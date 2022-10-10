Read full article on original website
Forgotten Vanguard AR can actually dominate Warzone’s best SMGs
Looking for a weapon that can do it all in Warzone? Well, you might want to revisit an assault from Call of Duty: Vanguard that can operate like an SMG and do it all. It’s a few weeks at this point until Warzone 2 finally hits consoles and PCs alongside Modern Warfare 2, and fans of Warzone are trying to see it off with a bit of a bang.
Will Call of Duty Points transfer to Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2?
With the upcoming launch of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 in October and November respectively, many Call of Duty players are questioning whether their CoD Points, the native in-game currency in CoD, will carry over. We know already that cosmetics that have already been purchased in Warzone 1 and...
Overlooked SMG Skyrockets K/D Rankings in Warzone Season 5
Gamers are constantly looking for weapons to give them the edge on the battlefield and a strong new candidate has emerged in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5. Although it has a surprisingly low pick rate, the Type 100 has always been seen as a force to be reckoned with in Warzone. Players who have opted for this weapon have benefitted from its amazing close-range dominance. This weapons promising capability has made it one of the best SMGs and weapons overall in Warzone Season 5.
Activision confirms Modern Warfare 2 phone number requirement despite OW2 issues
Fans are eager to finally get their hands on Modern Warfare 2, but a new roadblock may prevent players from accessing the game. Activision Blizzard introduced a controversial phone number verification system to Overwatch 2. Unfortunately, players with certain phones or plans couldn’t access the game. After a wave...
GTA 6 fans concerned map may be too big following latest leak
There are concerns that, after years and years of anticipation, Grand Theft Auto VI's map might actually be "too big" according to the footage leaked in the Rockstar Games security breach. The hack was devastating for the developer, showing off the modern-day Vice City, two player characters named Jason and...
Modern Warfare 2’s aim assist revives heated controller vs mouse & keyboard feud
A Reddit video explaining Call of Duty’s “rotational aim assist” sparked the age-old debate of controller versus mouse and keyboard. Aim assist is a tool that evens the playing field between console and PC players on FPS titles. Simply put, aim assist snaps the crosshair onto enemies while using a controller to compensate for its limited mobility compared to a keyboard and mouse.
Warzone expert reveals Cold War AR that is “top tier” after buff
Warzone’s Season 5 Reloaded update has opened up the meta a little and now an underused Cold War AR is “better than ever” according to one expert. We’re a few weeks away from the Call of Duty switching from Warzone to Warzone 2.0, but the original battle royale is still going pretty strong.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Releases New Squad Up Live-Action Trailer
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is set to release at the end of October, and Activision Blizzard has released a new trailer to celebrate. The "Squad Up" trailer doesn't actually feature any new footage from the game or any specific details about it, instead focusing on squads around the world getting ready for the release. The trailer features a number of different celebrities throughout, including Nicki Minaj, Pete Davidson, Lil Baby, Lando Norris, Kane Brown, Bukayo Saka, Jalen Ramsey, David Long Jr., and Faze Clan's Nuke Squad.
Pokemon Go player furious as “glitched” Moltres appears and it’s terrible
A Pokemon GO player has shared a nasty surprise, realizing their hard-earned Galarian Moltres encounter wasn’t glitched out. Instead, other fans have confirmed its CP can really be lower than most average wild encounters. Pokemon Go players have been sharing their experiences with the Galarian Bird trio over the...
Starfield is reportedly the biggest Bethesda RPG ever
We all knew Starfield would be massive, but it seems that the spacefaring adventure is Bethesda’s most expansive RPG to date. During an interview with PCGamesN, former Bethesda lead artist Nate Purkeypile explains that Starfield‘s development team is more than twice as big as any other game in the company’s history.
CoD TikToker goes viral by “playing Fortnite” in Warzone
A Warzone player has gone viral on TikTok for bringing a taste of Fortnite to Warzone with a surprisingly effective crossover strategy. Warzone has seen a wide variety of metas come and go. There have been flaming shotguns, broken pistols, and a wealth of one-shot snipers that have ruled the day at one point or another.
Apex Legends pro Mande grills Vantage’s sniper hitbox: “It’s so bad”
Apex Legends pro Mikkel ‘Mande’ Hestbek has grilled new release Vantage — but not for the traditional reasons. The sniper aficionado pointed out how “bad” the Legend’s Sniper’s Mark hitbox is, seemingly striking targets despite visibly missing. Vantage has been a contentious...
Harbor revealed as Valorant Agent 21: Release window, abilities, more
Valorant’s next new Agent, Harbor, is now locked in as the game’s roster grows once more in Episode 5. From our first look in the new cinematic trailer to his release date, here’s all there is to know. It’s nearly time for Valorant’s roster to grow yet...
“Unfair” Loba disadvantage is still not fixed after 2 years in Apex Legends
Apex Legends players are annoyed that a design issue with Loba has still not been fixed despite the fact she’s been in the battle royale for almost 10 seasons at this point. When Loba was first introduced to Apex Legends all the way back in Season 5, plenty of fans wondered how her abilities – specifically her bracelet and Black Market Boutique – would affect the battle royale’s meta.
Pokemon TCG Silver Tempest Lugia V Alternate Art leak card has fans drooling
Pokemon TCG players are looking forward to the release of the Silver Tempest expansion, and a sneak peek at the Lugia V Alternate Art card has many vowing to hunt it regardless of the cost. Pokemon TCG fans are gearing up for the next Sword & Shield expansion, Silver Tempest,...
Pokemon Go trainers call for “favorite” Snorlax event to return
Pokemon Go fans have struggled with the difficulty of recent events in the mobile app, leaving many to reminisce about past events like the “Snoozing with Snorlax” celebration of 2019. Pokemon Go fans have had a difficult year while playing the mobile app. During the early spring, Community...
Starfield dev update leaves Fallout fans jealous with 250,000 voice lines
Starfield will have over 250,000 lines of dialog, over double what Bethesda Games Studio’s last game Fallout 4 had. Behind every classic Bethesda RPG are thousands of lines of dialog spoken by some of the best voice actors in all of gaming and entertainment. Dialog often serves as the backbone of the company’s immensely popular games, and for Starfield, arguably the most anticipated game in all of 2023, nothing is changing there.
Pokemon Go players left confused after seeing two forms of Shiny Xerneas
Pokemon Go players are out to catch a Shiny version of the Kalos Legendary Xerneas, but many are confused after encountering what appears to be multiple Shiny variations following Raid battles. Pokemon Go players are currently wrapping up the Evolving Stars event, which is part of the long-term Season of...
How to unlock Modern Warfare 2’s Red Team 141 Ghost Operator in CoD Mobile
A unique Modern Warfare 2-themed Ghost Operator Skin is on the way to CoD Mobile, as the iconic figure dons his Red Team 141 attire, and here’s how you can unlock it right away. Keeping the annual crossover trend alive, this year’s new Call of Duty release is set...
The new shooter from the makers of Bulletstorm is delayed to 2023
Witchfire was supposed to be out near the end of this year but is being extensively redesigned as an open-world game.
