Providence man convicted of kidnapping, killing woman to be sentenced

BOSTON (WPRI) — Louis Coleman, the Providence man convicted in the kidnapping death of a Boston woman more than three years ago, is less than 24 hours away from learning his fate.

Coleman, 36, was found guilty back in June following a month-long trial for the murder of 23-year-old Jassy Correia.

Correia was out at a Boston nightclub celebrating her birthday in February 2019 when she was abducted by Coleman, according to prosecutors.

Coleman brought Correia back to his Chestnut Street apartment in Providence that same night. He was eventually seen in surveillance footage carrying Correia’s limp body into the building.

Prosecutors said Coleman bought various supplies, including bleach, trash bags, duct tape, goggles and a suitcase at Walmart the next day. Coleman would later be spotted rolling the suitcase out of his apartment building.

Detectives were able to track Coleman’s car to Delaware , where he was stopped and taken into custody four days after Correia’s disappearance. Correia’s body was eventually found inside the suitcase in the trunk of Coleman’s car.

Prosecutors said Correia died of strangulation and suffered blunt force trauma to the head, torso, upper body and neck. Her autopsy also revealed that her BAC was three times the legal driving limit, and that she and Coleman had sexual intercourse.

The defense argued that Correia went willingly with Coleman, and her death was the result of a fight she initiated in the car on their way to his apartment.

But the jury didn’t buy it, and convicted Coleman on one count of kidnapping resulting in death. That charge could have carried a death sentence, however, prosecutors decided against seeking the death penalty for Coleman last year.

Coleman is expected to be sentenced to life in prison Tuesday afternoon.

