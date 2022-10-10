ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Burnt Orange Nation

Texas freshman redshirt tracker

The Texas Longhorns are now halfway through the 2022 regular season with six games played, providing an ideal time to check in on this year’s signing class and how many of the freshman have already burned their redshirts by playing in five or more games. X = did not...
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Longhorns Daily News: Texas commit Arch Manning will reportedly be in Austin this weekend for another unofficial visit

2023 quarterback Arch Manning, a Texas Longhorns commit, is making his way to Austin again this weekend, according to OrangeBloods. Manning will be on an unofficial visit. Austin American-Statesman: Golden: On heels of epic shutout, Texas defense taking center stage. Austin American-Statesman: Texas’ Dylan Disu is healthy, eager to make...
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Texas basketball picked third in Big 12 preseason poll

In a preseason poll of the league’s coaches, the Texas Longhorns were selected to finish third in the Big 12, the conference announced on Thursday. Baylor finished first, receiving five first-place votes among 77 votes overall, while Kansas tallied four first-place votes and 73 points. Texas received one first-place vote and 64 points with TCU, Oklahoma State and Texas Tech, Oklahoma, Iowa State, West Virginia, and Kansas State rounding out the conference rankings.
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Fearless Prediction - ISU

Matt Campbell said this was the best Texas team they've seen since he's been at ISU. Yet, ISU currently has a top 15 defense in the country. Sadly, they don't have the prolific offenses we're used to seeing. The good news is, ISU has already played Kansas and Kansas State. Both very low scoring games. I said last time that OU ended up being so bad and beaten up, that the RRR might not be a good gauge to know how good the Texas team is. Though when Texas plays a team so injured, we should shut them out. And we did. But I think now, this ISU game may tell us more than anything about what we have in this Texas team, and we'll get a good idea of how we play ISU vs how they played the likes of the Kansas teams.
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

247Sports Announces Decision On Arch Manning's Ranking

The recruiting rankings outlet 247Sports recently updated their rankings for the college football Class of 2023 and decided to keep Texas commit Arch Manning at the top of the order. Appearing on the 247Sports Football Recruiting Podcast, national recruiting analyst Cooper Petagna explained that he and the other analysts were...
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Longhorn Republic Podcast: Texas dismantles Oklahoma

The Texas Longhorns went into the Cotton Bowl with something to prove and came away with the most lopsided victory over the Oklahoma Sooners in the history of the matchup. Texas put together its most complete performance of the year, playing suffocating, dominating defense and pairing it with an offensive game plan that put them ahead early and never looked back. Is this indicative of what we can expect from Texas every week moving forward? What do we want to see improved from a dominating performance so Texas can continue to control its own fate in conference play?
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Reacts Survey: Best Texas win over Oklahoma...ever?!

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Texas Longhorns fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. Has it gotten old yet? No? Good. The Longhorns are coming off their largest win...
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Texas offers Oklahoma State commit Jelani McDonald

The Longhorns have extended an offer to four star Waco (TX) Connally athlete Jelani McDonald. McDonald has six reported offers and has been committed to Oklahoma State since the beginning of July. McDonald 17th ranked athlete in the country according to 247Sports’ composite rankings and is the 202nd ranked prospect...
AUSTIN, TX
kut.org

What is the third most spoken language in Austin?

After English, the second most widely spoken language in Austin is, unsurprisingly, Spanish. The third most spoken language is a bit more difficult to determine. The City of Austin says “other Indo-European languages” are the next most common. But KUT listener Mary Milan wanted to know: What really...
AUSTIN, TX

