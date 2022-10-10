Gamers are constantly looking for weapons to give them the edge on the battlefield and a strong new candidate has emerged in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5. Although it has a surprisingly low pick rate, the Type 100 has always been seen as a force to be reckoned with in Warzone. Players who have opted for this weapon have benefitted from its amazing close-range dominance. This weapons promising capability has made it one of the best SMGs and weapons overall in Warzone Season 5.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO