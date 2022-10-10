Hoosac Valley Boys#Tie Commerce

Read full article on original website
iBerkshires.com
Commerce Boys Blank Drury
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. – Ulber Ortiz Perez had a hat trick Thursday to lead the Commerce boys soccer team to a 7-0 win over Drury. Parker Rivard and Colin Daly split time in Drury’s goal, combining to make nine saves. Drury (2-9-2) hosts Putnam on Tuesday.
iBerkshires.com
LaBier Leads Wahconah Volleyball Past Mahar
DALTON, Mass. – McKenzie LaBier recorded six kills Wednesday to lead the Wahconah volleyball team to a three-set win over Mahar. LaBier also served seven aces and recorded a block in the 25-11, 25-8, 25-9 win. Sasha Fyfe pulled up 10 digs and served four aces, and Casey Wilson...
iBerkshires.com
Easthampton Volleyball Tops Lenox
LENOX, Mass. – The Lenox volleyball team showed improvement from its first match against Easthampton but dropped the rematch in four sets on Wednesday. Kelly Nicotra delivered seven kills and 18 assists in the 25-20, 26-24, 16-25, 25-17 loss. Emily Barenski anchored the defense with 19 digs. “She really...
iBerkshires.com
Cooper, Hornets Top Gateway
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. – Jack Cooper had one goal and two assists Wednesday to lead the McCann Tech boys soccer team to a 5-1 win over Gateway. Jake Toupponce had a goal and an assist, and Brady Vallieres, Ivan Liang and Eric Rougeau each scored a goal. Jesse Brazee...
iBerkshires.com
Bianco Places First for Lee Boys in Home Meet
Bianco finished in 19 minutes, 6.94 seconds, 47 seconds ahead of Lenox’s Benjamin Harwood in second. The Millionaires’ boys were down a couple of top runners but still placed five in the top 10, led by Harwood and Samuel Geller (third). Pittsfield’s boys were led by Asa Chard...
iBerkshires.com
Rohlfs Scores Three to Lead Hurricanes Past Putnam Voc
CHESHIRE, Mass. – Dylan Rohlfs had a hat trick Wednesday to lead the Hoosac Valley boys soccer team to a 5-1 win over Putnam Voc. David Scholz and Ian Godfrey each scored a goal and Scholz and Owen Dubreuil each had an assist for the Hurricanes, who led, 3-0, at half-time.
iBerkshires.com
Chicopee Edges Taconic in the Rain
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Taconic football team lost a defensive battle to Chicopee, 14-6, at home on Thursday night in the rain. It was a typical rainy game with both teams having a tough time holding on to the football or keeping the penalties to a minimum. Throughout the...
iBerkshires.com
Late Saunders Goal Lifts Drury to Tie
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. – Madison Saunders scored in the 80th minute Wednesday to give the Drury girls soccer team a 1-1 tie with Hopkins Academy. Hopkins scored a goal in the second minute of the game, and the teams went back-and-forth the rest of the way before Saunders was able to get the equalizer.
iBerkshires.com
Easthampton Boys Edge Mount Everett
SHEFFIELD, Mass. – Easthampton’s Mateo Navarro registered a natural hat trick Monday to lead the Easthampton boys soccer team to a 3-2 win over Mount Everett. The hosts took a lead in the first minute when Tyler Candelari scored with an assist from Jordi Peck. Navarro answered 15...
iBerkshires.com
Wahconah Earns Road Sweep at Greenfield
GREENFIELD, Mass. – Taylor Mason passed out eight assists, and the Wahconah volleyball team got off to a fast start in a three-set win over Greenfield. Mason served a pair of aces in the 25-5, 25-10, 25-10 win. “Wahconah’s serves kept Greenfield from gaining any rhythm,” Wahconah coach Dave...
iBerkshires.com
Daniels Dominant as Taconic Wins 10th
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Nyashia Daniels had nine kills Tuesday to lead the Taconic volleyball team to a three-set win over Mount Everett. “Two of those kills were put straight down with authority left-handed,” Taconic coach Lance Fyfe said after the 25-12, 25-14, 25-20 win. The victory gave Taconic...
iBerkshires.com
Hopkins Leads Lee Past Pittsfield
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Karalynn Hopkins had a double-double Tuesday to lead the Lee volleyball team to a three-set win over Pittsfield. Hopkins recorded 10 kills and 11 digs to go with a pair of aces in a 25-12, 25-15, 25-19 win. Autumn Schwab pulled up 16 digs. Makayla Schuerer...
iBerkshires.com
Late Goal Lifts Northampton Girls Past Monument Mountain
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. – The Northampton girls soccer team Monday scored in the final minute to take a 3-2 win from Monument Mountain. After a scoreless first half, Marcella Tenuta got the Spartans on the scoreboard with an unassisted goal in the 44th minute. Iris Firth converted a penalty...
iBerkshires.com
McCann Tech Cross Country Teams Pick Up Road Wins
TURNERS FALLS, Mass. – Camryn Moran and Brandon Miller each placed first Tuesday to lead the McCann Tech girls and boys cross country teams to wins at Pioneer Valley. The Hornets earned walkway wins in their dual meets against Pioneer Valley, which did not have enough runners to score in the girls or boys meets.
iBerkshires.com
MCLA, Berkshire County STEM Network Celebrate STEM Week
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Berkshire County Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) Week will be held on Oct. 17-22. Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts (MCLA) and the Berkshire County STEM Network will offer virtual programming for local public-school students, K-12 educators, and the general community. Berkshire County STEM Week's...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Awarded LAND Grant
BOSTON — During Climate week in September, the Baker-Polito Administration awarded the city $280,000 to fund the Saw Mill property acquisition. The Baker-Polito administration announced the awarding of $12,013,525 in grant funding for park improvements and open space acquisitions in 43 communities across the state. "Investing in these important...
businesswest.com
Creative Economy Thrives in North Adams
In a small city like North Adams, Ben Lamb says, economic growth is easy to see. “Historically speaking, there’s always been a smattering of small businesses downtown, and we’ve seen that number grow; I believe there were at least six or seven small businesses that opened downtown over the last year,” said Lamb, director of Economic Development at 1Berkshire. “Some of those are growing even at this point; they’re expanding.”
iBerkshires.com
McCann MCAS Scores Keep Pace with Pre-pandemic Numbers
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — After two years of remote and hybrid learning, Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System tests at McCann Technical School have kept up with pre-pandemic numbers. Ninety-four percent of students at McCann are either partially or fully meeting expectations in mathematics and English language arts. For science, technology...
iBerkshires.com
Hundreds of Hikers Summited Mount Greylock Monday
ADAMS, Mass. — Near 900 certificates of achievement were given to hikers who ascended Mount Greylock Monday, Oct. 10 during the 54th annual Greylock Ramble. The first hiker to claim a certificate at the summit was David Smith of Adams, and the youngest hiker was Dorothy Tetreault, born in August 2020.
iBerkshires.com
National Home Movie Day at the North Adams Public Library
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The Public Library will host a Home Movie Day on Oct. 15 from 7 to 10 pm. Home Movie Day is an annual celebration of the historical and cultural value of amateur film. Screenings are held in communities throughout the world, and residents are encouraged to bring their films to share.
