Read full article on original website
Related
Texas A&M football cancels practice after bomb threat evacuation
Texas A&M football’s Thursday practice was canceled as Kyle Field and the Bight football complex were evacuated because of a bomb threat. Thursday was supposed to be a low-key day for the Texas A&M football program on their bye week. Instead, the Aggies got a scare when a bomb...
3 Cleveland Browns who could be released this season
If Richard LeCounte isn’t safe, none of these Cleveland Browns are. Andrew Berry once famously said he’ll continue improving the Cleveland Browns all year round. We saw that first hand on Sunday, just hours after losing to the Los Angeles Chargers, Berry traded for injured linebacker Deion Jones.
Dallas Cowboys Odds
Latest Dallas Cowboys Betting Odds, Point Spread, Totals, Props, Parlay Picks, Predictions and Moneyline.
Bears and Commanders lay an egg on Thursday Night Football: Best memes & tweets
For the second week in a row, NFL Twitter had reason to hammer the Thursday Night Football matchup as the Bears and Commanders struggled. Amazon paid a whole lot of money to broadcast Thursday Night Football. They’re not getting their money’s worth so far this season. And neither are NFL fans.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eagles versus Cowboys: Here’s what the national media is saying
They say the NFL game is one of inches. It’s also one that, at times, provides little margin for error. The Philadelphia Eagles are 5-0 and set to welcome the hated 4-1 Dallas Cowboys to Lincoln Financial Field for Sunday Night Football, and in this one, both teams walk a thin line.
FanSided
290K+
Followers
550K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0