South Bend, IN

WNDU

Irish women’s hoops season tips off in less than a month

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Fighting Irish women’s basketball team invited 16 Sports Monday afternoon to check out this year’s team, which is now just under a month away from its regular season-opener against Northern Illinois on Nov. 7. Head Coach Niele Ivey took her squad to...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Honoring Hannah Turgeon 3 years after the fatal hit and run

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - October 13th marks three years since a 27-year-old woman lost her life after a hit-and-run accident outside the Linebacker Lounge in South Bend. That was the last night Hannah Turgeon and her father Paul would spend enjoying their alma mater together. The hit-and-run has yet...
SOUTH BEND, IN
South Bend, IN
College Sports
Local
Indiana Football
City
South Bend, IN
Local
Utah College Sports
City
Notre Dame, IN
State
Indiana State
South Bend, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
Local
Utah Sports
Provo, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Football
South Bend, IN
Sports
Provo, UT
Football
Local
Indiana College Sports
Provo, UT
College Sports
City
Provo, UT
WNDU

Pedestrian commute between DTSB and Notre Dame to be studied

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A new study will examine the trip between downtown South Bend and the Notre Dame campus from a pedestrian’s point of view. The city believes that a comfortable path for hikers and bikers does not exist. Most of the current sidewalks are falling apart and unsafe to walk on.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

New LED video displays coming to Four Winds Field

The South Bend Common Council passed next year's budget during Monday night's meeting. Hoosiers are voicing their concerns about leaders on the state and federal levels ahead of November’s midterm elections. Updated: 46 minutes ago. A new survey finds Hoosier voters are split on the topic of abortion.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Person
Michael Miles
WNDU

TCU employees spend Monday volunteering as part of ‘Day of Giving’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Over 700 Teachers Credit Union (TCU) employees volunteered in communities across Indiana for the credit union’s “Day of Giving.”. TCU team members in South Bend worked with several local organizations, including the Food Bank of Northern Indiana, Goodwill Industries, and Pet Refuge. Employees...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Little House on the Prairie comes to the Lerner Theatre this weekend

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Little House on the Prairie: The Musical come to the Lerner Theatre this weekend. The musical follows the classic story of the Ingalls family and their journey through various hardships in South Dakota. Tickets are on sale now and range in price from $12 - $25....
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

South Bend Police opening new academy

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A closer alternative to training police recruits will soon open in Michiana. At Wednesday’s quarterly public safety meeting, Mayor James Mueller joined city police officials in announcing the launch of the South Bend Police Academy. “This is going to be one piece of the...
SOUTH BEND, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Byu#Shamrock#Voter Registration#Home Games#American Football#College Football#Irish#St Joseph County#Byu Updated#Cheers Pub
WNDU

Cleveland Road closed between Ironwood, Juniper for broken water main

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A portion of Cleveland road was shut down on Thursday as road crews repaired a broken water main. According to officials, the repair is complete, and water has been restored to the three customers who were without it. A temporary patch on Cleveland Road will be completed Friday.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Bremen man drowns while kite surfing in LaPorte County

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Bremen man has died after drowning in Lake Michigan over the weekend. Douglas Tolle, 56, was taking a kite surfing lesson near Washington Park Beach in LaPorte County Saturday evening. The department of natural resources says Tolle began struggling in the water and was unconscious when others reached him.
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
WNDU

First Alert Weather Day: Freezing start to Friday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - For the first time this season, temperatures will be flirting with the freezing point for a large portion of the area. Additionally, a soft wind of 5 to 10 mph will make it feel like the 20s before 9am. The cold and dry air mass will allow temperatures to warm quickly, but expect a chilly start to the day. Highs on Friday will warm back into the middle 50s and potentially close to 60 degrees. Football games on Friday will be rain free and cold with cloud cover increasing late in the evening. A stray shower or two will be possible on Saturday but the best chance of rain will still be on Sunday. We’re currently tracking a more significant cold snap next week when highs aren’t expected to warm past 50 degrees for almost 3 days. Morning temperatures starting on Tuesday will once again flirt with the freezing point.
MICHIANA, MI
WISH-TV

Marshall County man dies after kitesurfing accident on Lake Michigan

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WISH) — A man from Marshall County died Monday, two days after a kitesurfing accident on Lake Michigan. Douglas Tolle, 56, of Bremen, was taking a kitesurfing lesson near Washington Park Beach at around 6:20 p.m. Saturday when, for an unknown reason, he began struggling in the water, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said in a statement Tuesday.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
WNDU

MarMain Apartments receives city investment for renovations

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend will play a financial role in the $4.5 million renovations of an old apartment building north of downtown. The MarMain was built as a hotel back in 1922. It has five stories and 135 apartments. It also has a lot...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Howard Park welcomes statue of Harriet Tubman

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Venues Parks and Arts held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new statue of Harriet Tubman. The statue at Howard Park was honored with a brief history of Tubman’s fearless dedication to the underground railroad and leading escaped slaves to freedom. There was...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

City of Mishawaka facing lawsuit in connection to deadly 2020 crash

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The city of Mishawaka is facing a lawsuit stemming from a deadly crash two years ago. On Dec. 2, 2020, Mishawaka Police pursued a suspect after seeing a door that had been kicked in at a nearby home. After giving chase for less than a minute, officers say the suspect’s vehicle hit a car at E. 13th Street and Spring Street.
MISHAWAKA, IN

