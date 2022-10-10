Read full article on original website
Austin home prices are falling faster than any other city in the U.SAsh JurbergAustin, TX
Austin home prices dropping more than any U.S. cityKalen HouckAustin, TX
California Governor Pays for Abortion Ads in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
Momentum builds for $2,000 stimulus paymentsJake WellsAustin, TX
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas freshman redshirt tracker
The Texas Longhorns are now halfway through the 2022 regular season with six games played, providing an ideal time to check in on this year’s signing class and how many of the freshman have already burned their redshirts by playing in five or more games. X = did not...
Burnt Orange Nation
Longhorns Daily News: Texas commit Arch Manning will reportedly be in Austin this weekend for another unofficial visit
2023 quarterback Arch Manning, a Texas Longhorns commit, is making his way to Austin again this weekend, according to OrangeBloods. Manning will be on an unofficial visit. Austin American-Statesman: Golden: On heels of epic shutout, Texas defense taking center stage. Austin American-Statesman: Texas’ Dylan Disu is healthy, eager to make...
Burnt Orange Nation
No. 22 Texas vs. Iowa State preview: Longhorns continue Revenge Tour against Cyclones
For the last three seasons, the Iowa State Cyclones have notched wins over the Texas Longhorns under head coach Matt Campbell, including a 30-7 win last year in Ames that featured the Cyclones scoring all 27 points in the second half to send head coach Steve Sarkisian’s first team to its fourth straight loss.
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas basketball picked third in Big 12 preseason poll
In a preseason poll of the league’s coaches, the Texas Longhorns were selected to finish third in the Big 12, the conference announced on Thursday. Baylor finished first, receiving five first-place votes among 77 votes overall, while Kansas tallied four first-place votes and 73 points. Texas received one first-place vote and 64 points with TCU, Oklahoma State and Texas Tech, Oklahoma, Iowa State, West Virginia, and Kansas State rounding out the conference rankings.
Burnt Orange Nation
Fearless Prediction - ISU
Matt Campbell said this was the best Texas team they've seen since he's been at ISU. Yet, ISU currently has a top 15 defense in the country. Sadly, they don't have the prolific offenses we're used to seeing. The good news is, ISU has already played Kansas and Kansas State. Both very low scoring games. I said last time that OU ended up being so bad and beaten up, that the RRR might not be a good gauge to know how good the Texas team is. Though when Texas plays a team so injured, we should shut them out. And we did. But I think now, this ISU game may tell us more than anything about what we have in this Texas team, and we'll get a good idea of how we play ISU vs how they played the likes of the Kansas teams.
247Sports Announces Decision On Arch Manning's Ranking
The recruiting rankings outlet 247Sports recently updated their rankings for the college football Class of 2023 and decided to keep Texas commit Arch Manning at the top of the order. Appearing on the 247Sports Football Recruiting Podcast, national recruiting analyst Cooper Petagna explained that he and the other analysts were...
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas Newcomers Report: Longhorns’ freshman OT Kelvin Banks is a force to reckon with
Welcome back to this week’s Texas Longhorns newcomer report. It’s less a report, frankly, than it is a quick rundown of how some of Texas football’s new faces – freshmen, as well as those who joined the Longhorns via the NCAA Transfer Portal. Short and sweet,...
Burnt Orange Nation
Winning is Hard Podcast: Can Texas snap their losing streak to Iowa State?
As we bask in the celebration of the Longhorns Red River beatdown last week, they still have a football game to be played this Saturday. And it comes against an opponent they haven’t beaten since 2018. The Iowa State Cyclones. So while you still watch the highlights of last...
Burnt Orange Nation
Longhorns Daily News: Texas’ Quinn Ewers was born for moments like this, Steve Sarkisian says
Texas Longhorns redshirt freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers is that dude. That’s becoming increasingly well established week after week. In large part, it’s a matter of confidence for the Southlake Carroll product. “At first he said it slipped,” head coach Steve Sarkisian said of Ewers interception against the Oklahoma...
Burnt Orange Nation
Longhorn Republic Podcast: Texas dismantles Oklahoma
The Texas Longhorns went into the Cotton Bowl with something to prove and came away with the most lopsided victory over the Oklahoma Sooners in the history of the matchup. Texas put together its most complete performance of the year, playing suffocating, dominating defense and pairing it with an offensive game plan that put them ahead early and never looked back. Is this indicative of what we can expect from Texas every week moving forward? What do we want to see improved from a dominating performance so Texas can continue to control its own fate in conference play?
Burnt Orange Nation
Reacts Survey: Best Texas win over Oklahoma...ever?!
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Texas Longhorns fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. Has it gotten old yet? No? Good. The Longhorns are coming off their largest win...
Texas basketball getting another visit from 5-Star F Ron Holland
The news cycle on the recruiting trail for head coach Chris Beard and the Texas basketball program really feels like it’s about to pick up in the next few months. Less than two months out from the Early Signing Period, Texas needs to pick up some steam in the 2023 recruiting class.
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas offers Oklahoma State commit Jelani McDonald
The Longhorns have extended an offer to four star Waco (TX) Connally athlete Jelani McDonald. McDonald has six reported offers and has been committed to Oklahoma State since the beginning of July. McDonald 17th ranked athlete in the country according to 247Sports’ composite rankings and is the 202nd ranked prospect...
kut.org
What is the third most spoken language in Austin?
After English, the second most widely spoken language in Austin is, unsurprisingly, Spanish. The third most spoken language is a bit more difficult to determine. The City of Austin says “other Indo-European languages” are the next most common. But KUT listener Mary Milan wanted to know: What really...
4 Texas restaurants ranked in top 25 best in America in 2022: report
When it comes to eating lunch or any meal for that matter, you could make a sandwich at home, or heat up a frozen section meal, but there's nothing quite like heading out to eat some top-notch restaurant-quality food.
WFAA
Number of active real estate agents in Dallas, Austin and Houston plunges
DALLAS — ead this story and more North Texas business news from our partners at the Dallas Business Journal. The number of real estate agents who sold one or more homes last month dropped sharply in Dallas — and even more in Austin — in another sign of the rapidly cooling housing market in Texas.
6 Texas universities ranked among best national universities in the country: report
When it comes to colleges in America there are a few that no one is arguing about being the best, Princeton, MIT, and Harvard among others; but what are the best universities outside of those at the tip-top?
Road tripping? These restaurants serve the best Texas-style BBQ
When road-tripping, you're going to need to know where to stop to get the best barbecue in America.
RIP weird: ‘Cemetery of Old Austin’ goes up in central Austin yard
The "Cemetery of Old Austin" popped up at a house near St. Johns Avenue and Arroyo Seco. It has tombstones featuring old landmarks, like Katz's Deli and Flipnotics Coffee, and names lost to history books and nostalgic social media threads.
This Is The Best Pizza Place In Texas
Mashed compiled a list of each state's best pizza place.
