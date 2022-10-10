ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

KPCW

Two planning commissioners seek to replace Doug Clyde on Summit County Council

Summit County Council member Doug Clyde announced last month that he’d leave office two years before his term ends, but hasn’t named a date. The official process to replace him can’t begin until he does so. The Summit County Democratic Party oversees his replacement, because the county council is a partisan board, and when a Democrat vacates a seat, the party has 30 days to pick another Democrat to finish the term.
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
KPCW

Proposed temple's nearest neighbors react to building's plans

Elected leaders in the Heber Valley say they hear a lot of positive comments about a future temple in the area. However, some neighbors have expressed concerns. While much of the response to the plan to build a three-story temple in the Heber Valley has come in support of the project, some see drawbacks.
HEBER CITY, UT
KPCW

Summit County’s 2023 budget prioritizes employee raises

The Summit County Council meets Wednesday and will get its first look at next year’s budget. Interim County Manager Janna Young’s recommended 2023 budget for operating funds is nearly $72 million, which is an increase of 8% over last year. Young told KPCW the top priority in the...
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
KPCW

Free lecture at the historic Echo Church on Saturday

The historic church in Echo, Utah no longer offers weekly religious services. Now, it’s a gathering place and sometimes lecture hall. The topic of the lecture is "The Race Without a Finish Line,” and will be presented by locals Steve Leatham and David Nicholas. The lecture delves into...
ECHO, UT
gritdaily.com

Set Jet Arrives in Salt Lake City

Set Jet, the private jet membership app that is popular among millennials and predominantly serves west coast destinations such as Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco and Las Vegas, has announced that it is now launching flight routes to Salt Lake City, UT. When Set Jet launched, it quickly became...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KPCW

Park City Mountain falls to bottom of SKI Magazine rankings

SKI Magazine surveyed readers about the best resorts in the West and the results are in: Park City Mountain is at the bottom of the list. In SKI Magazine’s list of the top 30 resorts in the West, Park City Mountain fell from #13 in last year’s rankings to the very bottom this year at #30. According to the magazine, that’s one of the biggest drops in the history of the rankings.
PARK CITY, UT
utahstories.com

The $300 Million Utah Homeless Question

$200-$300 million is spent every year on Utah’s homeless services. Is this money reducing homelessness? Utah State Auditor with 36 years of experience says “No”. Should the Homeless in Salt Lake City be allowed to camp all day in our parks and on the sides of the streets? Use drugs in front of businesses? For the past few years, Salt Lake City has been saying “yes”. Residents have agreed because there is not enough shelter space. But as neighborhoods around resource centers are becoming more crime-ridden, blighted, and full of blatant abuse of the law. Residents and business owners are beginning to speak out.
UTAH STATE
KPCW

Basin Rec proposing 19.9% tax increase for 2023

The Snyderville Basin Recreation District is seeking a nearly 20% tax increase. The proposed budget was presented to the Summit County Council last week and a truth in taxation public hearing will be set for December. Basin Recreation is proposing to increase taxes next year to raise an additional $1.3...
SNYDERVILLE, UT
KPCW

Park City school projects are moving forward - slowly

The Park City School District’s efforts to implement its master plan aren’t going the way district officials had hoped. While the district is making some progress with its school projects in the Snyderville Basin, it’s still bogged down in bureaucracy in Park City. The Summit County Council...
KPCW

Park City Council to address speed limits, fractional ownership at Thursday meeting

The Utah Legislature passed House Bill 235 earlier this year, which gives cities and counties power to set speed limits posted on local roads. Park City staff are now proposing to reduce the speed limit in the historic district to 15 mph, except for Park Avenue and Swede Alley. They are also seeking to post a 20 mph speed limit on what they’re calling “minor collector” roads, such as Monitor Drive and Three Kings Drive.
PARK CITY, UT
