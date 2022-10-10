SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - For the first time this season, temperatures will be flirting with the freezing point for a large portion of the area. Additionally, a soft wind of 5 to 10 mph will make it feel like the 20s before 9am. The cold and dry air mass will allow temperatures to warm quickly, but expect a chilly start to the day. Highs on Friday will warm back into the middle 50s and potentially close to 60 degrees. Football games on Friday will be rain free and cold with cloud cover increasing late in the evening. A stray shower or two will be possible on Saturday but the best chance of rain will still be on Sunday. We’re currently tracking a more significant cold snap next week when highs aren’t expected to warm past 50 degrees for almost 3 days. Morning temperatures starting on Tuesday will once again flirt with the freezing point.

MICHIANA, MI ・ 22 HOURS AGO