaped slaves to freedom. There was...
WNDU
City of Mishawaka facing lawsuit in connection to deadly 2020 crash
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The city of Mishawaka is facing a lawsuit stemming from a deadly crash two years ago. On Dec. 2, 2020, Mishawaka Police pursued a suspect after seeing a door that had been kicked in at a nearby home. After giving chase for less than a minute, officers say the suspect’s vehicle hit a car at E. 13th Street and Spring Street.
