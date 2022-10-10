TCU basketball a finalist for five-star center Dennis Evans

TCU basketball is a finalist for one of the best prospects in the country.

Five-star center Dennis Evans will announce his college destination on Oct. 17 and he’s deciding between the Horned Frogs and Minnesota.

From Riverside, Calif., Evans is ranked No. 31 in the 247Sports Composite Rankings. At 7-foot-1, Evans is the nation’s fourth-ranked center.

Evans took an official visit to TCU on Sept. 10 and Minnesota at the end of September. TCU head coach Jamie Dixon and the rest of the staff have taken multiple trips to California to visit Evans. He’s the top priority for the program.

Evans projects to be a difference maker as a rim protector and has major upside offensively as he continues to grow. In a prior interview with the Star-Telegram, Evans said the ability for a staff to develop him for the NBA will be among the key factors in his decisions.

“I’m just looking for a good program that’s really going to give me a good chance to really show what I’m made of and one that’s going to continue to support me and push me to my dream of hopefully making it to the NBA,” Evans said.

He will announce his decision next Monday on his Instagram account @swishcultures_.

The Horned Frogs currently have 2023’s No. 38 recruiting class with two commitments from Jace Posey and Isaiah Manning. Posey is the son of two-time NBA champion James Posey while Manning is a star at Mansfield Legacy.