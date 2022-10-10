ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Providence man convicted of kidnapping, killing woman to be sentenced

By Brittany Schaefer, Sarah Doiron
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BACrQ_0iTdfzrd00

BOSTON (WPRI) — Louis Coleman, the Providence man convicted in the kidnapping death of a Boston woman more than three years ago, is less than 24 hours away from learning his fate.

Coleman, 36, was found guilty back in June following a month-long trial for the murder of 23-year-old Jassy Correia.

Correia was out at a Boston nightclub celebrating her birthday in February 2019 when she was abducted by Coleman, according to prosecutors.

Coleman brought Correia back to his Chestnut Street apartment in Providence that same night. He was eventually seen in surveillance footage carrying Correia’s limp body into the building.

Prosecutors said Coleman bought various supplies, including bleach, trash bags, duct tape, goggles and a suitcase at Walmart the next day. Coleman would later be spotted rolling the suitcase out of his apartment building.

Detectives were able to track Coleman’s car to Delaware , where he was stopped and taken into custody four days after Correia’s disappearance. Correia’s body was eventually found inside the suitcase in the trunk of Coleman’s car.

RELATED: Dash cam video shows arrest of Louis Coleman in Delaware

Prosecutors said Correia died of strangulation and suffered blunt force trauma to the head, torso, upper body and neck. Her autopsy also revealed that her BAC was three times the legal driving limit, and that she and Coleman had sexual intercourse.

The defense argued that Correia went willingly with Coleman, and her death was the result of a fight she initiated in the car on their way to his apartment.

But the jury didn’t buy it, and convicted Coleman on one count of kidnapping resulting in death. That charge could have carried a death sentence, however, prosecutors decided against seeking the death penalty for Coleman last year.

Coleman is expected to be sentenced to life in prison Tuesday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 11

cookie house
3d ago

I hope they give this coward evething he deserves in jail, this Poor girl she didn't have a chance My parents for the family

Reply(1)
6
alwaysright
2d ago

This piece of trash ought to have the worlds strongest vacuum hose covering his nose and mouth, and have the living breathing air sucked right out of his lungs never to be filled with air again! That’s what they should start doing to people like him! I think it might finally be a deterrent! He literally just popped into this girls life and took it! His life should be taken swiftly just as he caused hers to be! There’s no place in the world for him! Why the government took the death penalty off the table in this case is beyond any stretch of my imagination!

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fallriverreporter.com

Providence man accused of Fall River and Boston bank robberies held on bail

BOSTON — A Providence man with a history of bank robbery convictions was ordered held in lieu of bail today after being charged with robbing Boston banks and attempting to rob a third, District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced. 59-year-old William Sequeira was charged in Boston Municipal Court Central with...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
Providence, RI
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Providence, RI
whdh.com

Dorchester man arraigned on drug, gun charges

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Suffolk County District Attorney’s office announced that a Dorchester man is being held on several charges after Boston Police executed a search warrant on his home. The DA’s office reported that Anthony Mucci, 31, is being held on $15,100 bail after a police executed...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Coleman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Capital Punishment#Murder#Violent Crime#Delaware Prosecutors
Caught in Southie

BPD Alert: Kidnapping at 700 Comm. Ave.

Boston Police are investigating a report of a kidnapping that was reported to have occurred at 700 Commonwealth Ave., Boston at about 1:10PM. The investigation is in preliminary stages and active. Attached is an image of a possible suspect motor vehicle. Details to follow.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Boston school crossing guard charged with raping child

BOSTON – A Boston Police school crossing guard was arrested this week and charged with rape of a child.David Spiers was arrested Tuesday with two counts of rape of a child and one count of assault with intent to rape a child.Spiers has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation."We are disturbed by these alleged allegations against a department employee. The Boston Police Department remains committed to transparency and holds all of its employees accountable. The department is treating this investigation with the gravity it deserves," Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said in a statement.
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

New Bedford man charged with manslaughter in deadly Fall River shooting

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday a third man has been arrested in connected to a Fall River homicide over the weekend. District Attorney Thomas Quinn said Anthony Miranda, 36, of New Bedford, was arrested Tuesday afternoon and is charged with manslaughter, assault and battery by discharge of a firearm, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, carrying an illegal firearm and carrying a loaded illegal firearm.
FALL RIVER, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy