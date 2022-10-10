Read full article on original website
Engelke goes solo at Bay Area Chamber forum
NORTH BEND, Ore. — Only one candidate for mayor of North Bend attended a candidate forum hosted by the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce. Mayor Jessica Engelke addressed various questions from chamber businesses during the chamber's Wednesday Business Connection. Her opponent, John Briggs, tells us he's previously made known...
New owner takes over at Pancake Mill in North Bend
NORTH BEND, Ore. — Big story for the Bay Area...this place is heavenly. A new leader takes the helm at a Bay Area breakfast staple. Pancake Mill in North Bend holds many childhood memories for its new owner Justin Solomon, and he plans to carry on the traditions of former owners Gary Goodson and Beverly Rice who will retire.
Fentanyl becoming more potent, more deadly in Coos County
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — In recent months, Coos County has faced an uphill battle against a significant rise in fentanyl overdoses. With inconsistent amounts of the opioid in pills, officials say, it's only getting worse. "A national rise in fentanyl overdoses hits home in Coos County where health and...
Puppeteers for Fears brings puppets with a punk rock edge to the Egyptian Theatre
COOS BAY, Ore. — It's The Cabaret at the End of the World! And it's headed to Coos Bay's Egyptian Theatre!. On October 19, Ashland's premier horror puppet comedy musical theatre troupe and rock band Puppeteers for Fears bring a Halloween spectacle for those who love a good fright.
'Vets and Their Pets' Veteran's Day celebration returns at Aviva Health in Roseburg
Aviva Health's "Vets and Their Pets" Veteran's Day event is making its post-COVID return. The event will be held Thursday, November 10 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Aviva Health's Roseburg main campus at 150 NE Kenneth Ford Drive, just north of Costco. The event has not been held...
Bonnie Ell-Department of Human Services Child Welfare-Coos & Curry Counties
Bonnie Ell discusses 2 upcoming events. Kaffe 101 is hosting "Exploring the Foster Family" on 10/18 from 6-7 p.m. The Coos and Curry County Foster Parent Association is hosting on Saturday on 11/5 from 11 a.m - 1 p.m. at the North Bend Community Center, "Pastabilities," a Free event. Donations accepted.
Coos County Sheriff's Office K-9's nominated for Aftermath K-9 Grant
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — Two of Coos County's finest are hoping to get their paws on the Aftermath K-9 Grant. Aftermath Services is dishing out $15,000 in K9 grants for their 2022 grant cycle, and K-9's Cena and Raven of the Coos County Sheriff's Office are both nominated for a portion of the award.
Glide School District says old middle school building unsafe for children due to lead
GLIDE, Ore. — The Glide School District has released a statement on lead levels found in its old middle school building. A local non-profit has proposed opening a childcare center in the building. According to the Glide School District, non-profit organization Glide Revitalization approached the district about using the...
Kelsey Culver sentenced in fatal hit-and-run
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — A Coos County judge has sentenced Kelsey Culver in a fatal hit-and-run in North Bend. Culver, 31, is sentenced to 10 years in prison and 36 months post-prison supervision for first degree manslaughter and 13 months in prison and 24 months post-prison supervision for failure to perform the duties of a driver to a seriously injured person.
Police asking public to help find armed man involved in Sutherlin Domino's robbery
SUTHERLIN, Ore. — On Wednesday October 12th around 5:00 p.m., a white male suspect entered Domino's Pizza in Sutherlin located at 779 W Central Ave. According to police, the suspect displayed a firearm and demanded money, the suspect left the restaurant with an undisclosed amount of money. The suspect...
Drunk driver arrested for DUII after slamming car into fire station
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of a vehicle that had crashed into the Tumalo Fire Station on Cook Avenue. Deputies say upon arrival DCSO Deputies observed a 2003 Ford Explorer with heavy front-end damage and substantial damage to the fire station. Deputies contacted the driver identified as 46-year-old Jamie Slagter. During the investigation, deputies determined that Slagter was driving under the influence of intoxicants. DCSO says Slagter was taken into custody without incident.
