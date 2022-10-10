Read full article on original website
Two planning commissioners seek to replace Doug Clyde on Summit County Council
Summit County Council member Doug Clyde announced last month that he’d leave office two years before his term ends, but hasn’t named a date. The official process to replace him can’t begin until he does so. The Summit County Democratic Party oversees his replacement, because the county council is a partisan board, and when a Democrat vacates a seat, the party has 30 days to pick another Democrat to finish the term.
New Wasatch County school board write-in candidate supports less spending
A new write-in candidate for Wasatch County school board says he’s running to represent not only students, but also taxpayers. He follows another write-in candidate who recently announced a similar campaign. Allen Throndson says he may have started his campaign a little late in the game, but he’s doing...
Proposed temple's nearest neighbors react to building's plans
Elected leaders in the Heber Valley say they hear a lot of positive comments about a future temple in the area. However, some neighbors have expressed concerns. While much of the response to the plan to build a three-story temple in the Heber Valley has come in support of the project, some see drawbacks.
Summit County senior housing survey points to a lack of supply
Over 450 people took the survey, and a vast majority of the respondents are full-time Summit County residents. Nearly half are retired, and nearly all own their own homes. About a fourth live alone, while a little over half live with someone else. Most said they won’t need to move...
Parkites can start lighting like Clark Griswold Nov. 1, but with some rules
PARK CITY, Utah — As we continue through fall, some readers may already have plans for festive light schemes that will brighten their streets this winter. As of January 21, […]
Highland Estates treatment facility returns to Snyderville Basin Planning Commission
Wasatch Crest Treatment Facility is applying for a permit to use the former BeeHive Homes of Park City senior living as a treatment center. The 11,000-square-foot building is on Highland Drive near its intersection with Old Ranch Road. Some patients would be detoxifying from substance addiction and would stay no...
Development projects in Draper worry local paragliders
Utah’s paragliders are concerned that recent plans for development in Draper will make their pastime unsafe.
New Deer Valley President and COO Todd Bennett calls employees key to success
Bennett is a Lake Placid, New York native who grew up skiing. Professionally speaking, he comes to Deer Valley from the world of Disney. “I rotated through several different areas - revenue management, I did some experience design work," Bennett said. "If you’ve ever seen the MyMagic+ program, which is...
Summit County’s 2023 budget prioritizes employee raises
The Summit County Council meets Wednesday and will get its first look at next year’s budget. Interim County Manager Janna Young’s recommended 2023 budget for operating funds is nearly $72 million, which is an increase of 8% over last year. Young told KPCW the top priority in the...
Income needed to afford a house in Salt Lake City has nearly doubled
The income it takes to afford a house in the Salt Lake metro area nearly doubled in two years, according to data from Zillow. The combination of rising prices and mortgage rates has put homeownership far out of reach for lots of Utahns. By the numbers: It now takes an...
Crews begin demolition of old Sears building in downtown Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY — It is the end of an era for an iconic department store in downtown Salt Lake City as crews began demolishing the old Sears building at 754 S. State Street on Tuesday. Intermountain Healthcare purchased the property in 2021. The plans for the property are...
‘A big nut to crack’: Utah commission conflicted on how to react to canyon gondola plan
SALT LAKE CITY — The members of the Central Wasatch Commission’s transportation committee certainly have their thoughts about a proposed plan for a gondola in Little Cottonwood Canyon; however, they aren’t ready to formally comment on the plan. The committee’s meeting adjourned Monday afternoon without a final...
Free lecture at the historic Echo Church on Saturday
The historic church in Echo, Utah no longer offers weekly religious services. Now, it’s a gathering place and sometimes lecture hall. The topic of the lecture is "The Race Without a Finish Line,” and will be presented by locals Steve Leatham and David Nicholas. The lecture delves into...
Set Jet Arrives in Salt Lake City
Set Jet, the private jet membership app that is popular among millennials and predominantly serves west coast destinations such as Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco and Las Vegas, has announced that it is now launching flight routes to Salt Lake City, UT. When Set Jet launched, it quickly became...
Park City Mountain falls to bottom of SKI Magazine rankings
SKI Magazine surveyed readers about the best resorts in the West and the results are in: Park City Mountain is at the bottom of the list. In SKI Magazine’s list of the top 30 resorts in the West, Park City Mountain fell from #13 in last year’s rankings to the very bottom this year at #30. According to the magazine, that’s one of the biggest drops in the history of the rankings.
The $300 Million Utah Homeless Question
$200-$300 million is spent every year on Utah’s homeless services. Is this money reducing homelessness? Utah State Auditor with 36 years of experience says “No”. Should the Homeless in Salt Lake City be allowed to camp all day in our parks and on the sides of the streets? Use drugs in front of businesses? For the past few years, Salt Lake City has been saying “yes”. Residents have agreed because there is not enough shelter space. But as neighborhoods around resource centers are becoming more crime-ridden, blighted, and full of blatant abuse of the law. Residents and business owners are beginning to speak out.
Park City Ski Swap’s 50th anniversary anticipates 5,000 shoppers
PARK CITY, Utah — The 50th annual Park City Ski Swap is coordinated by Park City Ski and Snowboard (PCSS). PCSS relies on donations, grants, tuition and fundraising efforts to […]
Basin Rec proposing 19.9% tax increase for 2023
The Snyderville Basin Recreation District is seeking a nearly 20% tax increase. The proposed budget was presented to the Summit County Council last week and a truth in taxation public hearing will be set for December. Basin Recreation is proposing to increase taxes next year to raise an additional $1.3...
Park City school projects are moving forward - slowly
The Park City School District’s efforts to implement its master plan aren’t going the way district officials had hoped. While the district is making some progress with its school projects in the Snyderville Basin, it’s still bogged down in bureaucracy in Park City. The Summit County Council...
Park City Council to address speed limits, fractional ownership at Thursday meeting
The Utah Legislature passed House Bill 235 earlier this year, which gives cities and counties power to set speed limits posted on local roads. Park City staff are now proposing to reduce the speed limit in the historic district to 15 mph, except for Park Avenue and Swede Alley. They are also seeking to post a 20 mph speed limit on what they’re calling “minor collector” roads, such as Monitor Drive and Three Kings Drive.
