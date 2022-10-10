DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of a vehicle that had crashed into the Tumalo Fire Station on Cook Avenue. Deputies say upon arrival DCSO Deputies observed a 2003 Ford Explorer with heavy front-end damage and substantial damage to the fire station. Deputies contacted the driver identified as 46-year-old Jamie Slagter. During the investigation, deputies determined that Slagter was driving under the influence of intoxicants. DCSO says Slagter was taken into custody without incident.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR ・ 11 HOURS AGO