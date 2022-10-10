ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Banks join forces during National Cybersecurity Awareness Month

By Dean Brown
The Lima News
 3 days ago
YOUNGSTOWN — Premier Bank announced that they have joined the American Bankers Association and banks across the nation to promote an industry-wide campaign educating consumers about the persistent threat of fishing scams.

The Federal Trade Commission estimates that consumers lost $5.8 billion to fishing and other fraud in 2021, an increase of more than 70% compared to 2020. To combat fishing, the #BanksNeverAskThat campaign uses attention-grabbing humor and other engaging content to empower consumers to identify bogus bank communications asking for sensitive information like their passwords and social security numbers.

Premier Bank, along with more than 1,000 banks from across the U.S. and ABA, is kicking off this year’s campaign to protect consumers to mark the beginning of National Cybersecurity Awareness Month. Throughout the month, Premier Bank will share eye-catching questions, videos and consumer tips on social media designed to highlight the most common fishing schemes.

For more information about fishing scams and how to stop fraudsters in their tracks, visit BanksNeverAskThat.com.

