Coos Bay, OR

KCBY

Engelke goes solo at Bay Area Chamber forum

NORTH BEND, Ore. — Only one candidate for mayor of North Bend attended a candidate forum hosted by the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce. Mayor Jessica Engelke addressed various questions from chamber businesses during the chamber's Wednesday Business Connection. Her opponent, John Briggs, tells us he's previously made known...
NORTH BEND, OR
KCBY

New owner takes over at Pancake Mill in North Bend

NORTH BEND, Ore. — Big story for the Bay Area...this place is heavenly. A new leader takes the helm at a Bay Area breakfast staple. Pancake Mill in North Bend holds many childhood memories for its new owner Justin Solomon, and he plans to carry on the traditions of former owners Gary Goodson and Beverly Rice who will retire.
NORTH BEND, OR
KCBY

Fentanyl becoming more potent, more deadly in Coos County

COOS COUNTY, Ore. — In recent months, Coos County has faced an uphill battle against a significant rise in fentanyl overdoses. With inconsistent amounts of the opioid in pills, officials say, it's only getting worse. "A national rise in fentanyl overdoses hits home in Coos County where health and...
COOS COUNTY, OR
KCBY

Kelsey Culver sentenced in fatal hit-and-run

COOS COUNTY, Ore. — A Coos County judge has sentenced Kelsey Culver in a fatal hit-and-run in North Bend. Culver, 31, is sentenced to 10 years in prison and 36 months post-prison supervision for first degree manslaughter and 13 months in prison and 24 months post-prison supervision for failure to perform the duties of a driver to a seriously injured person.
NORTH BEND, OR
KCBY

Drunk driver arrested for DUII after slamming car into fire station

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of a vehicle that had crashed into the Tumalo Fire Station on Cook Avenue. Deputies say upon arrival DCSO Deputies observed a 2003 Ford Explorer with heavy front-end damage and substantial damage to the fire station. Deputies contacted the driver identified as 46-year-old Jamie Slagter. During the investigation, deputies determined that Slagter was driving under the influence of intoxicants. DCSO says Slagter was taken into custody without incident.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR

