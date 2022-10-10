10 reasons why No. 2 OSAA-ranked Woodburn boys soccer at No. 7 McKay is a key match

To say that the Woodburn and McKay boys soccer match on Tuesday is huge would be an understatement.

Here are 10 reasons why this match is one to watch for.

1. There will be no room for error when the No. 2 OSAA-ranked Woodburn (6-1-2, 4-0) and No. 7 OSAA-ranked McKay (8-0, 3-0) faceoff for control of the Mid-Willamette Conference on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

2. McKay might look like the underdog heading into the match, but on paper the Scots have put up some frightening statistics having shutout seven of their eight opponents.

3. The Scots have scored 30 goals and allowed one goal this season.

4. The not-so-secret weapon for the Scots this season is junior forward Abdoulie Jallow and junior defender Musa Jallow, brothers who are in their first year on the team from Africa. Abdoulie has scored nine goals.

5. The Scots suffered a setback when Aldair Lopez, their captain and senior midfielder, fractured his shin in the match against Crescent Valley on Sept. 29. Despite the injury, head coach Juan Llamas said he is leaning on captain and junior midfielder David Garcia to step up and fill the gap through the rest of the season.

6. Woodburn, the state's third most successful boys soccer team, returned to the Class 5A level in 2021. Head coach Leroy Sanchez has led the Bulldogs to three state titles in 2017 (5A), 2018 and 2019 (both 4A).

7. The Bulldogs have been dealt a good hand this season with senior goalkeeper Alexis Gutierrez. Gutierrez has allowed seven goals in his first full season after suffering two season-ending injuries last year.

8. The Bulldogs are off to a hot start with multiple offensive threats: Junior forward Giovanni Lopez leads the team with five goals, junior midfielder Jose Guzman has four goals and an assist; and senior forward Spencer Karsseboom has four goals and an assist. Junior midfielder Julio Gasca and senior defender Jairo Perez Santiago have each contributed a goal, while Gasca has four assists.

9. Sanchez said the team that makes the least errors is going to take the game. "We're going in there to play with intensity," he said. "Play with heart, play the 'Woodburn style' is what we call it, but it is not going to be easy."

10. The Bulldogs and Scots have scored three goals combined in their last match, so scoring early will be key for both teams.

Edith Noriega is a sports reporter for the Statesman Journal. You may reach her at ENoriega@salem.gannett.com and follow her on Twitter at @Noriega_Edith .

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: 10 reasons why No. 2 OSAA-ranked Woodburn boys soccer at No. 7 McKay is a key match